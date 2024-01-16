Statehouse at the Capitol
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:30 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 1:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
We're located in the Historic basement of the Capitol. Entrance by the Ronald Reagan statue.
Location
1315 10th Street, Historic Basement (Entrance by the Ronald Reasgan statue), Sacramento, CA 95814
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Sacramento
Fire Wings Delta Shores - Delta Shores
4.4 • 6,391
8144 Delta Shores Sacramento, CA 95832
View restaurant