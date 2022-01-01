Restaurant header imageView gallery

Statehouse at the Capitol

2 Reviews

$$

1315 10th St

Sacramento, CA 95814

Order Again

Popular Items

Statehouse Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Tenders
Statehouse Gyro

Breakfast

Bacon, Egg & Cheese

$7.90Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on English Muffin

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on Biscuit

$8.50Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon, Egg, & Cheese on Croissant

$8.50

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar on a Croissant

Sausage, Egg, & Cheese on Biscuit

$8.50

Maple Sausage, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Maple Sausage, Egg, and Cheese

$7.90

Maple Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Bagel

Ham, Egg, and Cheese Bagel

$7.90

Applewood Smoked Ham, Egg, Jack Cheese, Everything Bagel

Lunch

Smoked Turkey Sourdough Sandwich

$10.43

Smoked Turkey Breast, and Jack Cheese, on a Sourdough Baguette with Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion and Pickles

Smoked Ham Sourdough Sandwich

$10.43

Applewood Smoked Ham, and Jack Cheese on a Sourdough Baguette with Tomato, Lettuce, Red Onion and Pickles

Ham and Turkey Baguette

$10.43

Applewood Smoked Ham and Turkey, Swiss Cheese, on a Sourdough Baguette. with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Italian Sandwich

$10.43

Applewood Smoked Ham, Zesty Pepperoni, Prosciutto, Provolone, on Sourdough Baguette with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Statehouse Gyro

$10.43

Choice of Lamb and Beef Gyro Meat or Falafel, Pita, Tzatziki Sauce, Cucumber, Tomato, Red Onion, and Cabbage

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.70

Crispy Chicken Tenders, Romaine, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Southwest Aioli on a Sourdough Baguette

Statehouse Chicken Sandwich

$10.43

Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Romaine, and Statehouse Aioli

Statehouse Burger

$10.43

Harris Ranch Burger Patty, American and Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Chicken Tenders

$10.76

Crispy Chicken Tenders, with Choice of Fries, Tots or Sweet Potato Tots, and Choice of Ranch, BBQ Sauce or Honey Mustard

Beyond Burger

$13.44

Beyond Patty, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Multigrain Bun with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine (VEGAN)

Freshly Prepared Salads - Our Salad Bar has Reopened in the Capitol

Our Salad Bar has reopened. Please Visit Statehouse at the Capitol to create your own salad to how you desire.

Statehouse Salad Bar

Our Salad Bar is Open in the Capitol Basement for in person only ordering. Create your Own Salad from our seasonal Produce.

Statehouse House Salad

$8.99

MIxed Greens, English Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Red Onions, Shredded Cheddar, House Made Croutons, and Ranch

Statehouse Caesar Salad

$8.99

Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons, Caesar Dressing

Greek Feta Salad

$9.99

Mixed Greens, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, Red Onion, Artichokes, Sliced Olives, Pepperoncini, Garbanzo Beans, Feta Cheese, and Greek Feta Dressing

Mixed Green Side Salad

Mixed Green Side Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Italian Dressing

Fries and Tots

Statehouse Fries

$3.00

Statehouse Tots

$3.00

Statehouse Sweet Potato Tots

$4.50

Grab & Go Sides

Please Visit Eatery For Item Availability. Menu Items Rotated Throughout the Week. Thank You for your Support.

Acai Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.50

Acai Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Blackberries, Blueberries, and Granola

Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Watermelon, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, and Red Seedless Grapes

Protein Box

$5.50

Red Seedless Grapes, Hard Boiled Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Ritz Crackers

Mixed Green Side Salad

Mixed Green Side Salad

$5.50

Mixed Greens, Red Onion, Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Italian Dressing

Olli Salumeria Calabrese

$6.75

Calabrese, Sharp Asiago, Artisanal Crackers

Olli Salumeria Genoa

$6.75

Genoa Salami, Fontina Cheese, Artisanal Crackers

Bagels & Pastries

Fresh Baked Croissant

$4.25

Belgian Waffle

$4.50

Bagel Plain

$2.50

Bagel Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Bagel Everything

$2.50

Sweet Treats

Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Statehouse Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00

Statehouse Heath Bar Cookie

$3.25Out of stock

Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.75

Sweet Street Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.75

Sweet Street Blondie

Sweet Street Rice Krispy Treat

$3.50

Gluten Free with Brown Butter & Sea Salt

Coffee by Terranova Coffee Roasting

Statehouse Blend

$2.85+

Statehouse Decaf Roast

$2.85+

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Our River City Espresso, with steamed milk and foam

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Our Rivery City Espresso, with caramel sauce, steamed milk and foam

Caffe Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, with chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, with white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

Tuxedo Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, with white and dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

Caramel Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

Cappuccino

$4.25

Our River City Espresso, topped with milk foam in an 8oz cup

Americano

$3.25+

Our River City Espresso and hot water

Caffe Misto

$3.65+

Our Statehouse Blend Roast, with steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$3.25

Two Shots of our River City Espresso

Caffe Macchiato

$3.25

Our River City Espresso with a dollop of foam

Statehouse Coffee to Go

$20.75

96oz of Statehouse coffee to go with cups and lids

Iced Coffee by Terranova Coffee Roasting

Cold Brew

$4.55+

Terranova's small batch cold brew over ice

Iced Caffe Latte

$5.00+

Our River City Espresso, with cold milk over ice

Iced Caffe Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, white chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced Tuxedo Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, white and dark chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced Caramel Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce with cold milk over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso caramel sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Our River City Espresso, with water over ice

Iced Espresso

$3.25

Our River City Espresso over ice

Beverages

Dasani 20oz

$1.75

Smartwater 20oz

$2.50

Coke 20oz btl

$2.25

Diet Coke 20oz btl

$2.25

Coke Zero 20oz btl

$2.25

Sprite 20 oz btl

$2.25

Cherry Coke 20oz btl

$2.25

Fanta Orange 20oz Btl

$2.25

Barqs Root Beer 20oz Btl

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Btl

$2.25

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz Btl

$2.25

AHA Mango Black Tea 16oz

$1.75

AHA Raspberry Acai 16oz

$1.75

AHA Lime Watermelon

$1.75

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.75

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.00

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.00

Bodyarmor Lyte Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.50

Bodyarmor Orange Mango

$2.50

Bodyarmor Lyte Peach Mango

$2.50

Bodyarmor Strawberry Banana

$2.50

Monster Zero

$3.25

Monster Energy

$3.25

Monster Energy Gold

$3.25

Monster Energy Ultra Paradise

$3.25

Monster Ultra Rosa

$3.25

Monster Ultra Fiesta

$3.25

Gold Peak Sweetened Black

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Teas By Smith Teas

Lord Bergamot

$3.95

A flavor somewhat superior to traditional Earl Grey. Fragrant Ceylon Dimbula and Uva are artfully combined with select teas from India's Assam valley, then scented with bergamot essential oil from the realm of Reggio Calabria, Italy.

British Brunch

$3.95

A rich blend of full-bodied Indian Assam teas paired with succulent Ceylon Dimbula and a touch of smoky Keemun from Anhui Province in China. The perfect breakfast tea. But sophisticated and delicious any time of day as well.

Jasmine Silver Tip

$3.95

Delicate, tender green tea leaves from China's Fujian Province are harvested each May and steam-fired to maintain their flavor - then placed amid just- picked jasmine buds, which open slowly to share their fragrance. Many call it the perfect marriage.

Mao Feng Shui

$3.95

This spring harvested Mao Feng green tea from Zhejiang China has a slightly sweet, vegetal taste and aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste. Carefully picked at high elevation, it is exceptionally rich in antioxidants for greater feng shui enhancement.

Fez

$3.95

Rare green teas from China combined with aromatic spearmint grown in the Pacific Northwest and a hint of lemon myrtle from Australia. Fez artfully evokes old Morocco, and tastes best when shared with friends while lounging on pillows.

Meadow

$3.95

A caffeine-free blend of golden Egyptian chamomile flowers and mildly stimulating, fragrant hyssop joined with smooth Cape rooibos, rose petals and linden flowers. You may need a sun hat.

Big Hibiscus

$3.95

The cabernet of hibiscus teas. We join luscious red hibiscus with Indian sarsaparilla, ginger, pink rose petals, and elderflowers from Europe. Deep red, complex, nuanced and caffeine free, this tea almost needs a corkscrew.

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Dark chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk and foam

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black Tea in fused with spices and topped with steamed milk and foam

London Fog

$4.45

Lord Bergamot Tea with steamed milk and foam

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.45+

House Brewed Black Tea

Iced Chai Latte

$5.45+

Black Tea infused with spices, mixed with cold milk and poured over ice

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Come visit Statehouse at the Capitol in the Capitol Basement. If you are in a rush order online and we will have it ready for you when you arrive. Need coffee on the go? Order that online for pick as well. Statehouse Outpost will be opening soon in the new Swing Space Building. Details coming shortly.

1315 10th St, Sacramento, CA 95814

