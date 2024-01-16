- Home
Statehouse Outpost
No reviews yet
1021 O Street
Sacramento, CA 95814
Coffee & Tea
- Medium Roast Drip$2.85+
- Americano$3.50+
Our River City Espresso and hot water
- Cafe' Latte$4.50+
Our River City Espresso, with steamed milk and foam
- Caramel Latte$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with caramel sauce, steamed milk and foam
- Cafe Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso Blend, with chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- White Chocolate Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Tuxedo Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, with white and dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Caramel Mocha$5.25+
Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam
- Cappuccino$4.25
Our River City Espresso, topped with milk foam in an 8oz cup
- Cafe Misto$3.65+
Our Statehouse Blend Roast, with steamed milk and foam
- Espresso$3.25
Two Shots of our River City Espresso
- Cafe' Macchiato$3.75
Our River City Espresso with a dollop of foam
- Joe to Go - Serves 10-12$25.55
96oz of Statehouse coffee to go with cups and lids
- Cup charge$0.50
- Cold Brew$4.55+
Terranova's small batch cold brew over ice
- Iced Latte$5.00+
Our River City Espresso, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced White Chocolate Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, white chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Tuxedo Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, white and dark chocolate sauce, with cold millk over ice
- Iced Caramel Mocha$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Caramel Latte$5.65+
Our River City Espresso, caramel sauce, with cold milk over ice
- Iced Americano$3.50+
Our River City Espresso, with water over ice
- Iced Espresso$3.25
Our River City Espresso over ice
- Milk 16 oz$3.50
- Half Half 8 oz$3.00
- Earl Grey - Organic Black Tea$3.95Out of stock
Earl Grey Organic Scented Black Tea Full-bodied and smooth with the enlivening floral notes of Calabrian bergamot citrus
- English Breakfast -Organic Black Tea$3.95Out of stock
A full-bodied, awakening blend with a rich malty flavor and hints of currants and caramel.
- Green Tea -Mao Feng Shui$3.95Out of stock
This spring harvested Mao Feng green tea from Zhejiang China has a slightly sweet, vegetal taste and aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste. Carefully picked at high elevation, it is exceptionally rich in antioxidants for greater feng shui enhancement.
- Fez- Mint Green Tea$3.95
Rare green teas from China combined with aromatic spearmint grown in the Pacific Northwest and a hint of lemon myrtle from Australia. Fez artfully evokes old Morocco, and tastes best when shared with friends while lounging on pillows.
- MEADOW-CHAMOMILE$3.95
The cabernet of hibiscus teas. We join luscious red hibiscus with Indian sarsaparilla, ginger, pink rose petals, and elderflowers from Europe. Deep red, complex, nuanced and caffeine free, this tea almost needs a corkscrew.
- Masala Chai - Spiced Black Tea$3.95Out of stock
- Rose City Genmaicha - "Popcorn Tea"$3.95
Japanese genmaicha, combines the light nutty flavor of roasted rice with the grassy green tea, softly finished with rose petals, light manuka honey and Italian bergamot
- Matcha Super Green - RISHI$3.95
Plant Based- An energizing and vibrant green tea with a dewy, savory-sweet flavor. Boosted with Matcha for a long lasting sense of focus.
- Iced Black Tea$3.45+
House Brewed Black Tea
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45+
Black Tea infused with spices, mixed with cold milk and poured over ice
- London Fog$4.45Out of stock
- 12 Oz Hot Chocolate$3.75
- 16 Oz Hot Chocolate$4.25
- Chai Latte$4.95+
- Iced Chai Latte$5.45+
Breakfast
- Tri Tip Breakfast Burrito$11.25Out of stock
- Bacon Breakfast Burrito$8.80Out of stock
Applewood Smoked, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla
- Veggie Breakfast Burrito$8.80Out of stock
Roasted Peppers and Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
- Sausage Breakfast Burrito$8.80Out of stock
Maple Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on English Muffin$7.65Out of stock
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on English Muffin
- Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on Croissant$8.25Out of stock
Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, and Yellow Cheddar, on a Croissant
- Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on Bagel$7.65Out of stock
Maple Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Bagel
- Yogurt Parfait$5.50Out of stock
Clover Organic Vanilla Greek Yogurt, fresh berries, granola
- Fresh Fruit Salad$3.95Out of stock
Watermelon, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, and Red Seedless Grapes
- Fresh Baked Crossiant$4.25Out of stock
- Everything Bagel$2.75
- Plain Bagel$2.75
- Cinnamon Raisin Bagel$2.75
- Strawberry Parfait Muffin$4.55
- Blueberry Lemon Parfait Muffin$4.75
Lunch
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR WRAP --- Chicken Breast Strips, Romaine, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing in a miRancho Flour Tortilla$11.11Out of stock
Chicken Breast Strips, Romaine, Lettuce, Shaved Parmesan & Caesar Dressing in a miRancho Flour Tortilla
- SOUTHWEST CHICKEN WRAP --- Sous Vide Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips and Southwest Chipotle Aioli wrapped in a mi Rancho Flour Tortilla$11.11Out of stock
Sous Vide Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Tortilla Strips and Southwest Chipotle Aioli wrapped in a mi Rancho Flour Tortilla
- ROASTED VEGGIE WRAP --- Tri-Color Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cranberry, Feta, Green Goddess Dressing wrapped in Mi Rancho spinach wrap (Quinoa is a protein:)$9.75Out of stock
Tri-Color Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cranberry, Feta, Green Goddess Dressing wrapped in Mi Rancho spinach wrap (Quinoa is a protein:)
- HUMMUS WRAP --- Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tabouli and Mixed Greens in a Spinach Wrap - No Dressing - Vegan$9.75Out of stock
Hummus, Tomatoes, Cucumber, Tabouli and Mixed Greens in a Spinach Wrap - No Dressing - Vegan
- TURKEY & HAVARTI CHEESE WRAP --- Single Lobe Smoked Supreme Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Romaine Lettuce & Tomatoes, dressed in Statehouse Aioli wrapped in mi Rancho Flour Tortilla$11.11Out of stock
Single Lobe Smoked Supreme Turkey Breast, Havarti Cheese, Romaine Lettuce & Tomatoes, dressed in Statehouse Aioli wrapped in mi Rancho Flour Tortilla BBRL Supreme all natural 'never-ever' ABF/HF, hardwood smoked turkey breast whole, single lobe, crafted from hormone and antibiotic free raw materials. all natural ingredients, minimally processed. Product is allergen free of the big 8 commonly recognized allergens, gluten and MSG free, reduced sodium for a healthier choice.
- Steak Burrito - Steak, Puerto Rican Rice, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Cheddar & Jack Cheese$13.13Out of stock
Puerto Rican Red Rice & Gandules with Steak, Black Beans, Roasted Corn, Cheddar & Jack Cheese
- THRIVE BOWL --- Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Herb Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Choice of Dressing$11.11Out of stock
Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Herb Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Mixed Greens, Cucumbers, Cranberries, Feta Cheese and Choice of Dressing
- PURPOSE BOWL --- Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing$11.11Out of stock
Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Grilled Chicken Breast, Cucumbers, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Croutons, Shredded Parmesan Cheese and Caesar Dressing
- WHOLESOME BOWL --- Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Sous-Vide Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions and Cucumber$11.11Out of stock
Organic Tri-Color Quinoa, Grilled Chicken Breast, Sous-Vide Grilled Chicken Breast, Black Beans, Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions and Cucumber
- Beef Chili with Beans$6.00Out of stock
Comes with 1 Slice of Bread
- GRILLED CHICKEN CAESAR SALAD --- Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing$12.99Out of stock
Grilled Chicken Breast, Romaine, Shredded Parmesan, House Made Croutons and Caesar Dressing
- ROASTED VEGETABLE MIXED GREEN SALAD --- Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, House Roasted Nut Blend and Green Goddess Dressing$12.99Out of stock
Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Cauliflower, Broccoli, Mixed Greens, Pickled Red Onions, Dried Cranberries, Feta Cheese, House Roasted Nut Blend and Green Goddess Dressing
- GARDEN HARVEST SALAD --- Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Red Beets, Edamame, Black Olives, Artichoke with Green Goddess Dressing on the side$12.99Out of stock
Mixed Greens, Roasted Butternut Squash, Grilled Red Beets, Edamame, Black Olives, Artichoke with Green Goddess Dressing on the side
- MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD --- Romaine Lettuce, House Made Tabouli Salad (Fresh Parsley, Quinoa, Lemon, Tomatoes) Shredded Sous Vide Chicken Breast and Feta Dressing$12.99Out of stock
Romaine Lettuce, House Made Tabouli Salad (Fresh Parsley, Quinoa, Lemon, Tomatoes) Shredded Sous Vide Chicken Breast and Feta Dressing
- Albacore Tuna Protein Box$10.00Out of stock
Albacore Wild White Tuna (Line Caught) Red Seedless Grapes, Cage Free Hard Boiled Egg, Ritz Crackers
- Hummus Protein Box$10.00Out of stock
Tabouli Hummus, Falafel, Cucumber, Naan Bread
- Caprese Protein Box$9.00Out of stock
Cherry Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, Pesto, Flatbread
Sweet Treats
- 3 Beignets (Chocolate Hazelnut)$4.77
- 3 Beignets (Raspberry)$4.77
- 3 Beignets (Plain)$4.77
- Peruvian Chocolate Brownie$3.75
Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie
- Heath Bar Cookie$3.25Out of stock
House Baked Heath Bar Cookie
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00Out of stock
House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie
- Rice Krispy Treat$3.50
Sweet Street Brown Butter and Sea Salt Rice Krispy Treat
- Tiramisu$4.25Out of stock
- Toffee Crunch Blondie$3.75Out of stock
Sweet Street Toffee Crunch Blondie
- Unreal Coconut Keto Bar$0.79
Waters & Sodas
- Niagra Water$1.75
- AHA Blueberry Pomegranate$1.75
- AHA Lime Watermelon$1.75
- Aguas Fresca Mango$2.55
- Aguas Fresca Hibiscus$2.25
- Aguas Fresca Strawberry$2.25
- Coke 20oz Btl$2.85Out of stock
- Coke Zero 20oz Btl$2.85Out of stock
- Diet Coke 20oz Btl$2.85Out of stock
- Cherry Coke 20oz Btl$2.85
- Sprite 20oz Btl$2.55
- Fanta Orange 20oz Btl$2.85
- Fanta Strawberry 20oz Btl$2.85
- Something & Nothing Cucumber$3.33Out of stock
- Something & Nothing Hibiscus$3.33Out of stock
- Powerade Mountain Berry Blast$2.55
- Powerade Fruit Punch$2.55
- Monster Energy Classic$3.25
- Monster Peach$3.25
- Monster Juice Mango$3.25
- Monster Energy Zero$3.25
- Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz Btl$2.25
- Gold Peak Sweet Tea$2.50
- Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea$2.50Out of stock
- Gold Peak Raspberry$2.50
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Grab & Go Restaurant
1021 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814