Restaurant header imageView gallery

Statehouse Outpost

review star

No reviews yet

1021 O Street

Sacramento, CA 95814

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Gourmet To Go Breakfast

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese

$7.65Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on English Muffin

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit

$8.25Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon, Egg, and Cheese on Croissant

$8.25Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Bacon, Egg, and Yellow Cheddar, on a Croissant

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on Bagel

$7.65Out of stock

Maple Breakfast Sausage, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Bagel

Sausage, Egg, and Cheese on Biscuit

$8.25Out of stock

Maple Sausage, Egg, Yellow Cheddar, on a Buttermilk Biscuit

Bacon Breakfast Burrito

$8.80Out of stock

Applewood Smoked, Bacon, Scrambled Eggs, Shredded Cheddar, Crispy Tots, Flour Tortilla

Sausage Breakfast Burrito

$8.80Out of stock

Maple Sausage, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla

Veggie Breakfast Burrito

$8.80Out of stock

Roasted Peppers and Onions, Scrambled Eggs, Crispy Tots, Shredded Cheddar, Flour Tortilla

Ham, Egg, and Cheese on Bagel

$7.65Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham, Egg, Jack Cheese, on Everything Bagel

Gourmet To Go Sandwiches

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.18Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Breast, Jack Cheese, on a Brioche Bun, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$10.18Out of stock

Crispy Chicken Tenders, on a Brioche Bun, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Statehouse Burger

$10.18Out of stock

Harris Ranch Burger Patty, American and Cheddar Cheese, on a Brioche Bun, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Italian Sandwich

$10.18Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham, Zesty Pepperoni, Genoa Salami, Provolone, on Sourdough Baguette, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Applewood Smoked Ham Sandwich

$10.18Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham, and Jack Cheese on a Sourdough Baguette, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$10.18Out of stock

Smoked Turkey Breast, Jack Cheese, on Sourdough Baguette with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Ham and Turkey Baguette

$10.18Out of stock

Applewood Smoked Ham and Turkey, Swiss Cheese, on a Sourdough Baguette, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine

Tomato Mozzarella Sourdough Panini

$10.18Out of stock

Sliced Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Parmesan, Basil Almond Pesto, on Sourdough Baguette

Beyond Burger

$13.19Out of stock

Beyond Patty, Vegan Cheddar Cheese, Multigrain Bun, with Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, and Romaine (VEGAN)

Gourmet To Go Salads

Statehouse Outpost Salad Bar

Create your own salad from a variety of fresh seasonal produce. Available for in person ordering only at $9.99 lb.

Gourmet to Go Sides

Acai Greek Yogurt Parfait

$5.50Out of stock

Acai Greek Yogurt, Strawberries, Blueberries, Blackberries, and Granola

Fresh Fruit Salad

$3.95Out of stock

Watermelon, Pineapple, Cantaloupe, Honeydew, and Red Seedless Grapes

Chobani Yogurt Blueberry

$2.75

Chobani Yogurt Strawberry

$2.75

Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal

$3.00

Olli Salumeria Genoa

$6.75

Genoa Salami, Fontina Cheese, Artisanal Crackers

Olli Salumeria Calabrese

$6.75

Calabrese, Sharp Asiago, Artisanal Crackers

Pastries and Bagels

Fresh Baked Crossiant

$4.25Out of stock

Everything Bagel

$2.50

Plain Bagel

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.50Out of stock

Belgian Waffle

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Treats

Rice Krispy Treat

$3.50

Sweet Street Brown Butter and Sea Salt Rice Krispy Treat

Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

$3.75

Sweet Street Peruvian Chocolate Brownie

Toffee Crunch Blondie

$3.75

Sweet Street Toffee Crunch Blondie

Heath Bar Cookie

$3.25

House Baked Heath Bar Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.00Out of stock

House Baked Chocolate Chip Cookie

Strawberry Belgian Waffles

$2.00

Hazelnut Wafers

$1.95

POCKY Chocolate

$1.95

Coffee by Terranova Coffee Roasting

Statehouse Blend Roast

$2.85+

Statehouse Dark Roast

$2.85+Out of stock

Statehouse Decaf Roast

$2.85+Out of stock

Caffe Latte

$4.50+

Our River City Espresso, with steamed milk and foam

Caramel Latte

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, with caramel sauce, steamed milk and foam

Caffe Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso Blend, with chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

White Chocolate Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, with white chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

Tuxedo Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, with white and dark chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

Caramel Mocha

$5.25+

Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, steamed milk, and foam

Cappuccino

$4.25

Our River City Espresso, topped with milk foam in an 8oz cup

Americano

$3.25+

Our River City Espresso and hot water

Caffe Misto

$3.65+

Our Statehouse Blend Roast, with steamed milk and foam

Espresso

$3.25

Two Shots of our River City Espresso

Caffe Macchiato

$3.75

Our River City Espresso with a dollop of foam

Statehouse Coffee to Go

$20.75

96oz of Statehouse coffee to go with cups and lids

Cup charge

$0.25

Iced Coffee by Terranova Coffee Roasting

Cold Brew

$4.55+

Terranova's small batch cold brew over ice

Iced Caffe Latte

$5.00+

Our River City Espresso, with cold milk over ice

Iced Caffe Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced White Chocolate Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, white chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced Tuxedo Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, white and dark chocolate sauce, with cold millk over ice

Iced Caramel Mocha

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, caramel and chocolate sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced Caramel Latte

$5.65+

Our River City Espresso, caramel sauce, with cold milk over ice

Iced Americano

$3.50+

Our River City Espresso, with water over ice

Iced Espresso

$3.25

Our River City Espresso over ice

Milk 16 oz

$3.50

Half Half 8 oz

$3.00

Teas By Smith Teas

Lord Bergamot

$3.95

A flavor somewhat superior to traditional Earl Grey. Fragrant Ceylon Dimbula and Uva are artfully combined with select teas from India's Assam valley, then scented with bergamot essential oil from the realm of Reggio Calabria, Italy.

British Brunch

$3.95

A rich blend of full-bodied Indian Assam teas paired with succulent Ceylon Dimbula and a touch of smoky Keemun from Anhui Province in China. The perfect breakfast tea. But sophisticated and delicious any time of day as well.

Jasmine Silver Tip

$3.95

Delicate, tender green tea leaves from China's Fujian Province are harvested each May and steam-fired to maintain their flavor - then placed amid just- picked jasmine buds, which open slowly to share their fragrance. Many call it the perfect marriage.

Mao Feng Shui

$3.95

This spring harvested Mao Feng green tea from Zhejiang China has a slightly sweet, vegetal taste and aroma with a lingering fresh aftertaste. Carefully picked at high elevation, it is exceptionally rich in antioxidants for greater feng shui enhancement.

Fez

$3.95

Rare green teas from China combined with aromatic spearmint grown in the Pacific Northwest and a hint of lemon myrtle from Australia. Fez artfully evokes old Morocco, and tastes best when shared with friends while lounging on pillows.

Meadow

$3.95

A caffeine-free blend of golden Egyptian chamomile flowers and mildly stimulating, fragrant hyssop joined with smooth Cape rooibos, rose petals and linden flowers. You may need a sun hat.

Big Hibiscus

$3.95

The cabernet of hibiscus teas. We join luscious red hibiscus with Indian sarsaparilla, ginger, pink rose petals, and elderflowers from Europe. Deep red, complex, nuanced and caffeine free, this tea almost needs a corkscrew.

Hot Beverages

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Dark chocolate sauce mixed with steamed milk and foam

Chai Latte

$4.95+

Black Tea infused with spices and topped with steamed milk and foam

London Fog

$4.45

Lord Bergamot Tea with steamed milk and foam

Iced Tea

Iced Black Tea

$3.45+

House Brewed Black Tea

Iced Chai Latte

$5.45+

Black Tea infused with spices, mixed with cold milk and poured over ice

Sodas and Cold Bottled Beverages

AHA Blueberry Pomegranate

$1.75

AHA Fuji Apple White Tea

$1.75

AHA Lime Watermelon

$1.75

AHA Mango Black Tea

$1.75

Barqs Root Beer 20oz Btl

$2.25

Bodyarmor Lyte Blueberry Pomegranate

$2.50

Bodyarmor Lyte Peach Mango

$2.50

Bodyarmor Orange Mango

$2.50

Bodyarmor Strawberry Banana

$2.50

Cherry Coke 20oz Btl

$2.25

Coke 20oz Btl

$2.25

Coke Zero 20oz Btl

$2.25

Dasani 20oz Btl

$1.75

Diet Coke 20oz Btl

$2.25

Fanta Orange 20oz Btl

$2.25

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$2.50

Gold Peak Unsweetened Tea

$2.50

Minute Maid Apple Juice

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade 20oz Btl

$2.25

Minute Maid Orange Juice

$2.25

Minute Maid Pink Lemonade 20oz Btl

$2.25

Monster Energy

$3.25

Monster Energy Gold

$3.25

Monster Energy Ultra Paradise

$3.25

Monster Ultra Fiesta

$3.25

Monster Ultra Rosa

$3.25

Monster Zero

$3.25

NOS

$3.25

Powerade Fruit Punch

$2.00

Powerade Mountain Berry Blast

$2.00

Powerade Zero Fruit Punch

$2.00

Powerade Zero Mountain Berry Blast

$2.00

smartwater 20oz Btl

$2.50

Sprite 20oz Btl

$2.25

Vitaminwater Look Zero

$2.25

Vitaminwater power-c

$2.25

Vitaminwater xxx

$2.25

Niagra Water

$1.25
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday8:30 am - 1:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Now Open on the 3rd floor of 1021 O St. Hours Monday thru Thursday 8:30am - 2pm Friday 8:30am - 1pm Summer Recess Hours Monday thru Thursday 9am-1pm Closed Monday July 4th

Website

Location

1021 O Street, Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

Gallery
Statehouse Outpost image
Statehouse Outpost image
Statehouse Outpost image

Similar restaurants in your area

Sir Walter Coffee-Raleigh
orange star4.5 • 840
145 E Davie St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Ritual - 2028 Warwick Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
2028 Warwick Avenue Warwick, RI 02889
View restaurantnext
KRAK BOBA - NORWALK
orange starNo Reviews
11005 Firestone Boulevard Norwalk, CA 90650
View restaurantnext
Fishbones Bar & Grille
orange starNo Reviews
12 Circuit Ave Ext PO Box 2220 Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Grove City Brewing & Winery
orange star4.0 • 161
3946 Broadway Grove City, OH 43123
View restaurantnext
High Street Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
3401 Walnut Street Philadelphia, PA 19104
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Sacramento

Camden Spit & Larder - 555 Capitol Mall
orange star4.5 • 2,435
555 Capitol Mall Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot
orange star4.3 • 1,961
814 15th st Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Urban Roots Brewing & Smokehouse
orange star4.2 • 1,522
1322 V St Sacramento, CA 95818
View restaurantnext
Uncle Vito's Slice of NY - R Street
orange star4.5 • 1,421
1800 15th St Sacramento, CA 95811
View restaurantnext
ODD COOKIE - 1015 9th St
orange star4.5 • 995
1015 9th St SACRAMENTO, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Crest Cafe
orange star4.3 • 729
1017 K St. Sacramento, CA 95814
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Sacramento
Natomas
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Oak Park
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
East Sacramento
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.2 (35 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston