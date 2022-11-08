State Park

I Clivi Galea 2000 Friuli Magnum

$115.00

Whole-cluster-pressed at Champagne levels to obtain only the purest must or "vino fiore," Galea Bianco undergoes no skin contact and remains on the fine lees in stainless steel for a minimum of one and a half years. It's difficult to find a more precise snapshot of Friulano and represents one of Northern Italy's finest whites. It is an intellectual wine that is redolent of ripe peaches, apricots, acacia blossoms, and honeysuckle.