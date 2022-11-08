Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

State Park

668 Reviews

$$

15 Hampshire Street

Building 300 Lower Level

Cambridge, MA 02139

Order Again

Popular Items

Long Gone
Green Walnut

House Cocktails

State Park Cocktail

State Park Cocktail

$13.00

Miller High Life, a shot of State Park secret sauce, and a lemon twist. You know what to do next. Ready to drink!

Frozen Paloma

Frozen Paloma

$11.00

Tequila, lime, grapefruit, and salt! An Evan Harrison Classic*!! This is served in a compostable cup ready to drink! **Cocktails must be ordered with food! "Two drinks per Entree!" Maximum of 64oz per order***not really invented by Evan Harrison

Frozen Cobra's Fang

Frozen Cobra's Fang

$12.00

Two rums, passion fruit, falernum, absinthe, and bitters in a compostable 12oz plastic cup! Ready to drink! **Cocktails must be ordered with food! "Two drinks per Entree!" Maximum of 64oz per order**

Best Foot Forward

$12.00

Bonecrusher

$12.00

Tanteo Habanero, Pueblo Viejo, Cactus, Lime

Dark Espresso Martini

$12.00

Coffee-infused vodka, cold brew coffee, coffee brandy, demerara, angostura, lemon twist

Flamingo Baby

$13.00

Green Walnut

$13.00

Rye, nocino walnut liqueur, amaro meletti

Lake Havasu

Lake Havasu

$10.00

Tom Gin, Five Day Pineapple, pink, lemon, soda

Light Espresso Martini

$12.00

Cold brew coffee, fernet, Boston Harbor Maple Cream

Long Gone

$13.00

Santa Teresa 1796 Rum, Laird's Apple Brandy, Giffard Pamplemousse, Blandy's Bual Madeira, Amaro Angostura, Smith & Cross

Mambo Sun

$11.00

Noonclaw - Single

$9.00

Vodka, lemon, sugar, and soda. Straightforward & refreshing!

Pretty Polly - Single

Pretty Polly - Single

$10.00

apple brandy, lemon, cranberry, grenadine, and ginger-ale - a fruit forward, easy drinker

Snake Driver

Snake Driver

$12.00

mezcal, Ancho Reyes, lime, orange curaçao, & bitters - our savory & smoky take on a margarita

Splash 1 - Single

$11.00
King Harvest

King Harvest

$13.00

Chaise L'Orange

$9.00

Chaise L'Orange Shot Only

$6.00

🍺 Beer

Miller High Life (12oz btl)

Miller High Life (12oz btl)

$3.93

All clocks should be set to Miller time.

Allagash White (12 oz can)

Allagash White (12 oz can)

$7.00

It's a wheat beer we wouldn't kick out of bed.

Athletic Blonde Ale (12 oz can)

Athletic Blonde Ale (12 oz can)

$6.50

Non-alcoholic and good even by alcoholic beer standards.

Dieu Du Ciel! Péché Mortel (16 oz bottle)

Dieu Du Ciel! Péché Mortel (16 oz bottle)

$11.50

Extreme excess of both hops and coffee. And it's 9%

Genesee Cream Ale (12 oz can)

Genesee Cream Ale (12 oz can)

$2.50

Smooth like a lager, crisp like an ale.

Graft Farm Flor Cider (12 oz can)

Graft Farm Flor Cider (12 oz can)

$11.25

Who knew ciders weren't all sweet?

Lamplighter Rabbit Rabbit NE DIPA (16 oz can)

Lamplighter Rabbit Rabbit NE DIPA (16 oz can)

$12.00

It's good. 8.5%

Mikkeller Raspberry Blush (16oz can)

$10.00Out of stock
Night Shift Whirlpool (12 oz can)

Night Shift Whirlpool (12 oz can)

$7.00

It's got a lot of hype.

Notch Left of the Dial Session IPA (12oz can)

Notch Left of the Dial Session IPA (12oz can)

$5.50

Sometimes you don't need to go to 11.

Orval (11.2 oz bottle)

Orval (11.2 oz bottle)

$12.00

Not for the faint of heart.

Reissdorf Kölsch (16 oz can)

Reissdorf Kölsch (16 oz can)

$10.00

A weak attempt at a German made PBR.

Rochefort 8 (11.2 oz bottle)

Rochefort 8 (11.2 oz bottle)

$11.00

Like laying face first into a well worn leather loveseat.

Schlenkerla Helles (16 oz can)

Schlenkerla Helles (16 oz can)

$11.00

Just can't get past the smoke flavor.

Shiner Bock (12 oz can)

Shiner Bock (12 oz can)

$7.00

It's a pretty palatable brew.

Tucher Brau Helles Hefe Weisen (16 oz can)

Tucher Brau Helles Hefe Weisen (16 oz can)

$8.25

A casual Weizen

Dupont Saison (750mL bottle)

Dupont Saison (750mL bottle)

$18.00

Hardly a fan of saison? You'll have an awful experience.

Jester King Year Eleven Anniversary Saison (750 mL bottle)

Jester King Year Eleven Anniversary Saison (750 mL bottle)

$35.00

It's decent.

Jester King Black Atrial Imperial Stout (750 mL bottle)

$50.00

Shacksbury Arlo (12 oz can)

$7.00

Collective Arts Jam Up The Mash (16 oz can)

$9.00

Shots and Beer and Shots in Beers

Miller High Life (12oz btl)

Miller High Life (12oz btl)

$3.93

All clocks should be set to Miller time.

Toronto Shot

$5.00

A shot sized Toronto cocktail with Old Overholt rye whiskey and Fernet Branca. Ready to drink!

Genesee Cream Ale (12 oz can)

Genesee Cream Ale (12 oz can)

$2.50

Smooth like a lager, crisp like an ale.

Milk Punch Shot

$8.00
Tucher Brau Helles Hefe Weisen (16 oz can)

Tucher Brau Helles Hefe Weisen (16 oz can)

$8.25

A casual Weizen

Mezcal Negroni Shot

$8.00

Mezcaletti Shot

$7.00

The perfect blend of mezcal and meletti.

🍷 Wine

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero

Leitz Eins Zwei Zero

$12.00

250mL can of non-alcoholic sparkling riesling - dry, notes of peach, apricot, & fresh apples

Poderi Cellario È! Orange Glass

$11.00

Gaspard Rosé Glass

$12.00

1/2 Carafe Poderi Cellario È! Orange 1/2 Carafe

$26.25

1/2 Carafe Gaspard Rosé

$30.00
Naveran Cava Bottle (750 mL)

Naveran Cava Bottle (750 mL)

$45.00

Sparkling cava grapes blend from the Cava appellation in Catalonia Spain

Poderi Cellario É! Orange Bottle (1L)

$44.00

Gaspard Rosé Bottle (750mL)

$40.00

Sandy Giovese Sangiovese Glass

$10.00

1/2 Carafe Sandy Giovese Sangiovese

$22.50

Sandy Giovese Sangiovese (1L)

$40.00

Folk Machine White Light Glass

$11.00

1/2 Carafe Folk Machine White Light

$26.25

Folk Machine White Light Bottle (750mL)

$35.00

1/2 Carafe San Giacomo Pecorino

$20.00
Larmandier Bernier Longitude Magnum

Larmandier Bernier Longitude Magnum

$219.00

Blanc de Blanc from Champagne

L. Aubry Brut Rosé Magnum

L. Aubry Brut Rosé Magnum

$180.00

Rosé Blanc de Noir from Champagne

Casebianchi Il Fric Magnum

Casebianchi Il Fric Magnum

$70.00

Rosé Aglianico Frizzante from Campania

Brand Pet Nat Rosé Magnum

$110.00

I Clivi RBL Magnum

$80.00

I Clivi Brazan 2006 Friuli Magnum

$115.00

Aged on the fine lees for two years with frequenbatonnage. Expect an opulent palate that shows the Brazant vineyard's characteristic stone fruit, spices, and minerals.

I Clivi Galea 2000 Friuli Magnum

I Clivi Galea 2000 Friuli Magnum

$115.00

Whole-cluster-pressed at Champagne levels to obtain only the purest must or "vino fiore," Galea Bianco undergoes no skin contact and remains on the fine lees in stainless steel for a minimum of one and a half years. It's difficult to find a more precise snapshot of Friulano and represents one of Northern Italy's finest whites. It is an intellectual wine that is redolent of ripe peaches, apricots, acacia blossoms, and honeysuckle.

Valli Unite 2019 Fiurin Cortese Magnum

Valli Unite 2019 Fiurin Cortese Magnum

$40.00

Cortese from Piedmont

Beurer 2021 Rosé Trocken

Beurer 2021 Rosé Trocken

$70.00

Trollinger from Wurttemberg

Montepeloso 2020 A Quo Magnum

Montepeloso 2020 A Quo Magnum

$70.00

Cabernet Sauv., Montepulciano + Sangiovese Blend From Tuscany

Evening Land 2019 Seven Springs Gamay Magnum

Evening Land 2019 Seven Springs Gamay Magnum

$72.00

Gamay from Eola-Amity Hills

🧃 Non-Alc. Bev's

Maine Root Fountain Soda

$2.25

Mocktail

$8.00

Clocked In

$8.00

Cool Arnie

$8.00

lemon, Lapsang tea, Souchong, soda water

Louie Louie

$8.00

Sunday Morning

$8.00

grapefruit, black pepper, salt, tonic

Soda Water

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cold Brew on Ice

$3.50

Iced Green Tea

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.75

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$3.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.25
Shirley Temple

Shirley Temple

$5.00

Soda Splash of Cran

$2.25

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Saratoga Sparkling Mineral Water (28oz btl)

$9.00

Retail Sauces

Hot Paste

Hot Paste

$8.50

🌶️🌶️🌶️🌶️ (1/2 pint) Our famous house-made Hot Paste! Made with ghost peppers, cayenne, aji amarillo. VERY HOT. **contains pork**

Nashville Hot Dust

Nashville Hot Dust

$5.00

They say variety is the spice of life, so try Nashville Hot Dust on your next snack.

Hot Aioli

Hot Aioli

$8.50

🌶️🌶️🌶️ (1/2 pint) Creamy sauce made with our Hot Paste; perfect for dip or sandwich spread! Medium High heat.

Tabasco Honey

$8.50

🌶️ (1/2 pint) A staple sauce served on our State Park Fried Chicken. Sweet and flavorful with a touch of heat.

Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

Habanero Hot Sauce Bottle

$10.00

🌶️🌶️🌶️ (5 oz bottle) You may remember this classic house-made hot sauce from our dining room tables! Great on everything. Medium High heat.

Blue Cheese Dressing

Blue Cheese Dressing

$8.50

(1/2 pint) Made with Jasper Hill Bayley Hazen Blue cheese.

Katsu Sauce

Katsu Sauce

$8.50

(1/2 pint) Japanese-style BBQ sauce from our Chicken Katsu Sandwich. Savory with a hint of sweetness.

Special Sauce

$8.50

Retail Pickles

Pickled Eggs

Pickled Eggs

$8.00

(1 pint / 4 eggs)

Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms

Pickled Shiitake Mushrooms

$8.00

(1/2 pint)

Pickled Jalapeños

$8.00Out of stock

(1 pint) Our favorite pickled peppers for breakfast sandwiches.

Apparel

Pat Falco Booths T

Pat Falco Booths T

$18.00+

Heather Grey T-Shirt with Burgundy and Ocre Design

Kenji Nakayama Logo T

Kenji Nakayama Logo T

$18.00+

White Pocket T-Shirt with Black Lettering

State Park is for Lovers Dark Brown T

State Park is for Lovers Dark Brown T

$18.00+

Moss Green T-Shirt with Black, Red, and White Design

SP Branded Beanie

$20.00

Merchandise

Fanny Pack

Fanny Pack

$20.00
Gently Used Mug

Gently Used Mug

$5.00

A diner-style mug with the real-life tarnish of having served it's customers for years. Please enjoy.

SP Koozie

SP Koozie

$3.00
Slip Mat

Slip Mat

$22.00

Printed by Jakub at myslipmats.com!

Wrong Door Sign

Wrong Door Sign

$20.00

Pat Falco Logo Sticker 4 Pack

$1.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markDivey
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markCryptocurrency
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

A neighborhood joint since 2013 •exceptional food •mixed drinks, beer and wine

Website

Location

15 Hampshire Street, Building 300 Lower Level, Cambridge, MA 02139

Directions

