Station 16 Brentwood 2525 Sand Creek Rd.

2505 Sand Creek Road

Brentwood, CA 94513

Soda & Teas

FOUNTAIN SODA

TEAS & LEMONADE

JUICE

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Fiji Water

$4.00

Mocktail

$6.00

Pellegrino

$4.25

Roy Rogers

$4.25

Tonic Water

$3.50

Hot Tea

$2.75

Simple Starters

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Baked Fella Oysters

$17.00

Calamari

$13.00

Crab Cakes

$22.00
Crispy Potstickers

Crispy Potstickers

$11.00
Shrimp Civiche

Shrimp Civiche

$16.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$15.00

Fries

Plain Fries

$6.00

Cajun Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$8.50

Cajun Garlic Fries

$9.00

ST16 Loaded Fries

$14.00

Tacos

Bulgogi Tacos

$9.00

Salmon Tacos

$9.00

Sweet Chili Shrimp Tacos

$9.00

Wings

Plain Wings

$14.00

Buffalo Wings

$14.00

Lemon Pepper Wings

$14.00
Sweet Chili Wings

Sweet Chili Wings

$14.00

Soy Garlic Wings

$13.00

Honey BBQ Wings

$13.00

Jamaican Jerk

$13.00

Oysters

1/2 Blue Point

1/2 Blue Point

$19.50

Dozen Blue Point

$33.00

Favorites

Spiced prawns, beef sausage, tomato garlic cream sauce, spinach and parmesan.
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Fresh seard filet with seasonal vegetable, garlic rice, and lemon aioli.

Lobster Mac

Lobster Mac

$29.00

Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.

Lobster Roll

Lobster Roll

$26.00

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce.

Shrimp Roll

Shrimp Roll

$18.00

KIDS Mac & Cheese

$14.00

Skillets

Prawn Skillet

$32.00

Trio Mix

$50.00

Mussels, Clams, Prawns

Small Mix

$79.00

Dungeness Crab, Prawns

Lobster Mix

$110.00

2 lobster tails, prawns, snow crab with 2 corn and 2 sausages.

The Big Mix

$248.00

Pastas

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$22.00

Clam Linguine

$20.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00
Shrimp Scampi

Shrimp Scampi

$22.00

Pizza

Blackened Chicken Pizza

$14.00

Pepperoni

$12.00

Mediterranean

$12.50

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$14.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted almonds, and feta cheese.

The Garden

The Garden

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, toasted almonds, and feta cheese.

Sides

Rice

Rice

$3.00
Garlic Rice

Garlic Rice

$4.00
Garlic Noodle

Garlic Noodle

$6.00
SIDE Salad

SIDE Salad

$8.00

SIDE Baguette

$3.00

SIDE Chips

$2.50
SIDE Corn (1)

SIDE Corn (1)

$2.00

(One Corn)

SIDE Sausages (2)

SIDE Sausages (2)

$4.50

Dessert

Kahlua Cheesecake

$12.50
Sizzlin Apple Pie

Sizzlin Apple Pie

$12.50

A slice of apple pie served on a hot sizzling skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled over with caramel sauce.

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

2505 Sand Creek Road, Brentwood, CA 94513

Directions

