Station 16 Ice Cream

review star

No reviews yet

33 Peterborough Street

Jaffrey, NH 03452

Popular Items

Twist

$2.35+

Dairy Free Cookie Dough

$2.75+

Coffee Oreo

$2.75+

Ice Cream

Hard Serve

Almond Joy

$2.75+

Birthday Cake

$2.75+

Black Raspberry Chocolate Chip Frozen Yogurt

$2.75+

Brownie Batter

$2.75+

Bubble Gum

$2.75+

Caramel and Sea Salt

$2.75+

Cherry Amaretto

$2.75+

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$2.75+

Chocolate Cookie Monster

$2.75+

Chocolate Hard Serve

$2.75+

Chocolate Mint Chip

$2.75+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Frozen Yogurt

$2.75+

Coffee

$2.75+

Dirty Water

$2.75+

Graham Central Station

$2.75+

Maple Walnut

$2.75+

Mint Chip

$2.75+

Monster Mash

$2.75+Out of stock

Moose Tracks

$2.75+

No Sugar Added Chocolate

$2.75+

Oreo

$2.75+

Peanut Butter 180

$2.75+

Peanut Butter Oreo

$2.75+

Raspberry Sorbet

$2.75+

Salted Caramel Chocolate Pretzel

$2.75+

Strawberry

$2.75+

Strawberry Cheesecake

$2.75+

Vanilla Hard Serve

$2.75+

Watermelon Sherbet

$2.75+Out of stock

Soft Serve

Chocolate Soft Serve

$2.35+

Vanilla Soft Serve

$2.35+

Specialty Sundaes

Peanut Butter Cup Sundae

$5.90+

Your choice of hard or soft ice cream, made complete with peanut butter sauce, hot fudge, peanut butter cups, and topped with whipped cream and peanut butter cups.

Brownie Sundae

$5.90+

A warm gooey brownie combined with your choice of hard or soft ice cream and topped with hot fudge, whipped cream, walnuts and a cherry.

PB&J Sundae

$5.90+

Your choice of hard or soft ice cream combined with peanut butter sauce, strawberry sauce, whipped cream and a cherry.

Oreo Sundae

$5.90+

Cookies and Cream ice cream topped with hot fudge, marshmallow, oreo pieces and whipped cream.

Peanut Butter Perfection

$5.90+

This customer favorite is created by mixing your favorite soft serve flavor, Reese’s Pieces, and peanut butter sauce into a delectable treat.

Caramel Crunch Sundae

$5.90+

Your choice of ice cream (we recommend vanilla soft serve) topped with crushed pretzels, caramel, hot fudge and whipped cream.

S'mores Sundae

$5.90+

Graham Central Station ice cream topped with hot fudge, marshmallow, whipped cream, and chocolate sprinkles.

Make Your Own Sundae

$5.90+

Your choice of ice cream topped with your choice of three toppings, whipped cream, walnuts, and a cherry.

Mt. Monadnock Maple Sundae

$5.90+

Vanilla ice cream topped with maple syrup and peanuts. Whipped cream added if preferred.

Sparky Sundae

A doggy sundae for your furry friend created by adding a dog treat to vanilla soft serve.

Sparky Sundae

$1.50

Mayday

Your choice of soft serve mixed with up to three toppings of your choice.

Chocolate Mayday

$6.30

Vanilla Mayday

$6.30

Twist Mayday

$6.30

Probie

Your choice of soft serve layered with up to 3 toppings of your choice. Think ice cream parfait!

Chocolate Probie

$6.30

Twist Probie

$6.30

Vanilla Probie

$6.30

Banana Split

Traditional Banana Split

$8.15

Traditional banana split is created using your three choices of hard serve ice cream and your three favorite toppings, made complete with whipped cream, nuts, and cherries.

Custom Banana Split

$8.15

Grand Monadnock Special

Five scoops of ice cream topped with five toppings of your choice, whipped cream, nuts, and a cherry.

Grand Monadnock Special

$10.95

Frozen Blast

This customer favorite includes your choice of ice cream blended with your choice of soda or energy drink

Frozen Blast with Soda

$6.20

Frozen Blast with Energy Drink

$7.75

Ava's Special

Warmed brownie with vanilla ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter sauce, and EXTRA whipped cream. In loving memory of Ava Marie Woodard who designed this sundae for us. *A portion of proceeds to be donated to DIPG research*

Ava's Special

$6.45+

Frappe

Your choice of hard serve ice cream blended with syrup and milk to create a smooth dessert.

Frappe

$6.25

Float

Your choice of soda poured over your choice of ice cream, creating a bubbly treat that has been enjoyed for decades.

Float

$5.45

One Topping Sundae

Hot Fudge Sundae

$4.90+

Strawberry Sundae

$4.90+

Maple Sundae

$4.90+

Peanut Butter Sundae

$4.90+

Butterscotch Sundae

$4.90+

Marshmallow Sundae

$4.90+

Pineapple Sundae

$4.90+

Caramel Sundae

$4.90+

Toppings

Toppings

Drinks

Soda

Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Water

Water

$1.75
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Hard and soft serve ice cream, sundaes, frappes, and other specialty ice cream. Ice cream your way!

Location

33 Peterborough Street, Jaffrey, NH 03452

Directions

