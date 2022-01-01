Restaurant header imageView gallery

STATION 16 "A Firehouse Restaurant"

1118 16th St.

Sacramento, CA 95814

Popular Items

Blackened Salmon
Garlic Noodle
Lobster Roll w/Fries

Starters

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Cajun Fries

Cajun Fries

$7.00
Garlic Fries

Garlic Fries

$8.00
Cajun Garlic Fries

Cajun Garlic Fries

$8.50

Artichoke Dip

$15.00

Artichoke, spinach, cream cheese, and parmesean cheese

Crispy Potstickers

Crispy Potstickers

$11.00

Filled with chicken, cabage, garlic. Accompanied with a side of a soy sauce based sauce.

Shrimp Ceviche

Shrimp Ceviche

$16.00

Tomato, cilantro, onion, jalaneos, and lime juice. Served with crispy tostada chips.

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

Rings and tenticles lightly breaded, seasoned and fried to perfection.

Sweet Chili Shrimp

$14.00

Crispy shrimp with sweet chili mayo and topped with green onions.

Garlic Prawns

$14.00

Salmon Kama

$12.00Out of stock

Salmon Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$3.50

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

Sierra Mist

$3.50

Dr Pepper

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.25

EMPLOYEE REDBULL

$2.70

EMPLOYEE SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$2.50

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$6.00

Green Tea Lemonade NA

$4.99

Hot Green Tea

$2.00

Mango Green Tea NA

$4.99

Mango Lemonade NA

$4.99

Mocktail

$6.00

Orange Juice

$4.25

Pineapple Juice

$4.25

Red Bull

$4.50

Roy Rogers

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$4.25

Shirley Temple REFILL

Strawberry Lemonade NA

$4.99

Tonic Water

$3.50

Strawberry Lemonade Refill

$4.99

Fried Basket

Coconut Shrimp w/Fries

$16.00

Garlic Prawns w/ Fries

$17.00
Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

Chicken Tenders w/ Fries

$14.50

Cooked crispy golden to order. Served with ranch on the side.

Fish N' Fries

$16.00

Salads

Classic Caesar

$12.00

Hearts of romaine, anchovies, parmesan cheese, croutons w/ Caesar dressing.

The Ranch Salad

$10.00

Oysters

Baked Fella Oysters

Baked Fella Oysters

$17.00

6 Raw Oysters

$19.50
12 Raw Oysters

12 Raw Oysters

$33.00

Favorites

Spiced prawns, beef sausage, tomato garlic cream sauce, spinach and parmesan.
Blackened Salmon

Blackened Salmon

$24.00

Fresh seard filet with seasonal vegetable, garlic rice, and lemon aioli.

Mac and Cheese

$14.00

Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce.

Lobster Mac and Cheese

Lobster Mac and Cheese

$29.00

Cheesy and delicious cellentani pasta in Cajun three cheese sauce with chunks of lobster meat.

Cajun Pasta

Cajun Pasta

$22.00

Lobster Roll w/Fries

$26.00

Chilled lobster meat, light mayo, green onion garnished on a brioche bun.

Shrimp Roll w/Fries

$17.00

Fried shrimp, cajun seasoning, sriracha mayo, green onion garnished on a buttery brioche bun.

Chef's Clam Chowder

$18.00Out of stock

Skillets

Trio Mix

$50.00

Manila Clams, Black P.E.I mussels and prawns.

Small Mix

Small Mix

$79.00

Dungeness crab, prawns, and corn.

Lobster Mix

$105.00

2 lobster tail, snow crab, prawns, 2 corn, 2 pieces of sausage

Big Mix

$249.99

King Crab, 2 lobster tails, prawns, snow crab, dungeness crab, Black P.E.I mussels, clams with 2 corn.

Seafood

Shrimp (Heads On)

$16.99

Prawns

$19.99

Snow Crab Legs

$49.99
King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$79.99
Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$59.00Out of stock

Mussels

$14.99

Clams

$14.99

Lobster Tail

$17.00

Lobster Tail

$17.00

Crab Bits + Pieces

$39.99

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Garlic Rice

$4.00

Garlic Noodle

$6.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Veggies

$8.00

Side Corn

$2.00

Side Sausages (2)

$6.00

Side Butter

$0.75

Extra Garlic

$0.75

Extra Cajun

$0.75

Extra Side Ranch

$0.75

Extra Side Citrus Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side Sauce (2oz)

Side Bread

$1.50

Side Lemons (6pc)

Sweets

A slice of apple pie served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream (on the side) and a side of caramel to top your ice cream.

Apple Pie a la Mode

$12.50Out of stock

A slice of apple pie served on a hot sizzling skillet with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled over with caramel sauce.

Kahlua Cheesecake

$12.50

Scoop Of Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.50
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Seafood Bar & Grill in Downtown/Midtown Sacramento.

Website

Location

1118 16th St., Sacramento, CA 95814

Directions

