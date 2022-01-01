Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Burgers

Station 21 American Grill

869 Reviews

$$

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN

Crown Point, IN 46307

Popular Items

Chicken Strips
Loaded Potato Soup
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap

Specials

Harvest Salad

$13.00

sliced apples, grilled chicken, blue cheese, craisins, and candied pecans over mixed greens with a side of raspberry vinaigrette

Open Face Turkey Dinner

Open Face Turkey Dinner

$16.00

Teriyaki Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and veggies -choice of soup or salad

Cobbler

$8.00

Appetizers

6 Bone-In Wings

6 Bone-In Wings

$10.00

mix of drums and flats

12 Bone-In Wings

$18.00

mix of drums and flats

Pan Seared Ahi

Pan Seared Ahi

$13.00

Wild caught ahi tuna seared rare, garlic peppercorn crusted, served with wasabi, peanut sauce, and soy sauce

Calamari

Calamari

$13.00

fresh calamari, limes, jalapenos, tossed in cilantro and sweet & spicy sauce

Pretzel Bites

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

served with S-21 beer cheese

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50

Spinach Artichoke Dip

$10.50
Pickle Fries

Pickle Fries

$9.50

Served with buffalo ranch

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$11.00

Served with marinara

6 Boneless

6 Boneless

$7.00
Crispy Brussels Sprout Petals

Crispy Brussels Sprout Petals

$7.00

Flash fried brussel sprout petals sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Bang Bang Shrimp

Bang Bang Shrimp

$13.00

Deep fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce or S21 buffalo sauce

Soups & Salads

Loaded Potato Soup

Loaded Potato Soup

$4.00

Topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions, and sour cream

Soup of the Day: Creamy Chkn Wild Rice

$4.00
Chili

Chili

$6.00

Topped with shredded cheddar, scallions, and sour cream

Ahi Tuna Salad

Ahi Tuna Salad

$17.00

Wild Caught Ahi Tuna seared rare, garlic peppercorn crusted over spinach, cabbage, fried noodles, candied pecans, mango salsa, side of ginger dressing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, egg, bacon bits, tomato, onion, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing on the side

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, crunchy chicken, diced tomato, onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with ranch and BBQ

Southwest Chicken Salad

Southwest Chicken Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, black beans, corn cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, side of creamy southwest ranch

Station 21 Salad

Station 21 Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, shaved carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green pepper, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, tortilla strips, and your choice of dressing

Quart of Loaded Potato Soup

$12.00

Toppings on side

Quart of Chili

$16.00

toppings on side

Quart of Soup of the Day

$15.00

Entrées

12 oz Choice Ribeye

12 oz Choice Ribeye

$28.00

Topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and veggies ~choice of soup or salad~

8 oz. Bistro Steak

8 oz. Bistro Steak

$21.00

8 oz Bistro Steak drizzled with roasted garlic aioli, served with sauteed asparagus and rosemary roasted potatoes -choice of soup or salad-

Lake Perch Entree

Lake Perch Entree

$25.00

Lightly breaded Great Lake Perch, choice of pan fried or deep fried, served with rosemary roasted potatoes, vegetable, and tartar sauce -choice of soup or salad-

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$24.00

Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet, topped with bourbon glaze and mango salsa, served with smashed potatoes and vegetables -choice of soup or salad-

Monterey Filet Tips

Monterey Filet Tips

$22.00

tenderloin tips topped with sauteed mushrooms and monterey jack cheese, served with vegetables and choice of potato -choice of soup or salad-

Garlic Butter Filet Tips

Garlic Butter Filet Tips

$20.00

Tenderloin tips, sauteed in garlic butter and served with vegetables and your choice of potato -choice of soup or salad-

Chicken Piccata

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

Two lightly breaded pan-fried chicken breasts topped with a lemon piccata sauce. Served with veggies and rosemary roasted potatoes -choice of soup or salad-

White Fish Piccata

White Fish Piccata

$18.00

Lightly breaded pan-fried whitefish filet topped with a lemon piccata sauce. Served with veggies and rosemary roasted potatoes -choice of soup or salad-

S-21 Favorites

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$17.50

Open faced sandwich, slow braised short rib, carrots, and gravy. Served over smashed potatoes and texas toast

Bourbon Glazed Chops

Bourbon Glazed Chops

$14.00

Two hand cut pork chops grilled and topped with bourbon glaze and mango salsa. Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and vegetables

Honey Mustard Chops

Honey Mustard Chops

$14.00

Two blackened pork chops topped with honey mustard sauce. Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and veggies

Batter Up Fish & Chips

Batter Up Fish & Chips

$14.00

Golden beer battered Atlantic cod, served with fries, slaw, and tarter

Monterey Chicken

Monterey Chicken

$16.00

Two grilled chicken breasts, grilled mushrooms, bacon, melted monterey jack cheese, served with vegetable of the day and smashed potatoes

Char-Grilled Chicken Dinner

Char-Grilled Chicken Dinner

$15.00

Two grilled chicken breasts seasoned with garlic peppercorn and topped with jalapeno cilantro slaw. Served with sliced avocado and rice

Ahi Tuna Tacos

Ahi Tuna Tacos

$16.00

Wild caught ahi tuna seared rare, jalapeno cilantro slaw, avocado, and lime. Served with rice

Buffalo Chicken Mac

Buffalo Chicken Mac

$16.00

Buffalo tossed breaded chicken over a creamy four cheese blend -served with a breadstick

Mac N' Cheesy

Mac N' Cheesy

$13.00

A creamy four cheese blend, served with a breadstick

Chicken Florentine Alfredo

Chicken Florentine Alfredo

$15.00

Grilled chicken, penne pasta, light alfredo sauce, spinach, tomatoes, served with a breadstick

Fitness Chicken

Fitness Chicken

$12.00

One chicken breast, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and green beans, served over rice. Select "Add Chicken Breast" for $3 to make it a two piece chicken breast Fitness Chicken

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Four crispy chicken strips, fries, choice of sauce and a pickle

Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Deep fried shrimp tossed in a bang bang sauce over jalapeno cilantro slaw on flour tortillas. Served with rice and avocado

Whitefish Tacos

Whitefish Tacos

$13.00

Two tacos filled with deep fried whitefish and jalapeño cilantro slaw. Served with a side of rice, chipotle mayo, and avocado

Burgers

Our 8 oz USDA Certified Angus Beef burgers come prepared medium well on a handmade brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Substitute a chicken breast, turkey or black bean burger for no charge.
Unleashed Burger

Unleashed Burger

$17.50

8oz CAB patty, topped with cheese curds, bacon, and smothered with american-swiss cheese and beer cheese -served with cheese curds and side of beer cheese

S-21 Burger

$11.50

8oz CAB patty topped with american cheese and onion straws, drizzled with S21 signature sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle -served with fries

Smokehouse Bbq

Smokehouse Bbq

$14.00

8 oz CAB patty topped with tender pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq ranch sauce, cheddar, and onion straws, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle. Served with fries

O'leary's Cow

O'leary's Cow

$13.00

8 oz CAB patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries

5 Alarm

5 Alarm

$13.00

8 oz CAB patty topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. -served with a side of chipotle mayo and fries

Big Ten

Big Ten

$13.50

8 oz CAB patty cheddar cheese, onion straws, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries

Bulldog Burger

$11.00

8 oz CAB patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with fries

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$12.00

8 oz CAB patty topped with grilled onions, swiss and mozzarella cheese -served with fries

A-1 Mushroom 'N' Swiss

$12.50

8 oz CAB patty topped with A-1 steak sauce, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle -served with fries

Cowboy Burger

Cowboy Burger

$14.00

8 oz CAB patty topped with bbq ranch sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a jumbo onion ring -served with onion rings

Sandwiches

Garlic Aioli Steak Sandwich

Garlic Aioli Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Strips of marinated skirt steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and american-swiss. Drizzled with garlic aioli on a hoagie roll - served with fries

Chicken Philly

Chicken Philly

$12.50

Strips of grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions & peppers, and swiss-american cheese on a hoagie roll -served with fries

Quarterback

Quarterback

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast, bbq sauce, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries

Blackened Whitefish

$12.00

Cajun seasoned sauteed whitefish, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun -served with tarter, slaw, and fries

S-21 Beef

$12.50

thinly sliced roast beef topped with sauteed onions, sweet pepper, american-swiss, with a side of au jus -served with fries

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$11.00

Braised pulled pork, topped with melted cheddar and slaw. Served with Fries

Beef Slammers (3)

Beef Slammers (3)

$12.50

Sliced roast beef topped with american-swiss, grilled onions, mushrooms, and horseradish mayo - served with fries

Turkey Club

Turkey Club

$11.00

home cooked, hand-sliced roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread -served with fries

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun -served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Slammers

Buffalo Chicken Slammers

$12.00

Three slammers with crispy chicken, pepperjack cheese, buffalo sauce, and shredded lettuce -served with fries

Danny's Whitefish Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Deep fried whitefish, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie bun. Served with fries

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Grilled chicken, S-21 Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap

Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap

$10.00

Crunchy chicken, drizzled with ranch and BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar. Served with fries

Club 21 Wrap

Club 21 Wrap

$10.50

Home cooked, hand-sliced roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mayo. Served with fries

Rookies Menu (U12)

Kid Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00

Kid Cheeseburger & Fries

$7.00
Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00

Kid's Buttered Noodles

$5.00
Jr Boneless & Fries

$6.00

Jr Boneless & Fries

$6.00
Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00
Rookie Mac N' Cheesy

$6.00

Rookie Mac N' Cheesy

$6.00

Kid Pulled Pork

$5.00
Kid Quesadilla & Fries

Kid Quesadilla & Fries

$5.00

Flour tortilla, Monterey jack and cheddar cheese

Desserts

A chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla ice cream drizzled in caramel and chocolate syrup
Chocolate Cake Brownie

Chocolate Cake Brownie

$6.00

A warm chocolate cake brownie swerved with vanilla ice cream drizzled in chocolate

Cookie Pan

Cookie Pan

$6.00

A warm chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla ice cream drizzled in caramel and chocolate syrup

Ice Cream Sundae

$6.00

Vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup, topped with cherries and pecans

Ice Cream

$2.00

Sides

Half Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Half Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Fries

$3.50

Side Salad

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Smashed Potatoes

$3.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Vegetable Of The Day

$3.00

Baked Potato

$3.00

Baked Potato -Loaded

$4.00

Roasted Potato

$3.50

Pasta Salad

$3.50

Cajun Fries

$3.50

Bowl Coleslaw

$4.00

Bowl Asian Coleslaw

$5.00

Rice

$3.00
4 Oz Coleslaw

4 Oz Coleslaw

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Breadstick

$0.50

Bread

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$4.00

Sm Sauce

$0.40

Lg sauce

$0.60

Avocado

$1.50

4 oz Mango Salsa

$1.50

Pickle

$0.40

Celery

$0.50

Lrg Cocktail Sauce

$0.60

Lrg Tarter Sauce

$0.60

Premium Veggie

$5.00

Grilled Jalapenos

$0.50

Sm Mustard

Sm Mayo

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Mr. Pibb

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Raspberry Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Iced Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Arnold Palmer

$2.75

Kids Apple Juice

$1.50

Gatorade

$1.50

Buckets

Miller Bucket (5)

$13.00

Coors Bucket (5)

$13.00

Bud Light Bucket (5)

$13.00

Budweiser Bucket (5)

$13.00

Busch Light Bucket (5)

$13.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point, IN 46307

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Station 21 American Grill image
Station 21 American Grill image

