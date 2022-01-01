- Home
- Crown Point
- Bars & Lounges
- Station 21 American Grill
Station 21 American Grill
869 Reviews
$$
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN
Crown Point, IN 46307
Specials
Harvest Salad
sliced apples, grilled chicken, blue cheese, craisins, and candied pecans over mixed greens with a side of raspberry vinaigrette
Open Face Turkey Dinner
Teriyaki Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon topped with teriyaki sauce, served with rice and veggies -choice of soup or salad
Cobbler
Appetizers
6 Bone-In Wings
mix of drums and flats
12 Bone-In Wings
mix of drums and flats
Pan Seared Ahi
Wild caught ahi tuna seared rare, garlic peppercorn crusted, served with wasabi, peanut sauce, and soy sauce
Calamari
fresh calamari, limes, jalapenos, tossed in cilantro and sweet & spicy sauce
Pretzel Bites
served with S-21 beer cheese
Spinach Artichoke Dip
Pickle Fries
Served with buffalo ranch
Cheese Curds
Served with marinara
6 Boneless
Crispy Brussels Sprout Petals
Flash fried brussel sprout petals sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Bang Bang Shrimp
Deep fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce or S21 buffalo sauce
Soups & Salads
Loaded Potato Soup
Topped with shredded cheddar, bacon, scallions, and sour cream
Soup of the Day: Creamy Chkn Wild Rice
Chili
Topped with shredded cheddar, scallions, and sour cream
Ahi Tuna Salad
Wild Caught Ahi Tuna seared rare, garlic peppercorn crusted over spinach, cabbage, fried noodles, candied pecans, mango salsa, side of ginger dressing
Cobb Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, egg, bacon bits, tomato, onion, avocado, bleu cheese crumbles, and choice of dressing on the side
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, crunchy chicken, diced tomato, onion, black beans, cheddar cheese, avocado, drizzled with ranch and BBQ
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, avocado, tomato, black beans, corn cheddar cheese, tortilla strips, side of creamy southwest ranch
Station 21 Salad
Mixed greens, shaved carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, green pepper, shredded cheddar, hard boiled egg, tortilla strips, and your choice of dressing
Quart of Loaded Potato Soup
Toppings on side
Quart of Chili
toppings on side
Quart of Soup of the Day
Entrées
12 oz Choice Ribeye
Topped with grilled mushrooms and onions. Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and veggies ~choice of soup or salad~
8 oz. Bistro Steak
8 oz Bistro Steak drizzled with roasted garlic aioli, served with sauteed asparagus and rosemary roasted potatoes -choice of soup or salad-
Lake Perch Entree
Lightly breaded Great Lake Perch, choice of pan fried or deep fried, served with rosemary roasted potatoes, vegetable, and tartar sauce -choice of soup or salad-
Bourbon Glazed Salmon
Grilled Atlantic Salmon filet, topped with bourbon glaze and mango salsa, served with smashed potatoes and vegetables -choice of soup or salad-
Monterey Filet Tips
tenderloin tips topped with sauteed mushrooms and monterey jack cheese, served with vegetables and choice of potato -choice of soup or salad-
Garlic Butter Filet Tips
Tenderloin tips, sauteed in garlic butter and served with vegetables and your choice of potato -choice of soup or salad-
Chicken Piccata
Two lightly breaded pan-fried chicken breasts topped with a lemon piccata sauce. Served with veggies and rosemary roasted potatoes -choice of soup or salad-
White Fish Piccata
Lightly breaded pan-fried whitefish filet topped with a lemon piccata sauce. Served with veggies and rosemary roasted potatoes -choice of soup or salad-
S-21 Favorites
Pot Roast Sandwich
Open faced sandwich, slow braised short rib, carrots, and gravy. Served over smashed potatoes and texas toast
Bourbon Glazed Chops
Two hand cut pork chops grilled and topped with bourbon glaze and mango salsa. Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and vegetables
Honey Mustard Chops
Two blackened pork chops topped with honey mustard sauce. Served with rosemary roasted potatoes and veggies
Batter Up Fish & Chips
Golden beer battered Atlantic cod, served with fries, slaw, and tarter
Monterey Chicken
Two grilled chicken breasts, grilled mushrooms, bacon, melted monterey jack cheese, served with vegetable of the day and smashed potatoes
Char-Grilled Chicken Dinner
Two grilled chicken breasts seasoned with garlic peppercorn and topped with jalapeno cilantro slaw. Served with sliced avocado and rice
Ahi Tuna Tacos
Wild caught ahi tuna seared rare, jalapeno cilantro slaw, avocado, and lime. Served with rice
Buffalo Chicken Mac
Buffalo tossed breaded chicken over a creamy four cheese blend -served with a breadstick
Mac N' Cheesy
A creamy four cheese blend, served with a breadstick
Chicken Florentine Alfredo
Grilled chicken, penne pasta, light alfredo sauce, spinach, tomatoes, served with a breadstick
Fitness Chicken
One chicken breast, mushrooms, cherry tomatoes, and green beans, served over rice. Select "Add Chicken Breast" for $3 to make it a two piece chicken breast Fitness Chicken
Chicken Strips
Four crispy chicken strips, fries, choice of sauce and a pickle
Bang Bang Shrimp Tacos
Deep fried shrimp tossed in a bang bang sauce over jalapeno cilantro slaw on flour tortillas. Served with rice and avocado
Whitefish Tacos
Two tacos filled with deep fried whitefish and jalapeño cilantro slaw. Served with a side of rice, chipotle mayo, and avocado
Burgers
Unleashed Burger
8oz CAB patty, topped with cheese curds, bacon, and smothered with american-swiss cheese and beer cheese -served with cheese curds and side of beer cheese
S-21 Burger
8oz CAB patty topped with american cheese and onion straws, drizzled with S21 signature sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle -served with fries
Smokehouse Bbq
8 oz CAB patty topped with tender pulled pork, smoked bacon, bbq ranch sauce, cheddar, and onion straws, lettuce, onion, tomato, and pickle. Served with fries
O'leary's Cow
8 oz CAB patty topped with applewood smoked bacon, swiss cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries
5 Alarm
8 oz CAB patty topped with grilled jalapeños, pepper jack cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. -served with a side of chipotle mayo and fries
Big Ten
8 oz CAB patty cheddar cheese, onion straws, fried egg, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle. Served with fries
Bulldog Burger
8 oz CAB patty with choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion. Served with fries
Patty Melt
8 oz CAB patty topped with grilled onions, swiss and mozzarella cheese -served with fries
A-1 Mushroom 'N' Swiss
8 oz CAB patty topped with A-1 steak sauce, grilled mushrooms, grilled onions, swiss, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle -served with fries
Cowboy Burger
8 oz CAB patty topped with bbq ranch sauce, bacon, cheddar cheese, and a jumbo onion ring -served with onion rings
Sandwiches
Garlic Aioli Steak Sandwich
Strips of marinated skirt steak topped with grilled onions, mushrooms, and american-swiss. Drizzled with garlic aioli on a hoagie roll - served with fries
Chicken Philly
Strips of grilled chicken breast topped with grilled onions & peppers, and swiss-american cheese on a hoagie roll -served with fries
Quarterback
Grilled chicken breast, bbq sauce, bacon, caramelized onions, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion. Served with fries
Blackened Whitefish
Cajun seasoned sauteed whitefish, lettuce, tomato, pickle, and onion on a brioche bun -served with tarter, slaw, and fries
S-21 Beef
thinly sliced roast beef topped with sauteed onions, sweet pepper, american-swiss, with a side of au jus -served with fries
Pulled Pork
Braised pulled pork, topped with melted cheddar and slaw. Served with Fries
Beef Slammers (3)
Sliced roast beef topped with american-swiss, grilled onions, mushrooms, and horseradish mayo - served with fries
Turkey Club
home cooked, hand-sliced roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, mayo on sourdough bread -served with fries
Chicken Sandwich
Choice of crispy or grilled chicken breast topped with mozzarella, choice of sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickle on a brioche bun -served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Slammers
Three slammers with crispy chicken, pepperjack cheese, buffalo sauce, and shredded lettuce -served with fries
Danny's Whitefish Sandwich
Deep fried whitefish, mozzarella cheese, shredded lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a hoagie bun. Served with fries
Wraps
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, S-21 Buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, ranch, bleu cheese crumbles. Served with fries
Crunchy BBQ Chicken Wrap
Crunchy chicken, drizzled with ranch and BBQ, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar. Served with fries
Club 21 Wrap
Home cooked, hand-sliced roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheddar cheese, mayo. Served with fries
Rookies Menu (U12)
Desserts
Chocolate Cake Brownie
A warm chocolate cake brownie swerved with vanilla ice cream drizzled in chocolate
Cookie Pan
A warm chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla ice cream drizzled in caramel and chocolate syrup
Ice Cream Sundae
Vanilla bean ice cream, drizzled with chocolate and caramel syrup, topped with cherries and pecans
Ice Cream
Sides
Half Mac & Cheese
Fries
Side Salad
Onion Rings
Smashed Potatoes
Sweet Potato Fries
Vegetable Of The Day
Baked Potato
Baked Potato -Loaded
Roasted Potato
Pasta Salad
Cajun Fries
Bowl Coleslaw
Bowl Asian Coleslaw
Rice
4 Oz Coleslaw
Fruit Cup
Beer Cheese
Breadstick
Bread
Chicken Breast
Sm Sauce
Lg sauce
Avocado
4 oz Mango Salsa
Pickle
Celery
Lrg Cocktail Sauce
Lrg Tarter Sauce
Premium Veggie
Grilled Jalapenos
Sm Mustard
Sm Mayo
N/A Beverages
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!
201 N. Main St. Crown Point, IN, Crown Point, IN 46307