Station 3 BBQ

Order Again

BBQ Buffet

BBQ Buffett

$20.00

By The #

Chicken Quarters

$4.00

Pulled Pork By the #

$8.99

Pulled Chicken By the #

$6.99

Box of Fries

$4.99

Mac & Cheese by the #

$5.50

Baked Beans by the #

$3.75

Coleslaw by the #

$3.50

Pulled Pork (1/2 POUND)

$4.50

Pulled Chicken (1/2 POUND)

$3.50

Brisket by the #

$16.00

Brisket (1/2 POUND)

$8.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$5.50

Texas Macaroni Salad

$3.65

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Chicken Meal

Chicken Quarter Meal

$9.00

Chicken Tenders

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$3.75

5 Piece Chicken Tender

$5.75

Driver Meal

Wings

$5.25

Pork Slider

$5.25

Hot Dogs

Hoggie Dog

$3.50+

Plain Hot Dog

$1.75

Carolina Hoggie Dog

$3.50+

Mac Dog

$3.50+

Kids

Kids Pork Slider

$5.00

Kids Chicken Slider

$5.00

Kids Hot Dog

$5.00

Chicken Tenders (2 Pieces)

$5.00

Nachos

1/2 order Brisket Nachos

$5.00

1/2 order Carnitas Nachos

$5.00

1/2 order Chicken Nachos

$5.00

1/2 order Pork Nachos

$5.00

Brisket Nachos

$10.00

Carnitas Nachos

$10.00

Chicken Nachos

$10.00

No Meat Nachos

$6.00

Pork Nachos

$10.00

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Sandwich Regular

$7.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich Slider

$3.50

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich Regular

$7.50

Carolina Pulled Pork Sandwich Slider

$3.75

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Regular

$6.00

Pulled Chicken Sandwich Slider

$3.50

Brisket Sandwich

$8.00

BLT

$5.75

Sides

Baked Beans (LARGE)

$2.50

Baked Beans (SMALL)

$2.00

Bowl of Chili

$4.00

Candy Bacon

$5.00+

Cheesy Potato (LARGE)

$3.50

Coleslaw (LARGE)

$2.00

Coleslaw (SMALL)

$1.75

Potato Salad (Small)

$1.00

Fries

$2.00

Green Beans (LARGE)

$2.00

Green Beans (SMALL)

$1.75

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese (LARGE)

$3.55

Jalapeno Mac & Cheese (SMALL)

$2.05

Jalapenos Poppers

$1.50+

Mac & Cheese (LARGE)

$3.50

Mac & Cheese (SMALL)

$2.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Pulled Pork Chili Fries

$3.50

Sweet Corn on the Cob

$1.50

Texas Macaroni Salad (LARGE)

$2.75

Texas Macaroni Salad (SMALL)

$2.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.25

Pretzels

$2.20+

Specials

Brisket Sunday Special

$15.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Salad Slider

$3.50

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.00

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Friday Rib Special

$12.00+

One Taco

$1.50

Pulled Brisket Bowl

$8.00

Pulled Chicken Bowl

$8.00

Pulled Pork Bowl

$8.00

Pulled Pork Chili

$3.00

Taco Tuesday Special

$5.00

Tuesday Nacho Special

$5.00

Uncle Stevie's BBQ Sauce

$5.00

Wing Wednesday Special

$8.00+

Wing & Rib Box

$10.00

Bottled

Bottled Water

$1.25

Pepsi

$1.65

Diet Pepsi

$1.65

Mountain Dew

$1.65

Diet Mountain Dew

$1.65

Dr. Pepper

$1.65

Root Beer

$1.65

Vernors Ginger Ale

$1.65

7 UP

$1.65

Sweet Tea

$1.65

Unsweetened Tea

Orange Crush

$1.65

Coke

$1.65

Diet Coke

$1.65

Sprite

$1.65

Diet Dr. Pepper

$1.65

Lemonade

Large Lemonade

$3.15

Small Lemonade

$2.10

Large Strawberry Lemonade

$3.15

Small Strawberry Lemonade

$2.10

Large Cherry Lemonade

$3.15

Small Cherry Lemonade

$2.10

Bulk Ice Cream (Pt/Qt)

Hard Dip- Pint

$5.00

Hard Vanilla - Quart

$10.00

Soft Serve - Pint

$4.00

Soft Serve- Quart

$8.00

Cones

Soft Serve Cone

$0.60+

Flavor Burst Ice Cream Cone

$2.40+

Hand Dipped Cone

$0.25+

Dole Whip

$1.12+

Free Kiddie

Flight

Flavors

$6.95

Frozen Beverages

Shake

$2.25+

Cooler

$3.50+

Float

$3.50+

Freezee

$3.50+

Malt

$2.45+

Glacier

$2.25+

Slushie

$1.25+

Frozen Goodies

Frozen Banana/Choc

$1.30

Frozen Banana/Choc & Nuts

$1.50

Lava Cake

$2.50

Oreo Cake

$2.50

Strawberry Short Cake

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Cookie

$2.25

Hand-Dipped Shakes

Hand-Dipped Shake

$5.50

Parfaits

Reg Parfait

$4.90

Snickers Parfait

$4.90

Strawberry Parfait

$4.90

St. Pat Parfait

$2.45

Shivers

Snack/Small Shiver (12 oz)

$3.75

Medium Shiver (16 oz)

$4.50

Large Shiver ( 24 oz)

$5.50

X Large Shiver (32 oz)

$6.00

Splits

Banana Split

$5.60+

Pine Berry Boat

$4.50+

Sundaes

Specialty Sundaes

$5.00

Tin Roof Sundae

$3.75+

Turtle Sundae

$3.80+

Custom Sundae

$3.20+

Doggie Sundae

$1.25

Turtle Special Sundae

$3.00

Colored Spoon Straw

$0.83
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

109 W Keegan St, Deerfield, MI 49238

Directions

Gallery
Station 3 BBQ image
Station 3 BBQ image
Station 3 BBQ image

