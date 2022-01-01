Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Pizza

Station 34

No reviews yet

34 S Main St

Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Appetizers

Ahi Tuna Nachos

$12.95

Alaskan Pollock Crab Cakes

$11.95

Beer Nuggets

$8.95

Black Truffle Fries

$9.95

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Cauliflower Wings

$12.95

Cheese Bomb

$11.95

Cheese Curds

$9.95

Chicken Wings

$14.95

Firecracker Shrimp

$11.95

Fried Cauliflower

$9.95

Garlic Knots

$8.95

Hot Soft Pretzel

$8.95

Italian Meatballs

$9.95

S34 Nachos

$11.95

Sliders

$10.95

Sweet Brussels Sprouts

$9.95

Salads and Wraps

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Chopped Salad

$11.95

Japanese Salad

$10.95

Southwest Salad

$10.95

Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Chopped Wrap

$11.95

Japanese Wrap

$10.95

Southwest Wrap

$10.95

Mexican

Fajita Quesadilla

$12.95

Fish Tacos

$12.95

S34 Burrito

$12.95

Handhelds

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$13.95

Cuban Sandwich

$12.95

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.95

Grilled Veggie Napoleon

$12.95

Muffaletta Sandwich

$12.95

NY Strip Sandwich

$14.95

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$13.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.95

S34 BLT

$13.95

Fried Cod Sandwich

$12.95

Burgers

Classic Burger

$12.95

Southwest Burger

$14.95

Cold Smoked Brisket Burger

$15.95

Juicy Lucy Bacon Burger

$14.95

Double Burger

$17.95

Turkey Burger

$13.95

Entrees

Parmesan Crusted Salmon Caprese

$14.95

Ricotta Ravioli

$12.95

Poke Bowl

$12.95

Chicken Parmigiana

$13.95

Cajun Blackened Pasta

$13.95

Keto Bowl

$11.95

Fucking Fall

Cup of Soup

$4.95

Bowl of Soup

$6.95

Firehouse Chili

$8.95

Mac & Cheese

$11.95

Chili Mac

$13.95

Bourbon Sriracha Pulled Pork Sliders

$10.95

Italian Beef & Sausage Sandwich

$14.95

Parmesan Butter Crusted Steak Medallions

$21.95

Ribeye with Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$21.95

Thin Crust Double Decker Cup & Char Pepperoni

$18.99+

Detroit Double Decker Cup & Char Pepperoni

$20.99+

Thin Crust Pizano's New Jersey Tomato Pie

$18.99+

Detroit Pizano's New Jersey Tomato Pie

$20.99+

Thin Crust Tony G's

$18.99+

Detroit Tony G's

$20.99+

Thin Crust Squidward's Revenge

$18.99+

Detroit Squidward's Revenge

$20.99+

Sides

Side Waffle Fries

$4.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$4.95

Side French Fries

$4.95

Side Tater Tots

$4.95

Side Salad

$4.95

Side Sauteed Veggies

$4.95

Side Coleslaw

$4.95

Side of Ranch

$1.00

Side of Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Build Your Own Pizza

Small Detroit

$14.99

Large Detroit

$18.99

Small Thin

$12.99

Large Thin

$16.99

Detroit Specialties

Detroit Bacon Cheeseburger

$20.99+

Detroit Bacon Jalapeño Popper

$20.99+

Detroit BBQ Chicken

$20.99+

Detroit BLT

$20.00+

Detroit Buffalo Chicken

$20.99+

Detroit Garlic Parmesan Chicken

$20.99+

Detroit Geno

$20.99+

Detroit Goat

$20.99+

Detroit Greek Pesto

$20.99+

Detroit Honey Sriracha Chicken

$20.99+

Detroit Italian Beef Combo

$20.99+

Detroit Luau

$20.99+

Detroit Mac & Cheese

$20.99+

Detroit Margherita

$20.99+

Detroit Meat Bomb

$20.99+

Detroit Muffaletta

$20.99+

Detroit Roasted Veggie

$20.99+

Detroit Southwest Veggie

$20.99+

Detroit Spicy Nacho

$20.99+

Detroit Spicy Taco

$20.99+

Detroit Supreme

$20.99+

Thin Crust Specialties

Thin Crust BBQ Chicken

$18.99+

Thin Crust Bcn Cheeseburger

$18.99+

Thin Crust Bcn Jalapeno Popper

$18.99+

Thin Crust BLT

$18.99+

Thin Crust Buffalo Chicken

$18.99+

Thin Crust Garlic Parmesan Chicken

$18.99+

Thin Crust Geno

$18.99+

Thin Crust Goat

$18.99+

Thin Crust Greek Pesto

$18.99+

Thin Crust Honey Sriracha Chicken

$18.99+

Thin Crust Italian Beef Combo

$18.99+

Thin Crust Luau

$18.99+

Thin Crust Mac & Cheese

$18.99+

Thin Crust Margherita

$18.99+

Thin Crust Meat Bomb

$18.99+

Thin Crust Muffaletta

$18.99+

Thin Crust Roasted Veggie

$18.99+

Thin Crust Southwest Veggie

$18.99+

Thin Crust Spicy Nacho

$18.99+

Thin Crust Spicy Taco

$18.99+

Thin Crust Supreme

$18.99+

Kids Meals

Kids Mini Burgers

$6.95

Kids Mac & Cheese

$5.95

Kids Mini Cheese Pizza

$6.95

Kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

Kids Spaghetti & Meatballs

$5.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Packages

Taco Kit

$21.95

Grill Package

$23.00

Family Feast

$29.95

PMK

Cheese Pizza Kit

$10.00

Pepperoni Pizza Kit

$11.00

Sausage Pizza Kit

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Kit

$14.00

Spicy Taco Pizza Kit

$14.00

Greek Pesto Pizza Kit

$14.00

BYO Pizza Kit

$11.00

BEER

16oz Miller Lite

$4.00

16oz Coors Light

$4.00

16oz Bud Light

$4.00

16oz 3 Floyds Gumballhead

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Eris Pedestrian

$7.00

16oz Noon Whistle Hop Prism Blue

$7.00

16oz Allagash White

$7.00

16oz Bell's Two Hearted

$7.00

16oz Blue Moon

$7.00

16oz Hazy Little Thing

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Firestone 805

$7.00

16oz Goose Island 312

$7.00

16oz Guinness

$7.00

16oz HV Bubble Stash

$7.00

16oz Krombacher Pils

$7.00

16oz Lagunitas A Little Sumpin Sumpin

$7.00

16oz Modelo Especial

$7.00

16oz MW Son Of Juice

$7.50

16oz Pollyanna Porter

$7.00

16oz PW Ninja v Unicorn

$7.50

16oz LaBatt Blue

$4.00

16oz Stiegl Goldbrau

$7.00Out of stock

16oz Off Color Beer for Tacos

$7.00

16oz ATB Juice Trials

$7.00

23oz Miller Lite

$5.50

23oz Coors Light

$5.50

23oz Bud Light

$5.50

23oz 3 Floyds Gumballhead

$10.50Out of stock

23oz MW Son Of Juice

$11.00

23oz Allagash White

$10.50

23oz Blue Moon

$10.50

23oz Lagunitas Hazy Wonder

$10.00Out of stock

23oz Revolution A Little Crazy

$8.00Out of stock

23oz Stiegl Goldbrau

$10.50Out of stock

23oz Breck Christmas Ale

$10.00

23oz Guinness

$10.50

23oz HV Bubble Stash

$10.50

23oz Krombacher Pils

$10.50

23oz LaBatt Blue

$5.50

23oz Pipeworks Festbier

$10.50Out of stock

23oz Off Color Beer for Tacos

$10.50

23oz Modelo Especial

$10.50

23oz Half Acre Pony

$10.50

23oz PW Ninja v Unicorn

$11.00

23oz Great Lakes Christmas Ale

$10.00

23oz Goose Island 312

$10.50

Miller Lite

$3.25

Coors Light

$3.25

Bud Light

$3.25

Miller High Life

$3.25

Budweiser

$3.25

Ace Perry

$5.00Out of stock

Ace Pineapple

$5.00Out of stock

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Corona

$4.25

Heineken

$4.25

Heineken N/A

$4.25

Michelob Ultra

$4.25

Pacifico

$4.25Out of stock

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Stella Artois

$4.25

Victoria

$4.25

Miller Lite Can

$4.00

Coors Light Can

$4.00

Half Acre Daisy Cutter

$6.50

Hop Valley Bubble Stash

$4.00

Hop Valley Cryo Stash

$4.00

Hop Valley Mango & Stash

$4.00Out of stock

Old Style

$3.50Out of stock

Pabst Blue Ribbon

$3.50

Pilsner Urquell

$4.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$6.00

Saugatuck Blueberry Lemonade Shandy

$5.00

Vizzy Black Cherry Lime

$5.00Out of stock

Vizzy Blueberry Pomegranate

$5.00Out of stock

Vizzy Pineapple Mango

$5.00

Vizzy Strawberry Kiwi

$5.00Out of stock

White Claw Blackberry

$5.00

16oz White Claw Black Cherry

$6.50

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.00

White Claw Lime

$5.00

16oz White Claw Mango

$6.50

White Claw Pineapple

$5.00

White Claw Raspberry

$5.00

White Claw Strawberry

$5.00

White Claw Bucket

$24.00

Domestic Bucket (5)

$16.00

Import Bucket (5)

$18.00

LIQUOR

Well Vodka

$5.50

Absolut

$6.50

Absolut Citron

$6.50

Absolut Grapefruit

$6.50

Absolut Manderine

$6.50Out of stock

Absolut Peach

$6.50

Absolut Pear

$6.50Out of stock

Absolut Raspberry

$6.50

Absolut Vanilla

$6.50

Deep Eddie Sweet Tea

$6.50

Effen Black Cherry

$7.50

Effen Cucumber

$7.50Out of stock

Effen Green Apple

$7.50Out of stock

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.50

Ketel One Botanical

$7.50

Ketel One Orange

$7.50Out of stock

Prairie Organic

$7.50

Tito's

$7.50

House Gin

$5.50

Tanqueray

$6.50

Bluecoat

$7.50

Bacardi

$5.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Myer's

$6.50

Malibu

$5.50

Sailor Jerry

$6.50

Well Tequila Blanco

$5.50

Well Tequila Reposado

$5.50

Avion Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$8.00

Patron XO Café

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$9.00

Bushmill's Irish

$5.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Royal

$6.50

Crown Royal Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Rye

$6.50Out of stock

Glendalough

$7.50

Jack Daniel's

$7.00

Jack Honey

$7.00

Jameson

$7.50

Kilbeggan

$6.50

Tullamore Dew

$6.50

Proper 12

$6.00

Screwball Peanut Butter

$6.50

Seagrams 7

$6.50

Seagrams VO

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$6.50

Angel's Envy

$8.00

Basil Hayden's

$9.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.50Out of stock

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.50

Bulleit Rye

$7.50Out of stock

Dewars

$7.00

Glenlivet 12

$9.00

High West

$8.00

J&B

$5.50

Jim Beam

$6.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$6.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$22.00Out of stock

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Rye

$8.00

Knob Smoked Maple

$8.00

Macallan 12

$8.00

Makers Mark

$8.00

Woodford Reserve

$8.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Aperol

$6.00

Averna

$6.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Campari

$6.00

Cointreu

$6.00

Fernet

$5.00

Five Farms Irish Cream

$5.00

Goldsclager

$5.00

Gran Marnier

$6.00

Hennessey

$7.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$6.00

Malort

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Sambuca

$5.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Jagermeister

$5.00

Malort

$5.00

Fernet

$7.00

Fireball

$5.00

Rumplemintz

$5.00

Bailey's

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Sambuca

$8.00

Jager Bomb

$7.00

Vegas Bomb

$7.00

Irish Car Bomb

$8.00

Breakfast Shot

$8.00

House Tequila Blanco

$5.00

House Tequila Reposado

$5.00

Avion Blanco

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$8.00

Patron Silver

$7.00

Patron XO Café

$7.00

Mini Guinness

$7.50

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Green Tea

$6.00

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$6.00

Blowjob

$6.00

Bulleit Bourbon

$6.00

Bulleit Rye

$6.00

Bushmills

$5.00

Jameson

$6.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jack Honey

$6.00

Buffalo Trace

$7.00

Crown Royal

$5.50

Crown Apple

$5.50

Crown Peach

$5.50

Crown Rye

$5.50

Crown Vanilla

$5.50

Glendalough

$6.00

Jim Beam

$5.00

Jim Beam Red Stag

$5.00

Kilbeggans

$5.00

Knobb Creek

$6.50

Knobb Rye

$6.50

Knobb Maple

$6.50

Makers Mark

$7.00

Proper 12

$6.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey

$5.00

Tullamore Dew

$6.00

WINE

Glass Cabernet

$8.00

Glass Malbec

$8.00Out of stock

Glass Pinot Noir

$8.00

Glass Red Zinfandel

$9.00Out of stock

Bottle Cabernet

$32.00

Bottle Malbec

$32.00Out of stock

Bottle Pinot Noir

$32.00

Glass Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass Pino Grigio

$8.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$32.00

Bottle Pino Grigio

$32.00

Bottle Sauvignon

$36.00

Glass Rose

$8.00

Bottle Rose

$32.00

Glass Cava Brut

$9.00

Bottle Cava Brut

$32.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

34 S Main St, Mount Prospect, IL 60056

Directions

Gallery
Station 34 image
Station 34 image
Station 34 image
Station 34 image

