Station 49 - Palm Bay 4720 Dixie Highway NE

review star

No reviews yet

4720 Dixie Highway NE

Palm Bay, FL 32905

Desserts

Donut Holes

$7.00

w. Chocolate + Caramel Dipping Sauce

Cannolis

Cannolis

$7.00
Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$7.00

w. Espresso Dipped Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Cacao Powder

Cinnamon Rolls

$7.00

Bread Pudding

$7.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Milk

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Water

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

4720 Dixie Highway NE, Palm Bay, FL 32905

Directions

