  • Home
  • /
  • Houston
  • /
  • Station 8 Coffee - Downtown - 717 Texas Ave suite 1200 - A
A map showing the location of Station 8 Coffee - Downtown 717 Texas Ave suite 1200 - AView gallery

Station 8 Coffee - Downtown 717 Texas Ave suite 1200 - A

review star

No reviews yet

717 Texas Ave suite 1200 - A

Houston, TX 77002

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions


Coffee

Drip

$3.00

Americano

$3.00

Espresso

$3.00

Latte

$4.75

Cappuccino

$4.25

Flat White

$4.25

Mocha

$4.95

White Mocha

$4.95

Cafe au Lait

$3.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$5.00

Hot Coco

$3.25

Macchiato

$3.50

Cortado

$4.25

Cold Brew

$4.75

Specialty Drinks

PSL

$6.35

Second Breakfast (Maple Bourbon)

$5.35

Peppermint Mocha

$5.95

Arabian Night Latte (Date Saffron Latte)

$5.95

Miel & Channel (Honey Cinnamon Latte)

$5.95

London Fog

$4.75

Tea

Black Tea (Earl Grey)

$3.75

Green Tea (Princess Jasmine)

$3.75

Herbal (Summer Wedding)

$3.75

Matcha Tea

$4.00

Matcha Latte

$4.75

Chai Latte

$4.75

London Fog

$4.75

Hojicha Latte

$4.75

Breakfast Tacos

Each taco is on a flour tortilla with egg and cheese. Locally made by Peaky Grinders.

Bacon

$3.50

Chorizo

$3.50

Potato

$3.50

Fridge

Fiji

$3.00

Sparkling Water

$2.50

Monster - Zero Ultra

$3.00

Red Bull

$2.75

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$2.75

Celsius

$2.75

Honest Juice Box

$2.00

Merch and Gear

Geode - House Blend

$18.00

Costa Rica

$18.00

Mexico

$23.00

Colombia - Decaf

$18.00

Mox Mug

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

717 Texas Ave suite 1200 - A, Houston, TX 77002

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Space City Birria Tacos and More - 415 Milam
orange star4.0 • 13
415 Milam St Houston, TX 77583
View restaurantnext
GJ Tavern Downtown -
orange starNo Reviews
737 Preston Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Lucky Italian
orange starNo Reviews
414 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Common Bond Bistro & Bakery - Downtown PopUp
orange starNo Reviews
800 Capitol Street Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
BRAVERY CHEF HALL
orange star4.5 • 110
409 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
Seaside Poke - Understory
orange star3.6 • 16
800 Capitol St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (46 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston