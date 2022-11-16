Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Bars & Lounges

Station Eight

670 Reviews

$$

1899 Ocean St.

Marshfield, MA 02050

Soups

New England Clam Chowder

$10.00+

French Onion

$8.00

Starters

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00
Calamari

$15.00

lime, chilies, scallions with a choice of thai chili sauce or marinara sauce

Charcuterie

$24.00
Homemade Meatballs

$15.00
Lobster Rangoons

$16.00
Wings

$15.00

buffalo, bbq, sweet thai chili, garlic n parmesan ranch dressing or blue cheese

Salads

Caesar

$11.00
Greek Salad

$13.00
House Salad

$11.00
Station 8 Salad

$11.00

Side Caesar

$7.00

Side Mixed Lettuce

$7.00

Sandwiches

Marshfield Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$16.00

Grilled Chicken Greek Wrap

$16.00

Quesedilla

$16.00
S8 Burger

$16.00

Salad/Sandwich

$14.00
Sloppy Pig

$16.00

Smoked Turkey

$16.00

Soup/Sandwich

$14.00

Turkey Burger

$16.00

Black Pastrami Rebuen

$15.00

Conductor Burger

$18.00

Impossible Burger

$16.00

Lemon Cilantro Chicken Tacos

$16.00

Pizzas

Carne Asada

$18.00

Cheese Pizza

$15.00

Fig Prosciutto Pizza

$16.00

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$16.00

Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

Lunch Specials

Harvest Salad

$12.00

Chicken Marsala

$24.00

Braised Short Ribs

$26.00

Kids

Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Pasta

$8.00

Rustic Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Smashburger

$10.00

Sides

Side Aioli

$1.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Bacon

$2.00

$2.00

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Blue Cheese

$0.75

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Celery

$3.00

Side Chips

$5.00

Side Greek Dressing

$0.50

Side Grilled Bread

$3.00

Side Guac

$6.00

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side House Dressing

$0.50

Side House Fries

$7.00

Side Kale/Bacon

$8.00

Side Mac n Cheese

$8.00

$8.00

Side Marinara

$1.00

Side Mashed Potato

$5.00

Side Parmesan Truffle Fries

$9.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Side Pico

$4.00

Side Poppy Dressing

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Side Tartar

$0.50

Side Thai

$0.50

Side Veggies

$6.00

Main Courses

Day Boat Baked Haddock

$20.00
Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Fish n' Chips

$20.00

Steak Tips

$26.00

Soy, Ginger, Pea Pods, Pickled Ginger, Roasted Onions

Fried Scallops

$20.00

Clarke's Bolognese

$20.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$10.00
Creme Brulee

$10.00

Ice Cream

$6.00

Lava Cake

$10.00

Warm Pecan Pie

$10.00

Station 8 Cake

$10.00

Beer

Peroni

$6.50

German beer

$5.00

3 Floyd's Undead Pale Ale

$6.50

Airwave IPA 16oz.

$8.00

Athletic N/A IPA

$5.00

Candy Maker 16 oz

$8.00

DOWNEAST Pumpkin Cider

$5.75

High Noon BC

$6.75

High Noon Peach

$6.75

High Noon Watermelon

$6.75

Jacks Abby Pride & Parquet Lager

$7.00

Spirit Cran/Lime

$7.00

Whirlpool 16 oz

$8.00

Wine

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Avalon 17

$30.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Coppola Director's Cut

$52.00

Btl Cabernet Sauvignon, Silver Palm

$46.00

Btl Merlot, Seven Falls

$38.00

Btl Montepulciano, Capestrano

$30.00

Btl Red Blend, A. Brown

$42.00

Btl, Cabernet Sauvignon, Josh

$45.00

Btl, Pinot Noir, Contour

$40.00

Btl, Chard, Josh

$38.00

Btl Chard, Kendall

$38.00

Btl Chard, La Crema

$39.00

Btl Chenin Blanc, Mulderbosch

$30.00

Btl Pinot Grigio, Casalini

$26.00

Btl, Pinot Grigio, Fini

$26.00

Btl, Sauvignon Blanc, Crossings

$34.00

Btl Sauvignon Blanc, Villa

$34.00

Btl, Alvarinho, Foral

$28.00

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Restaurant info

American comfort food with a rustic atmosphere, private event room, and live entertainment. Now booking events within state regulations. Please call for details.

Website

Location

1899 Ocean St., Marshfield, MA 02050

Directions

