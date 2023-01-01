Main picView gallery

Station House Cafe 11285 CA-1

review star

No reviews yet

11285 CA-1

Point Reyes Station, CA 94956

DINNER

STARTERS

MAC CROQUETTES

$10.00

HOUSE BASKET

$7.00

POPOVERS

$3.00+

SHRIMP LETTUCE CUPS

$16.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$14.00

OYSTERS

$4.00+

CHOWDER

$12.00

Roux Based White Clam Chowder, Yukon potatoes, celery, onion and Applewood bacon. Manila Clam & juice with Clover milk and cream

SALADS

NICOISE SALAD

$23.00

BEET SALAD

$16.00

CAESAR

$15.00

HOUSE SALAD

$9.00

STEAK SALAD

$24.00

MAINS

STATION HOUSE BURGER

$20.00

VEGGIE BURGER

$17.00

HALIBUT

$34.00

WAGYU STEAK

$36.00

MARY'S CHICKEN

$28.00Out of stock

MARKET PASTA

$22.00

LINGUINE

$25.00

MUSSELS

$21.00

CORN & GREENS

$17.00

TURKEY CHILI

$18.00

SIDES

GARLIC BREAD

$6.00

CORN MUFFIN

$4.00

BROCCOLINI

$10.00

FRIES

$7.00

CLAMS

$20.00

POLENTA

$7.00

AVOCADO

$2.00

SOURCREAM

$1.00

GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.00

KIDS

FOOD

KID BURGER

$11.00

MAC BITES

$10.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$10.00

KID CHICKEN & VEG

$13.00

KID LINGUINE

$10.00

KID CUP CHILI

$9.00

FRUIT CUP

$7.00

DRINKS

KIDS APPLE JUICE

$5.00

KIDS OJ

$6.00

KIDS MILK

$4.00

KIDS LEMONADE

$5.00

KIDS SODA

$4.00

DESSERTS

BREAD PUDDING

$8.00Out of stock

CHOCOLATE PUDDING

$8.00

POT DE CREME

$7.00

SORBET

$8.00

ICE CREAM

$6.00

ROOTBEER FLOAT

$8.00

CAKE SERVICE

$3.00

NA BEV

COFFEE/TEA

COFFEE

$4.00

ILLY COLD BREW

$5.00Out of stock

MOCHA

$6.00Out of stock

LATTE

$5.00

CAPPUCINO

$5.00

ESPRESSO

$3.00+

AMERICANO

$4.00

HOT TEA

$3.00

HOT CHOCOLATE

$5.00Out of stock

KIDS HOT COCO

$4.00Out of stock

JUICE

ICED TEA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$6.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$6.00

ORANGE JUICE

$6.00

APPLE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY

$4.00

MILK

$4.00

NA COCKTAILS

CUCUMBER & THYME FIZZ

$8.00

GUAVA ELIXIR

$8.00

GREEN TEA MIMOSA

$8.00

BEET SHRUB

$8.00

GARDEN GROVE

$14.00

BAD LYRE

$14.00

SODA

COKE

$4.00

DIET COKE

$4.00

COKE ZERO

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

GINGER ALE

$4.00

SODA WATER

AQUA PANNA

$5.00

SAN PELLEGRINO

$5.00

ARANCIATA PELLEGRINO

$4.00

SOUND LEMON THYME TEA

$4.00

RISHI BLACK LEMON TEA

$5.00

GINGER BEER

$6.00

ROOT BEER

$5.00

HOPPY REFRESHER

$5.00

LAGUNITAS IPNA

$5.00Out of stock

REFILL

$1.00

WINE

PINK

TRIENNES ROSE

$36.00

UNTI ROSE

$18.00+

BONNY DOON VIN GRIS

$11.00+

RED

SCHUG PINOT NOIR

$14.00+

KOKOMO ZINFANDEL

$13.00+

WEATHER PINOT NOIR

$44.00

ROTH CABERNET SAUVIGNON

$15.00+

JAYSON PAHLMEYER CABERNET

$90.00

MARGERUM M5

$55.00

UNTI PETIT FRERE

$49.00

COS NERO DI LUPO

$24.00

BADIA A COLTIBUONO CHIANTI

$46.00

FOXEN PINOT NOIR

$18.00+

CHAPPELLET CABERNET

$120.00

SPARKLING

DOPFF & IRION

$14.00+

ROEDERER ESTATE

$15.00+

DOMAINE CARNEROS

$46.00

HEIDRUN MEADERY

$15.00+

POMMERY BRUT ROYAL

$85.00

WHITE

RIFF PINOT GRIGIO

$30.00

JERMANN PINOT GRIGIO

$11.00+

ST CLAIR SAUV BLANC

$32.00

JOSEPH DROUHIN, MACON-VILLAGES

$40.00

FLOWERS CHARDONNAY

$22.00+

TALBOTT CHARDONNAY

$9.00+

DAVIS BYNUM CHARDONNAY

$39.00

CHARLES KRUG CHARDONNAY

$15.00+

ORIN SWIFT CELLARS CHARDONNAY

$46.00

CLINE VIOGNIER

$10.00+

BEER

CANS

ALMANAC PLUM

BRUERY STICKY BUN

DEATH & TAXES

GOLDEN STATE CIDER

MILLER LITE

MODELO ESPECIAL

WOODFOUR LAGER

DRAFT

DRAKE'S AMBER

FARMERS LAGER 8oz

$5.00

FARMERS LAGER 16oz

$8.00

RR PLINY 8oz

$6.00

RR PLINY 16oz

$10.00

CHIMAY CINQ CENTS 8oz

$6.00

CHIMAY CINQ CENTS 16oz

$11.00

HENHOUSE STOUT

PARLIAMENT KALEIDOSCOPE 8oz

$5.00

PARLIAMENT KALEIDOSCOPE 16oz

$8.00

Lagunitas Coffee Stout 8oz

$5.00

Lagunitas Coffee Stout 16oz

$8.00

LIQUOR

VODKA

BARTON- WELL

$7.00

TITOS

$11.00

KETEL ONE

$11.00

GREY GOOSE

$12.00

ELK FENCE

$11.00

ABOSLUT CITRON

$11.00

BELVEDERE

$14.00

JEREMIAH SWEET TEA

$10.00

GIN

GORDONS- WELL

$7.00

BOMBAY DRY GIN

$11.00

BOMBAY SAPHIRE

$13.00

HENDRICKS

$11.00

BARR HILL

$14.00

FREY RANCH

$13.00

GENEVIEVE

$16.00

RANSOM

$15.00

MAGELLIAN

$12.00

TANQUERAY

$11.00

RUM

CASTILLO- WELL

$7.00

LAHAINA DARK- WELL

$7.00

BACARDI SUPERIOR

$10.00

HAVANA CLUB

$11.00

SUGAR DADDY

$16.00

DIPLOMATICO

$14.00

CONCH REPUBLIC

$7.00

TEQUILA/MEZ

HERRADURA ANEJO

$18.00

MONTE ALBAN- WELL

$7.00

CASAMIGOS BLANCO

$12.00

CASAMIGOS REPO

$14.00

CASAMIGOS MEZCAL

$12.00

ESPOLON BLANCO

$11.00

ESPOLON REPO

$9.00

CAZADORES REPO

$12.00

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

LA LUNA MEZCAL

$12.00

SCOTCH

LAPHROAIG 10

$18.00

TALISKER 10

$17.00

MACALLAN 12

$22.00

BALVENIE 12

$17.00

BALVENIE 14

$20.00

OBAN 14

$29.00

JOHNNIE WALKER RED

$11.00

BRANDY/COG

KORBEL- WELL

$8.00

COURVOISIER VS

$11.00

COURVOISIER VSOP

$11.00

REMY MARTIN VSOP

$17.00

WHISKEY/BOURB

JIM BEAN- WELL

$7.00

JACK DANIELS- WELL

$11.00

CROWN ROYAL

$11.00

HIGH WEST DOUBLE RYE

$11.00

HIGH WEST PRAIRIE

$11.00

JAMESON

$11.00

MAKERS MARK

$12.00

MITCHERS BOURBON

$17.00

MITCHERS SOUR

$15.00

NIKKA

$35.00

OLD OVERHOLT

$8.00

OLD POTRERO

$19.00

REDWOOD EMPIRE

$13.00

1776 RYE

$14.00

CORDIALS

FRANGELICO

$9.00

LIQEURS

APEROL

$8.00

CAMPARI

$11.00

PORT/SHERRY/OTHER

ST GEORGE ABSINTHE

$11.00

CLASSIC COCKTAILS

VODKA MARTINI

$12.00

GIN MARTINI

$12.00

MARGARITA

$12.00

WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

MOJITO

$12.00

MANHATTAN

$12.00

OLD FASHIONED

$12.00

SPECIALTY

POT OF GOLD

$14.00

RETAIL

HAT

$32.00

STICKER- ea.

$1.00

BOTTLE TOPS

$2.00
All hours
Sunday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday9:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

11285 CA-1, Point Reyes Station, CA 94956

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
