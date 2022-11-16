Restaurant header imageView gallery

Station No. 3

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

1956 Utah Street

St. Louis, MO 63118

Popular Items

Station Burger
Burnt Ends
BBQ Sandwich

My Vegan Thanksgiving

Feast for One

$26.00

The Feast for One includes: House-made Turkey Seitan Mashed, Skin on Yukon Gold Potatoes Gravy One Roll Green Beans Casserole with crispy onions Brussels Sprouts with asiago Classic Stuffing Cranberry-Apricot sauce with orange Pumpkin Mousse with pecans All vegan. Contains gluten, dessert contains nuts. Pick up is during normal business hours on Wednesday, November 23, at Station No. 3 or Diego's in U. City (630 North and South Rd.)

À la Carte

Seitan Turkey Roast

$55.00

Our house made Turkey roast. Serves 4-6. Contains gluten.

Brussels Sprouts, 1.5 lbs

$15.00

Our crispy Brussels sprouts with asiago. Technically can feed up to 4 people, but we won't judge if it's just for you. Vegan, gluten free, not celiac safe.

Stuffing, 1.5 lbs

$8.00

Classic stuffing with celery, onion and herbs. Made with locally crafted bread. Serves 4. Vegan, contains gluten.

Gravy, 8oz

$6.00

Creamy gravy that's perfect for potatoes and turkey. 3 Servings. Vegan, contains gluten.

Green Bean Casserole, 1.5 lbs

$12.00

Classic green bean casserole with creamy mushrooms and crispy onions. 3-4 servings Vegan. Contains Gluten.

Appetizers (All Vegan)

Burnt Ends

Burnt Ends

$8.00

House-made seitan burnt ends. Tossed in a sweet bbq sauce, garnished with scallions.

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$10.00

You won't believe they're vegan. Hand rolled and fried to perfection. Served with marinara.

Mezze Platter

Mezze Platter

$13.00

House-made hummus, falafel, olives, dolmades, tomato, cucumber, onion & warm pita.

Popcorn Chicken

$8.00

Breaded and seasoned soy curls, buffalo ranch side. Can't eat just one.

Sampler Platter

Sampler Platter

$18.00

Try it all: mozzarella sticks with marinara, potato skins, popcorn chicken with buffalo ranch & hand cut Skinny Fries® with ketchup.

Nachos

Nachos

$6.50+

Loaded with our seasoned beef, queso, tomato, jalapeño, sour cream, black olives and scallions.

Potato Skins

Potato Skins

$10.00

Step into the 90's with this throwback appetizer. Our cheddar jack, bacon, scallions and sour cream.

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

Crispy Brussels sprouts with a vegan Asiago and a white wine vinaigrette.

Salads (All Vegan)

House Salad

House Salad

$9.00

Romaine, avocado, tomato, cucumber, red onion, bacon and ranch.

Chicken Caesar salad

$10.00

Romaine, tomato, parmesan, popcorn chicken, caesar dressing.

Frida's Kale Salad

$9.00

Lemon-amino marinated kale, nutritional yeast, tomato, sprouted sunflower seeds, avocado, scallion.

Mains (All Vegan)

Station Burger

Station Burger

$13.00+

Signature house-made burger w/cheddar, pickles, jalapeño, lettuce, tomato, onion & creamy, seasoned pub sauce.

Costra Tacos

Costra Tacos

$11.00

Three cheddar cheese grilled taco with seasoned beef, cilantro & onion on corn tortillas. Sides of sour cream & salsa. vegan/gluten free

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

House-made jackfruit seitan, smoked provolone, grilled onion, arugula, tomato & horseradish aioli.

Chick'n Sandwich

Chick'n Sandwich

$13.00

House battered chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles and mayo.

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$12.75

Classic BBQ brisket with pickles, red onion & tomato.

Spoiled Brat

Spoiled Brat

$9.00

Beyond Brat with grilled red & green peppers, onions, giardiniera peppers and yellow mustard.

Station Kid's Plate

$10.00

2 chicken fingers, skinny fries®, one Oreo cookie and apple juice.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.50

Seasoned soy curls, LTO, jalapeño, caesar dressing

Flatbreads (All Vegan)

BYO Flatbread (comes with house sauce and mozzarella)

$6.00

BYO Flatbread / Salad COMBO

$10.00

Friday combo special is a great lunch. One flatbread with house sauce and mozzarella paired with your choice of salad.

Flex Menu (Not Vegan)

Bacon-Turkey Burger (flex)

Bacon-Turkey Burger (flex)

$14.00

House-seasoned turkey, turkey bacon, white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion, dijonaise on brioche.

Sun-dried Tomato & Basil Turkey Sandwich (flex)

$13.00

Hickory smoked turkey, sun-dried tomato cream cheese, garden basil, arugula, tomato, onion, vegan mayo.

Barramundi Sandwich (flex)

$12.00

Pan seared Barramundi, pickles, lettuce, tomato, onion, dairy free horseradish-dijon aioli.

Soft Serve (Vegan Soft Serve)

Vanilla Soft Serve

$4.00

Chocolate Soft Serve

$4.00

Swirl Soft Serve

$4.00

Want S'More

$6.50

Vanilla soft serve with chocolate sauce, graham crackers and marshmallows. Vegan.

See you Latte

$7.00

Chocolate Vanilla Swirl with Bailey's, Kahlua, marshmallows and cinnamon. Flex / not vegan.

Cookies and Dream

$5.50

Vanilla soft serve loaded with Oreos. Vegan.

Mexican Chocolate

$6.50

Chocolate soft serve with Goldschlager topped with nutmeg and cayenne dust. Vegan.

Sweets (All Vegan)

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.75

Blueberry Pie

$4.75

Fried Oreos

$4.75

Caramel Apple

$6.50Out of stock

Drum Stixxx Ice Cream Cone

$8.99

Frozen Ice Creams, At Store Only

$7.00Out of stock

Fudgy Vegan Brownies

$6.00

Pumkin Pie Spiced Fried Oreos

Sides

Hummus & Pita

$7.00

Pub Chips

$3.00

Skinny Fries®

$3.75

Hand cut, blanched and fried to order. Served with ketchup

Cheese Fries

$6.00

Our house-cut fries smothered in nacho cheese. Served with ketchup.

Pickle Fries & Ranch

Pickle Fries & Ranch

$6.00Out of stock

Fried to perfection, served with house ranch.

Grilled Cheese for Kids

$5.00

Cheddar cheese on pita

Falafel (3)

$4.00

Side Ranch

$0.99

Side BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Side Buffalo Ranch

$0.99

Side Horseradish Aioli

$0.99

Side Pub Sauce

$0.99

Side Mayo

$0.99

Side Marinara

$0.50

Nacho Queso

$2.50

Side Ceasar Dressing

$0.99

Side Lemon-amino Dressing

$0.99

Side Salsa Verde

$0.50

Side Ketchup

Side Mustard

Side Avocado

$2.00

Barramundi Filet

$8.00

Side Fritos

$1.50

Side Dijonaise

$0.99

Side Jalapeno

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.99

Beer

Pacifico

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Fat Tire

$5.00

Rockwell IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Mich Ultra

$4.50

Stag 16oz

$4.50

Bud Light

$4.50

Schlafly Pale Ale

$5.00

Athletic Brewing Co. NA Beer

$5.00

Margaritas

House Margarita

$10.00

Lunazul blanco, fresh lime and orange juice, organic agave

Mezcal Margarita

$12.00

Montelobos Mezcal, fresh lime and orange juice, organic agave

Paloma

$12.00

Lunazul blanco, fresh squeezed grapefruit, lime, organic agave

Hibiscus Margarita

$11.00

Frida's signature margarita with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, hibiscus, fresh lime and orange juice and raw, organic agave.

Cocktails

Mojito

$10.00

Bacardi, fresh mint, lime, agave, club soda

Pimm's Cup

$10.00

Pimm's, cucumber, lemon, orange, ginger

Basil Smash

$10.00

Skeptic Gin, fresh basil, orange, agave simple, club

Apple Bourbon Punch

$8.00

Wild Turkey, apple, basil

Station Punch

$8.00

Skeptik vodka, Amaretto, cranberry, orange

Wine

Ercole Barbera

$7.00+

Ercole Bianca

$7.00+

Erath Resplendent Pinot Noir

$10.00+

Crossings Sauv Blanc

$10.00+

Domaine Bousquet Rose

$9.00+

HH Bianca

$5.00Out of stock

HH Barbera

$5.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic

Mexican Coke

$4.50

Mexican Sprite

$4.50

Diet Coke

$3.00

Fitz's Root Beer

$3.75

Virgin Hibiscus Margarita

$6.50

Virgin House Margarita

$6.50

Virgin Paloma

$6.50

Virgin Mojito

$6.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

House squeezed lemon, agave

Cub Soda

$1.50

Water

Call Spirits

Ameretto Disaronno

$8.00

Aperol

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Bailey's

$8.00

Bombay

$8.00Out of stock

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Campari

$9.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Chambord

$9.00

Crown Royal

$9.00

Código 1530 Rosa

$16.00

Código Blanco

$12.00

Domaine de Canton

$9.00

El Buho

$10.00

Espolòn Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Lunazul Blanco

$9.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Johnny Walker Red Label

$9.00

Kahluha

$8.00

Patron Extra Anejo

$16.00

Patron Silver

$9.00

Patrón Reposado

$11.00Out of stock

Pusser's Rum

$9.00

Rittenhouse Rye

$9.00

Skeptic Gin

$7.00

Skeptic Vodka

$7.00

St Germain

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tito's

$9.00

Wild Turkey

$8.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$12.00

Yellowstone 101 Bourbon

$15.00+

Goldshlager

$9.00

Montelobas Mezcal

$10.00

Espolòn Blanco

$9.00

Swag

Hat

$15.00

Shirt

$20.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:45 pm - 8:55 pm
Wednesday4:45 pm - 8:55 pm
Thursday4:45 pm - 8:55 pm
Friday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:45 am - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Flexitarian gastropub serving your favorite comfort food & drinks. Large outdoor patio with fire pits.

Website

Location

1956 Utah Street, St. Louis, MO 63118

Directions

