Feast for One

$26.00

The Feast for One includes: House-made Turkey Seitan Mashed, Skin on Yukon Gold Potatoes Gravy One Roll Green Beans Casserole with crispy onions Brussels Sprouts with asiago Classic Stuffing Cranberry-Apricot sauce with orange Pumpkin Mousse with pecans All vegan. Contains gluten, dessert contains nuts. Pick up is during normal business hours on Wednesday, November 23, at Station No. 3 or Diego's in U. City (630 North and South Rd.)