Restaurant header imageView gallery

Station Pizza

396 Reviews

$$

1531 W Mission Rd

Suite B

San Marcos, CA 92069

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build Your Own
Chicken Wings
Garlic Knots

APPETIZERS

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Golden fried and served with house-made marinara.

Garlic Knots

$8.00

Soft-baked knots tossed in garlic butter. house-made marinara.

Garlic Cheese Bread

$15.00

14” dough, garlic butter, mozzarella, parmesan. Served with marinara & house made ranch.

Garlic Fries

$7.00

Basket of fries lightly tossed in garlic butter.

Cheese Fries

$7.00

Basket of fries topped with mozzarella and parmesan.

French Fries

$2.50+

Chicken Strips

$9.00

Breaded breast strips, plain or tossed in buffalo, bbq, or garlic butter. (4-6 strips per order depending on weight)

Chicken Wings

$13.00

8 jumbo wings, plain or tossed in buffalo, bbq, or garlic butter.

SALADS

Antipasto

$13.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, olives, onion, bell pepper, pepperoncini, pepperoni, salami, mozzarella.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, parmesan, croutons.

Greek Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, kalamata olives, cucumbers, pepperoncini, onion, feta

Station Salad

$10.00

Romaine lettuce, tomato, croutons, mozzarella, basil, pepperoncini.

SANDWICHES

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken, bbq sauce, red onion, cilantro, lettuce, tomato, mozzarella, ranch. Served hot on an 8" french roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, pepperoncini, mozzarella, ranch. Served hot on an 8" french roll

Half Pound Burger

$10.50

Double patty, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, house made 1000 island sauce. (Patty contains lite garlic) Served on a brioche bun.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, parmesan, tomato, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, spinach tortilla. Served cold.

Chicken Parmesan

$10.50

Golden fried breaded chicken breast, marinara, mozzarella and parmesan. Served hoy on an 8" french roll.

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$10.50

Grilled chicken, artichoke, mushroom, tomato, provolone, feta, basil pesto. Served hot on an 8" french roll.

Greek Chicken Wrap

$10.50

Grilled chicken, cucumber, red onion, romaine, kalamata olives, pepperoncini, feta, greek dressing, spinach tortilla. Served cold.

Italian Sandwich

$10.50

Salami, capicola, turkey breast, romaine lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, pepperoncini, bell pepper, italian dressing, garlic mayo, deli mustard. Served toasted on an 8" french roll.

Meatball Sandwich

$10.50

House-made meatballs, marinara, parmesan, mozzarella. (Meatballs contain beef and pork). Served hot on an 8" french roll.

Philly Cheesesteak

$10.50

Grilled sirloin, red onions, bell pepper, mushrooms, provolone. Served hot on an 8" french roll.

Station B.L.T.

$10.50

Applewood smoked bacon, basil pesto aioli, lettuce, tomato, basil, deli mustard. Served toasted on an 8" french roll.

BUILD YOUR OWN PIZZA or CALZONE

Build Your Own

$10.00+

SPECIALITY PIZZAS

Station Deluxe

$13.00+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, black olives, bell pepper, red onion, garlic.

White Stone

$13.00+

Mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan, garlic, basil, olive oil, one topping of your choice. (no tomato sauce)

Spicy Aloha

$13.00+

Mozzarella, canadian bacon, smoked bacon, pineapple, jalapeño.

BBQ Chicken

$13.00+

Mozzarella, chicken breast, red onion, cilantro, bbq sauce. (no tomato sauce)

Garden

$13.00+

Mozzarella, tomato, black olives, bell pepper, mushroom, red onion, garlic.

Buffalo Chicken

$13.00+

Mozzarella, chicken breast, pepperoncini, buffalo sauce & ranch drizzle. (no tomato sauce)

Sen-STATION-al

$13.00+

Mozzarella, smoked bacon, red onion, garlic, tomato, feta.

Presto Pesto

$13.00+

Mozzarella, olive oil, tomato, artichoke heart, garlic, feta. (no tomato sauce)

Carnivore

$13.00+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, canadian bacon, smoked bacon, sausage

Three Little Pigs

$13.00+

Mozzarella, smoked bacon, sausage, meatball.

Chicken Alfredo

$13.00+

Mozzarella, parmesan, chicken breast, garlic, mushrooms, red onion, oregano, house made alfredo sauce. (no tomato sauce)

Modena

$13.00+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, salami, garlic, basil, artichoke hearts, mushrooms

Atomica

$13.00+

Mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, pineapple, jalapeño, red onion, crushed red pepper, cholula.

HALF & HALF Specialty Pizza

$12.00+

SPECIALS

Take, Make, & Bake

$15.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Great Food. Good People. Our Community.

Website

Location

1531 W Mission Rd, Suite B, San Marcos, CA 92069

Directions

Gallery
Station Pizza image
Station Pizza image
Station Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Duke's Hawaiian Coffee & Deli Lunch & Breakfast Menu
orange star4.5 • 158
125 Vallecitos de Oro San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
Churchill's Pub - 887 W San Marcos Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
887 W San Marcos Blvd San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
Churchill's Pub & Grill
orange star4.0 • 879
887 W San Marcos Blvd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Chick'n Cone - San Marcos
orange starNo Reviews
1158 West San Marcos Boulevard suit 103 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Inland Tavern - 1001 W San Marcos Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1001 W San Marcos Blvd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Kokage Ramen and Sushi
orange starNo Reviews
1711 University Drive #130 Vista, CA 92083
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in San Marcos

The Bellows
orange star4.3 • 1,014
803 S TWIN OAKS VALLEY RD 107 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Churchill's Pub & Grill
orange star4.0 • 879
887 W San Marcos Blvd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
San Elijo Vine & Tap
orange star4.5 • 512
1231 Elfin Forest Rd. West Ste #110 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
Amalfi Cucina Italiana
orange star4.5 • 433
1035 La Bonita Rd San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
FroYo Love
orange star4.2 • 360
300 S Twin Oaks Valley Rd, Ste 100 San Marcos, CA 92078
View restaurantnext
My Yard Live
orange star4.5 • 308
288 Rancheros Dr San Marcos, CA 92069
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near San Marcos
Vista
review star
Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Fe
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Escondido
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Carlsbad
review star
Avg 4.3 (236 restaurants)
Encinitas
review star
Avg 4.3 (43 restaurants)
Cardiff By The Sea
review star
No reviews yet
Solana Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Oceanside
review star
Avg 4.4 (207 restaurants)
Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston