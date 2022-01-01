Restaurant header imageView gallery

Station1

325 N Fountain Ave

Springfield, OH 45504

Appetizers

1 Pretzel Tuesday

$1.00

Chicken Wings

$8.00

Six wings with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Boneless Wings

$8.00

Six wings with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese

Cheese Curds

$7.50

Served with marinara

Cheesy Bread

$5.00

Served with marinara

Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Served with your choice of dipping sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Chips And Salsa

$4.50

French Bread With Toppings

$8.50

French Fries

$4.00

Choice of traditional, waffle, or thin sliced steak fries

Fried Mushrooms

$6.50

Served with marinara

Jalapeno Popper French Bread

$8.50

French bread topped with cream cheese, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon and jalapenos

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00

Served with marinara

Nachos

$10.00

Tortilla chips, chili, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos. served with sour cream and salsa

Onion Petals

$6.00

Served with spicy boom boom sauce

Pizza Fries

$9.00

Waffle fries, mozzarella/ provolone cheese, pepperoni. served with marinara

Potato Skins

$6.50

Six potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon served wtih sour cream

Pretzel Sticks

$7.00

Bavarian pretzel sticks served with cheese dipping sauce

Tater Tots

$4.00

Totchos

$10.00

Tater tots, chili, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos. served with sour cream and salsa

Basket of chips

$2.00

Bag of chips

$1.00

CC ADD

$0.50

Soup and Salads

Chef Salad

$9.50

Ham, turkey, egg slices, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a bed of fresh lettuce

Chili

$3.50+

Add cheese and onions for .75

Cobb Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, egg slices, cheddar, and blue cheese crumbles on a bed of fresh lettuce

Fried Chicken Salad

$9.50

Fried chicken breast, egg slices, tomato, cheddar cheese. served with your choice of dressing. toss chicken in your choice of sauce for .50

Garden Salad

$4.00

Egg slices, tomato and cheddar cheese on a bed of fresh lettuce

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.50

Grilled chicken breast, egg slices, tomato, cheddar cheese. served with your choice of dressing. toss chicken in sauce for .50

Italian Salad

$9.50

Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, red onion and tomato on top of a bed of fresh lettuce

Soup Of The Week

$3.50+

Wedge Salad

$8.00

Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing

Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.00

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles in a wheat wrap

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses tossed in caesar dressing in a spinach wrap

Chicken Finger Club

$9.00

Chicken fingers topped with ham, bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce and may. served toasted on an 8 inch sub bun

Club Sandwich

$9.00

Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread

Club Wrap

$9.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato tossed in mayo in a wheat wrap

Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Your choice of bread with cheddar cheese. Add ham or turkey for 2.00

Ham Sandwich

$9.00

Italian Sub

$9.00

Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing.Served toasted on an 8 inch sub bun. Add pizza sauce for .50

Meatball Sub

$9.00

Meatballs, marinara, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese on a toasted 8 inch sub bun

Pick 2 Combo

$9.00

Choice of cup any 2, cup of soup, garden salad, or half sandwich. excludes hoagie

Reuben

$9.00

Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, Swiss cheese on rye bread. make it a Rachel and swap out turkey for corned beef

Station Hoagie

$9.00

Beef hoagie with sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers toasted with provolone on an 8 inch sub bun

Turkey Sandwich

$9.00

Upgraded Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Your choice of bread with cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, spinach and tomato

Veggie Sub

$9.00

Sides of Sauce

Balsamic Packet

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Blue Cheese Packet

$0.50

Fat Free Ranch Packet

$0.50

Honey French Packet

$0.50

Honey Mustard Packet

$0.50

Italian Packet

$0.50

Lite Italian Packet

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Ranch Packet

$0.50

Side 5 Alarm

$0.50

Side Asian Zing

$0.50

Side Bbq

$0.50

Side Boom Boom

$0.50

Side Caesar

$0.50

Side Caribbean Jerk

$0.50

Side Carolina Gold

$0.50

Side Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

Side Honey Garlic

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Italian Dressing

$0.50

Side Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side Marinara

$0.50

Side Mayo

$0.50

Side Mild

$0.50

Side Nacho Cheese

$0.50

Side Salsa

$0.50

Side Sour Cream

$0.50

Thousand Island Packet

$0.50

N/A Drinks

Abita Root Beer

$2.00

Can of Soda

$1.00

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Juice

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pitcher of Soda

$7.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Thunderkiss Coffee

$4.00

10" Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza

$6.00

With optional toppings

10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$12.00

ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese

10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$12.00

ranch dressing, buffalo tossed chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles

10" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$12.00

bbq sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese

10" The D.A.P Pizza

$12.00

pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese

10" BLT Pizza

$12.00

mayo, mozzarella, bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato

10" Taco Pizza

$12.00

salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream

10" Skyline Chili Pizza

$12.00

skyline chili, brown mustard, hot dog, cheddar cheese, onion

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$12.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella

10" Station Deluxe Pizza

$12.00

mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese

10" Reuben Pizza

$12.00

thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with rye croutons

10" Veggie Pizza

$12.00

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella

10" White Chicken Pizza

$12.00

garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms ,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella

10" White Pizza

$12.00

garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms, chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella

12" Pizza

12" Cheese Pizza

$10.00

With optional toppings

12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$14.00

ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.00

ranch dressing, buffalo tossed chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.00

bbq sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese

12" The D.A.P Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese

12" BLT Pizza

$14.00

mayo, mozzarella, bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato

12" Taco Pizza

$14.00

salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream

12" Skyline Chili Pizza

$14.00

skyline chili, brown mustard, hot dog, cheddar cheese, onion

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$14.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella

12" Station Deluxe Pizza

$14.00

mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese

12" Reuben Pizza

$14.00

thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with rye croutons

12" Veggie Pizza

$14.00

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella

12" White Chicken Pizza

$14.00

garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella

12" White Pizza

$14.00

garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella

14" Pizza

14" Cheese Pizza

$12.00

With optional toppings

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.00

ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00

ranch dressing, buffalo tossed chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00

bbq sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese

14" The D.A.P Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese

14" BLT Pizza

$16.00

mayo, mozzarella, bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato

14" Taco Pizza

$16.00

salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream

14" Skyline Chili Pizza

$16.00

skyline chili, brown mustard, hot dog, cheddar cheese, onion

14" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella

14" Station Deluxe Pizza

$16.00

mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese

14" Reuben Pizza

$16.00

thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with rye croutons

14" Veggie Pizza

$16.00

mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella

14" White Chicken Pizza

$16.00

garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella

14" White Pizza

$16.00

garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella

Shirts/Hoodies/Misc.

Hoodie

$35.00

Tshirt

$20.00

Sticker

$2.00

Small HC Shirt

$20.00

Med HC Shirt

$20.00

Large HC Shirt

$20.00

XL HC Shirt

$20.00

2XL HC Shirt

$20.00

Small Crewneck

$30.00

Medium Crewneck

$30.00

Large Crewneck

$30.00

XL Crewneck

$32.00

2XL Crewneck

$35.00

3XL Crewneck

$35.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

325 N Fountain Ave, Springfield, OH 45504

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

