Station1
325 N Fountain Ave
Springfield, OH 45504
Appetizers
1 Pretzel Tuesday
Chicken Wings
Six wings with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese
Boneless Wings
Six wings with your choice of sauce. Served with ranch or blue cheese
Cheese Curds
Served with marinara
Cheesy Bread
Served with marinara
Chicken Fingers
Served with your choice of dipping sauce
Chili Cheese Fries
Chips And Salsa
French Bread With Toppings
French Fries
Choice of traditional, waffle, or thin sliced steak fries
Fried Mushrooms
Served with marinara
Jalapeno Popper French Bread
French bread topped with cream cheese, garlic, mozzarella cheese, bacon and jalapenos
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with marinara
Nachos
Tortilla chips, chili, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos. served with sour cream and salsa
Onion Petals
Served with spicy boom boom sauce
Pizza Fries
Waffle fries, mozzarella/ provolone cheese, pepperoni. served with marinara
Potato Skins
Six potato skins topped with melted cheddar cheese and bacon served wtih sour cream
Pretzel Sticks
Bavarian pretzel sticks served with cheese dipping sauce
Tater Tots
Totchos
Tater tots, chili, melted cheddar, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos. served with sour cream and salsa
Basket of chips
Bag of chips
CC ADD
Soup and Salads
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, egg slices, tomato, mozzarella and cheddar cheese on a bed of fresh lettuce
Chili
Add cheese and onions for .75
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onion, tomato, egg slices, cheddar, and blue cheese crumbles on a bed of fresh lettuce
Fried Chicken Salad
Fried chicken breast, egg slices, tomato, cheddar cheese. served with your choice of dressing. toss chicken in your choice of sauce for .50
Garden Salad
Egg slices, tomato and cheddar cheese on a bed of fresh lettuce
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken breast, egg slices, tomato, cheddar cheese. served with your choice of dressing. toss chicken in sauce for .50
Italian Salad
Ham, salami, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, banana peppers, red onion and tomato on top of a bed of fresh lettuce
Soup Of The Week
Wedge Salad
Iceberg wedge, bacon, tomato, blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing
Sandwiches
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, ranch dressing and blue cheese crumbles in a wheat wrap
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, croutons, mozzarella, parmesan cheeses tossed in caesar dressing in a spinach wrap
Chicken Finger Club
Chicken fingers topped with ham, bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce and may. served toasted on an 8 inch sub bun
Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, American cheese, tomato, lettuce and mayo on toasted sourdough bread
Club Wrap
Turkey, ham, bacon, shredded cheddar, lettuce and tomato tossed in mayo in a wheat wrap
Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread with cheddar cheese. Add ham or turkey for 2.00
Ham Sandwich
Italian Sub
Salami, pepperoni, ham, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese and Italian dressing.Served toasted on an 8 inch sub bun. Add pizza sauce for .50
Meatball Sub
Meatballs, marinara, banana peppers, mozzarella cheese on a toasted 8 inch sub bun
Pick 2 Combo
Choice of cup any 2, cup of soup, garden salad, or half sandwich. excludes hoagie
Reuben
Corned beef, sauerkraut, thousand island, Swiss cheese on rye bread. make it a Rachel and swap out turkey for corned beef
Station Hoagie
Beef hoagie with sauteed mushrooms, onions, green peppers toasted with provolone on an 8 inch sub bun
Turkey Sandwich
Upgraded Grilled Cheese
Your choice of bread with cheddar, mozzarella, Swiss, spinach and tomato
Veggie Sub
Sides of Sauce
Balsamic Packet
Blue Cheese
Blue Cheese Packet
Fat Free Ranch Packet
Honey French Packet
Honey Mustard Packet
Italian Packet
Lite Italian Packet
Ranch
Ranch Packet
Side 5 Alarm
Side Asian Zing
Side Bbq
Side Boom Boom
Side Caesar
Side Caribbean Jerk
Side Carolina Gold
Side Garlic Parmesan
Side Honey Garlic
Side Honey Mustard
Side Italian Dressing
Side Mango Habanero
Side Marinara
Side Mayo
Side Mild
Side Nacho Cheese
Side Salsa
Side Sour Cream
Thousand Island Packet
N/A Drinks
10" Pizza
10" Cheese Pizza
With optional toppings
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese
10" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
ranch dressing, buffalo tossed chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles
10" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese
10" The D.A.P Pizza
pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese
10" BLT Pizza
mayo, mozzarella, bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato
10" Taco Pizza
salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream
10" Skyline Chili Pizza
skyline chili, brown mustard, hot dog, cheddar cheese, onion
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella
10" Station Deluxe Pizza
mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese
10" Reuben Pizza
thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with rye croutons
10" Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella
10" White Chicken Pizza
garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms ,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella
10" White Pizza
garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms, chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella
12" Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza
With optional toppings
12" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
ranch dressing, buffalo tossed chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese
12" The D.A.P Pizza
pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese
12" BLT Pizza
mayo, mozzarella, bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato
12" Taco Pizza
salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream
12" Skyline Chili Pizza
skyline chili, brown mustard, hot dog, cheddar cheese, onion
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella
12" Station Deluxe Pizza
mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese
12" Reuben Pizza
thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with rye croutons
12" Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella
12" White Chicken Pizza
garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella
12" White Pizza
garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza
With optional toppings
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
ranch dressing, chicken, bacon, mozzarella cheese
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
ranch dressing, buffalo tossed chicken, mozzarella cheese, topped with blue cheese crumbles
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
bbq sauce, chicken, red onions, cheddar cheese
14" The D.A.P Pizza
pepperoni, bacon, jalapenos, mozzarella cheese
14" BLT Pizza
mayo, mozzarella, bacon, topped with lettuce and tomato
14" Taco Pizza
salsa, cheddar cheese, taco meat, onion, topped with lettuce, tomato, black olives, and sour cream
14" Skyline Chili Pizza
skyline chili, brown mustard, hot dog, cheddar cheese, onion
14" Meat Lovers Pizza
pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, mozzarella
14" Station Deluxe Pizza
mushrooms, pepperoni, sausage, green pepper, onion, black olives, mozzarella cheese
14" Reuben Pizza
thousand island dressing, sauerkraut, corned beef, swiss cheese, topped with rye croutons
14" Veggie Pizza
mushrooms, onions, green peppers, banana peppers, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella
14" White Chicken Pizza
garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella
14" White Pizza
garlic olive oil, spinach, mushrooms,chicken, green olives, red onion, mozzarella
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
