Station 49 Pizza Vero Beach

1802 Old Dixie Highway

Vero Beach, FL 32960

Popular Items

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Mr Pibb

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Unsweetened Tea

$3.00

Pellegrino

$6.00

Aqua Panna

$6.00

Milk

$4.00

Small Aqua Panna

$4.00

Small Pellegrino

$4.00

Starters

Shishito Peppers

$9.90

with garlic, soy and tahini

Wood Fired Meatballs

$10.00

with a dollop of ricotta cheese

Arancini

$11.00

crispy, cheesy, risotto balls w. san marzano tomato dipping sauce

Burrata Caprese

$12.00

w. basil, beefsteak tomato + aged balsamic glaze

Six S49 Wings

$11.50

wood-fired w. caramelized onion, parmesan cheese + garlic

Twelve S49 Wings

$23.10

wood-fired w. caramelized onion, parmesan cheese + garlic

Ribollita

$8.00

tuscan white bean soup w. sweet sausage + kale

Garden Salads

House Salad

$9.00

mixed greens, red onion + tomato w. balsamic vinaigrette

Chopped Cobb Salad

$15.95

mixed greens, tomato, bacon, avocado, crumbled egg, roast chicken + bleu cheese w. creamy white balsamic vinaigrette

NY Caesar

$12.10

romaine, parmesan + croutons

Pear Salad

$14.85

truffled pecorino cheese, endive + toasted walnuts on a bed of mesclun greens w. a lemon olive oil vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$13.75

romaine lettuce, kalamata olives, cucumber, tomato, red onion + feta cheese w. red wine- oregano vinaigrette

Pasta

Papardelle Bolognese

$18.70

w. authentic italian meat sauce

Cavatelli Sausage + Broccoli

$18.70

garlic, white wine + pecorino cheese

Spaghetti Carbonara

$18.70

w. bacon, onion, white wine, arugula + Parmesan cheese in a light cream sauce

Classic Lasagna

$18.70

seasoned ricotta, sheet pasta + bolognese sauce

Linguini White Clam

$18.70

little neck clams, cremini mushrooms, white wine garlic sauce

Entrees

Station Burger

$17.60

served on a stout bun w. truffle parmigiana fries

Chicken Milanese

$20.90

w. arugula, tomato + red onion salad

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$16.50

w. house made chili aoli, lettuce, tomato, + pickle on a brioche bun w. truffle-parmigiana fries

11" Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$16.50

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese + fresh basil

White Truffle Bianchi Pizza

$19.80

ricotta cheese, mushroom, white truffle oil

Garden Pie

$17.05

broccoli, spinach, mushroom, tomato, charred red onion + marinated peppers over san marzano tomato sauce + grande mozzarella cheese

The Works Pizza

$19.80

crispy pepperoni, crumbled sweet sausage, grande mozzarella cheese + san marzano tomato sauce

Arugula Salad Pie

$17.05

tomato, arugula, red onion, black olives, parmesan cheese + balsamic vinaigrette

NY Classic Pizza

$15.40

san marzano tomato sauce + grande mozzarella cheese

BBQ Smoked Chicken Pizza

$18.70

artichoke hearts, sauteed onion + grande mozzarella cheese

Sweet & Spicy Pizza

$18.70

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella cheese, crispy pepperoni, + sliced pepperoncini peppers drizzled w. honey

Sides

Side Spinach

$5.50

Side Broccoli

$5.50

Truffle-Parmigiana Fries

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Pasta

$9.90

Desserts

Donut Holes

$7.00

w. Chocolate + Caramel Dipping Sauce

Cannolis

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

w. Espresso Dipped Lady Fingers, Mascarpone, Cacao Powder

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Located in downtown Vero Beach, Station 49 serves up Neapolitan Pizza and other delicious dishes using a wood burning oven.

