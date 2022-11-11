Station 49 Pizza Vero Beach
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Located in downtown Vero Beach, Station 49 serves up Neapolitan Pizza and other delicious dishes using a wood burning oven.
Location
1802 Old Dixie Highway, Vero Beach, FL 32960
Gallery