NexDine Station Drive (278)

101 Station Drive

Westwood, MA 02090

COFFEE & TEA

HOT COFFEE

$2.10+

ICED COFFEE

$2.75+

HOT TEA

$2.09+

ICED TEA

$2.60+

CAFE LATTE

$3.50+

CAFE AMERICANO

$3.60+

CAFE MOCHA

$3.85+

FRAPPUCCINO

$3.25+

FRAPPUCCINO MOCHA

$4.00+

CAPPUCCINO

$3.60+

CARAMEL MACCHIATO

$3.85+

ESPRESSO

$2.75+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.85+
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Email unit278station@nexdine.com for any questions and/or comments!

101 Station Drive, Westwood, MA 02090

