Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood
STATS Restaurant & Bar
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
|Friday
|5:01 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 1:15 am
|Saturday
|5:01 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blacow burger sushi bar - University
No Reviews
517 UNIVERSITY POINTE BLVD CHARLOTTE, NC 28262
View restaurant
Roy's Kitchen & Patio - 3112 N Davidson St
3.6 • 66
3112 N Davidson St Charlotte, NC 28205
View restaurant