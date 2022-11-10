Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American
Seafood

STATS Restaurant & Bar

review star

No reviews yet

3425 David Cox Road

Charlotte, NC 28269

Order Again

Popular Items

STATS Cajun Alfredo
8 Wings
Cast Iron Lamb Chops

Appetizers

8 Wings

$11.00

12 Wings

$14.00

Chicken Bites

$10.00

Our boneless tender white meat chicken lightly battered, fried and tossed in your favorite STATS wing sauce served with celery, carrots and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Dirty Fries

$12.00

Our signature seasoned fries loaded with all-beef or chicken Philly meat, STATS cheese sauce, grilled onions, and peppers

Spinach Dip

$11.00

A dreamy, creamy creation of spinach and melted cheese, served hot with fresh tortilla chips so you can scoop accordingly. Add crab for just $3

Mains

Cast Iron Lamb Chops

$24.00

Cast Iron Lamb Chops seasoned, seared and finished on the grill.

Slammin' Salmon

$18.00

STATS signature salmon fillet seasoned and fire grilled served over rice or mashed potatoes with your choice of broccoli, spinach, or fresh seasonal mixed vegetables.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Deep fried lobster tail over a house-made four cheese creamy mac.

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Succulent sautéed shrimp over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers.

Salmon & Grits

$19.00

Grilled Salmon over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers. Add shrimp to make it DELICIOUS!

Deep Fried Salmon

$20.00

STATS signature salmon fillet seasoned and deep fried served with two sides.

Braised Oxtails

$28.00

STATS Cajun Alfredo

$12.00

Choose cajun spiced veggies, broccoli, spinach, chicken, shrimp, or salmon in a house-made creamy cajun Alfredo sauce served over penne pasta.

Chicken Tenders

$14.00

Lightly breaded all natural whole white meat chicken tenders served hot and crispy golden brown with your choice of side, BBQ, honey mustard or ranch dipping sauces.

Fish & Grits

$18.00

Deep fried white fish fillet served over creamy grits and topped with a butter of crab sauce

Fried Shrimp

$15.00

Succulent shrimp lightly breaded and deep fried to a golden brown with a side of your choice.

Shrimp Mac & Cheese

$21.00

Oxtails & Grits

$24.00

Brunch -

Mumbo Shrimp

$14.00

Jumbo shrimp tossed in a house made DC Mumbo Sauce. ​

Oxtails & Grits

$24.00

Drunken French Toast

$16.00

Fish & Grits

$16.00

Salmon & Grits

$19.00

Grilled Salmon over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers. Add shrimp to make it DELICIOUS!

Shrimp & Grits

$17.00

Succulent sautéed shrimp over creamy grits served with a blend of smoked turkey sausage onions and peppers.

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$24.00

Deep Fried Lamb Chops

$25.00

Deep fried lamb chops tossed in honey lemon pepper over cheddar grits. ​

Side of Bacon

$4.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Side Crab Butter Sauce

$9.00

Side Surf n Turf

$12.00

Side of Deep Fried Salmon

$12.00

Salads

Seafood Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed greens with shrimp, crab, Applewood bacon, red onion, bleu cheesse, egg, roma tomatoes, & house vinaigrette.

Lg Caesar Salad

$11.00

Crisp romaine topped with grilled chicken, herb croutons, shaved parmesan cheese & house-made Caesar dressing.

Lg House Salad

$11.00

Very Berry Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Sandwiches

Beef Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced, seasoned beef with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Chicken Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced, seasoned chicken with grilled peppers, onions and provolone cheese

Crab Grilled Cheese

$15.00

STATS signature three cheese blend and spinach loaded with sweet jumbo lump crab meat

IMPOSSIBLE BURGER

$14.00

BYO STATS Burger

$11.00

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Salmon BLT

$17.00

Sides

Beef Dirty Fries (1/2 ORDER)

$6.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Cheese Fries

$5.00

Chef's Seasonal Veggies

$4.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Side Of Alfredo Sauce 4 Oz.

$3.00

Side of Grits

$4.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Spinach

$4.00

STATS Fries

$4.00

STATS Rice

$4.00

Toast

$1.50

Side Crab Butter Sauce

$9.00

Side Surf n Turf

$12.00

Rice and Peas

$6.00

Small Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Grilled Salmon

$12.00

Side Fried Salmon

$13.00

Chicken Dirty Fries (1/2 ORDER)

$6.00

Dessert

Apple Cobbler

$7.00

Drunken Apple Cheesecake

$10.00

Chocolate Lovin' Cake

$8.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 11:15 pm
Friday5:01 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 1:15 am
Saturday5:01 pm - 11:15 pm, 11:16 pm - 1:15 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

3425 David Cox Road, Charlotte, NC 28269

Directions

Gallery
STATS Restaurant & Bar image
STATS Restaurant & Bar image
STATS Restaurant & Bar image
STATS Restaurant & Bar image

Map
