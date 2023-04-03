Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stauffer’s Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

5600 South 48th Street

Lincoln, NE 68516

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Whole Pie
Dozen Dinner Rolls


Stauffer's Easter Meals (Heat and Eat)

Heat and eat, take and bake- however you want to call it, we've got you covered with your fave Stauffer's turkey or roast beef, homemade mashed potatoes and gravy, veggies, and house made brioche rolls. Perfect for your family's Easter celebration. Items are packaged separately for heating convenience.
Dinner for 2

Dinner for 2

$26.95

choice of protein, mashed potatoes and two sides portioned for 2, includes dinner rolls!

Dinner for 4

Dinner for 4

$53.95

choice of protein, mashed potatoes with gravy and two sides, portioned for 4, includes dinner rolls!

Dinner for 6

Dinner for 6

$80.95

choice of protein, mashed potatoes and gravy, and two sides, portioned for 6, includes dinner rolls!

Desserts & Breads

Whole Pie

Whole Pie

$25.00

Please note, whole pie orders require 24 hours preparation time.

Speciality Nom Noms

Speciality Nom Noms

$4.50

orders require 24 hours preparation time. Rotating flavors of deep dish cookies- call to inquire

Rice Krispies

Rice Krispies

$3.00

orders require 24 hours preparation time. Your favorite gooey treats

Speciality Rice Krispies

Speciality Rice Krispies

$3.50

orders require 24 hours preparation time. Rotating flavors of deep dish cookies- call to inquire

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

Cinnamon Raisin Bread

$9.00

orders require 24 hours preparation time. House baked swirl cinnamon raisin bread.

Wheat Bread Loaf

Wheat Bread Loaf

$8.00

orders require 24 hours preparation time. Cracked wheat bread loaf

1/2 Dozen Dinner Rolls

1/2 Dozen Dinner Rolls

$4.00

orders require 24 hours preparation time. Brioche clover rolls

Dozen Dinner Rolls

Dozen Dinner Rolls

$8.00

orders require 24 hours preparation time. Brioche clover rolls

1/2 Dozen Pecan Rolls

1/2 Dozen Pecan Rolls

$29.70

orders require 24 hours preparation time. House baked jumbo pecan rolls with whole pecans

Dozen Pecan Rolls

Dozen Pecan Rolls

$59.40

orders require 24 hours preparation time. House baked jumbo pecan rolls with whole pecans

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

1/2 Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$29.70

orders require 24 hours preparation time. House baked jumbo cinnamon rolls, served with mocha frosting

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

Dozen Cinnamon Rolls

$56.45

orders require 24 hours preparation time. House baked jumbo cinnamon rolls, served with mocha frosting

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Let Stauffer's take care of your family meals- heat and eat style. Just heat when you’re ready, and enjoy your favorite homestyle cooking. Order now for Easter- and don’t forget the pie! Pies can be ordered here for pickup with a 24 hour notice.

Location

5600 South 48th Street, Lincoln, NE 68516

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sasquatch Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
5600 S 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Cappy's Hotspot Bar and Grill - 5560 South 48th Street
orange starNo Reviews
5560 South 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Napoli's Italian Restaurant - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 588
5571 S 48th St Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Copal Mexican Cuisine - Lincoln
orange starNo Reviews
4747 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Honest Abes - Glynoaks
orange starNo Reviews
8340 Glynoaks dr st. 104 Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext
Ollie & Hobbes Craft Kitchen - SouthPointe Pavilions
orange starNo Reviews
2940 Pine Lake Rd Suite A Lincoln, NE 68516
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lincoln

PepperJax Grill - 15 - Lincoln 48th
orange starNo Reviews
2511 S. 48th Street Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
Bison Witches Bar & Deli - Lincoln
orange star4.5 • 2,644
1320 P St,Ste 100 Lincoln, NE 68508
View restaurantnext
Greenfield's - Lincoln
orange star4.2 • 1,121
7900 S 87th St Lincoln, NE 68526
View restaurantnext
Mazatlan Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 984
211 N 70th Street Lincoln, NE 68505
View restaurantnext
MoMo Pizzeria & Ristorante
orange star4.6 • 944
7701 Pioneers Blvd Lincoln, NE 68506
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 35 - Lincoln Cornhusker
orange star4.0 • 910
3200 N 27th Street Lincoln, NE 68521
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lincoln
Elkhorn
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
La Vista
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Bellevue
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (239 restaurants)
Council Bluffs
review star
Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Manhattan
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Atchison
review star
Avg 3 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston