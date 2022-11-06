Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stax Cafe - Little Italy

1401 W Taylor St

Chicago, IL 60607

Pancakes

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.75
Chocolate Chip Peanut butter Pancakes

Chocolate Chip Peanut butter Pancakes

$12.75

with banana

Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.75

White Chocolate Chip Raspberry Pancakes

$12.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$11.75

Oatmeal Coconut Banana Pancakes

$13.50

Lavender Lemon Pancakes

$13.50

Banana Pancakes

$12.25

Oatmeal Pancakes

$12.50

French Toast/Waffles

Pain Perdu

$11.50

Stuffed Nutella Raspberry French Toast

$13.00
Honey Ricotta French Toast

Honey Ricotta French Toast

$13.75

a schmear of honey & mint ricotta, topped with strawberries, blueberries, crushed pistachios, & honey

Butter Pecan Waffle

$11.25

Oatmeal Waffle

$12.00

Lemon Poppyseed Waffle

$12.25

Mini Waffles

$9.50

Buttermilk Waffle

$10.50

Crepes

Hot Ham n Cheese Crepe

$12.75

Wild Mushroom & Swiss Crepe

$12.75
Nutella & Berry Crepe

Nutella & Berry Crepe

$12.75

topped with blueberry, strawberry, and banana

Soups/Salads

Southwest Cobb

$13.00

Baby Mixed Greens

$12.00

Soup of the day

$5.50

Chopped Salad

$12.00

Features

Healthy Start Pancakes

$14.50

Chocolate Chip Bacon Pancakes

$12.75

Braised beef Brisket Benedict

$15.00

Prosciutto Avocado Benedict

$15.50

Angus Burger

$13.00

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.25

Mini Egg Sandwiches

$12.25

Stax Mac n Cheese

$14.00

Whole Package

Taylor Street Frittata

$13.50

Chorizo & Poblano Frittata

$13.00

Skirt Steak & Eggs

$19.50

Lumberjack Skillet

$16.50

Veggie Skillet

$15.50

Braised Beef Brisket Hash

$15.50

BYO Skillit

$15.50

Omelettes

Spiro Omelette

$11.75

Denver Omelette

$13.50

The Meat Wagon

$15.75

Spanish Harmlem

$13.50

the BYO Omelette

$15.00

Eggs & Bennies

Breakfast Wrap

$12.50

Classic Benedict

$12.50

Eggs Sardou

$13.50

Smoked Salmon Benedict

$15.75

Starving Student

$10.50

Sandwiches/Wraps

Turkey Burger

$13.00

California Club

$12.50

The Caprese

$11.75

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.00

BLT

$11.25

Adult Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Sides

1 egg your way

$2.25

2 eggs your way

$4.95

3 eggs your way

$5.95

bagel with cream cheese

$4.50

black pepper bacon

$5.25

fries

$4.75

Fruit Bowl

$4.50

Greek Yogurt Parfait

$8.50

Ham

$4.95

house potatoes

$4.95

mini buttermilk pancakes (2)

$4.00

mini waffles (2)

$4.50

pork sausage

$5.00

Sd Salmon

$5.00

Steal Cut Oatmeal

$8.50

Toast

$3.50

turkey sausage

$5.00

Sd Avocado

$2.25

Sd Perdu

$2.25

Sd Sour Cream

$0.75

Sd Nutella

$0.75

Sd Jalapeno

$0.75

Sd Hollandaise

$0.75

Brunchies

Mini Egg Tacos

$13.25

Monte Cristo Waffle

$14.25

Smoked Salmon Bagel Plate

$15.00

Cinnamon Roll Waffles

$11.00

Green Chili Chilaquiles

$13.25

Avocado Smashed Breakfast Sandwich

$13.00

Sriracha Egg Sandwich

$13.00

Veggie Frittata

$14.50

Kids

Fruit Frenchie

$8.50

Shorties Combo

$8.75

Cakes for cuties

$6.50

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.50

Cheesy Eggs

$8.50

Mini Burgers

$10.50

Baked Mac 'n Cheese

$9.00

Coffee

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.75

Americano

$3.75

Latte

$4.50

Espresso

$3.75

Double Espresso

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.50

Juice

Sunny day

Orange & Carrot

Strawberry & orange

Cranberry & Grapefruit

Carrot

Orange

Red Grape Fruit

Apple

Red Grape

Cranberry

Tea

Green Tea Tropical

$3.75

Chamomile Citrus

$3.75

Organic Mint Melange

$3.75

Vanilla Bean Tea

$3.75

Masala Chai

$3.75

Organic Breakfast

$3.75

Earl Grey

$3.75

Other

Short Milk

$3.75

Tall Milk

$4.25

Short Chocolate Milk

$3.75

Tall Chocolate Milk

$4.25

Hot Chocolate

$4.25

House Made Lemonade

$3.50

Coke Products

$3.00

IceTea

$3.75

Arnold Palmer

$4.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

We celebrate breakfast. We live it. We breathe it. We take it really, really seriously and we do the best we can by it. We only serve fresh, wholesome ingredients, we offer as much variety as we can dream up and we serve every dish with respect and love.

Website

Location

1401 W Taylor St, Chicago, IL 60607

Directions

