STAX Wine Bar - Morro Bay's Favorite Wine Bar
1099 Embarcadero
Morro Bay, CA 93442
Main Food Menu
Crab Cakes
$18.00
Fries
$8.00
Fried Brussel Sprouts
$11.00
STAX Charcuterie
$32.00
Steak Fajitas
$18.00
Carnitas TacoS
$15.00
Ultimate Crostini
$22.00
Mushroom Melt
$14.00
Mac N Cheese
$12.00
Brie Fig Prosciutto
$16.00
Bison Burger
$18.00
Hot Bologna Sandwich
$16.00
Wedge Salad
$15.00
Caprese Salad
$15.00
Caeser Salad
$13.00
Lettuce Wraps
$16.00
Pork Sliders
$16.00
Grilled Proscuitto & Cheese
$15.00
Chicken Wings
$12.00
Personal- Cheese Pizza
$13.00
Personal- Mushroom Pizza
$15.00
Personal- Pepperoni Pizza
$15.00
Personal- Margarita Pizza
$15.00
Personal- Meatlover Pizza
$17.00
Tomato Bisque w/ Lobster
$9.00
Seafood Chowder
$13.00
12"Pizza- Cheese
$18.00
12" Pizza- Mushroom
$19.00
12" Pizza- Pepperoni
$22.00
12" Pizza- Margarita
$19.00
12"Pizza- Meatlover
$26.00
Brisket Sando
$18.00
Scott Menu
Dessert Menu
Extras
Bubbles
White & Rosé wines
Red Wine
Open Wine
Bubbles
Armand de Brignac Champagne Ace of Spades BOTTLE
$450.00
Ayala Champagne Brut Majeur BOTTLE
$69.00
Beau Joie Champagne BOTTLE
$85.00
Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose Champagne BOTTLE
$138.00
Bisol Jeio Cuvee Rose BOTTLE
$29.00
Bollinger Champagne special cuvee BOTTLE
$95.00
CORKAGE FEE
$25.00
Deutz Brut Rose 2009 BOTTLE
$87.00
Dom Perignon Champagne 2010 BOTTLE
$375.00
Domaine Carneros Brut Rose Taittinger BOTTLE
$58.00
Domaine Carneros Brut Taittinger BOTTLE
$40.00Out of stock
Drusian Prosecco BOTTLE
$32.00
Emmolo No. 5 Sparkling BOTTLE
$45.00
G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé Brut BOTTLE
$65.00
Gruet Savage Sparkling Rosé Bottle
$30.00
Inspiration 1818 Champange BOTTLE
$60.00
Moët & Chandon Impérial Champangne BOTTLE
$89.00
Perrier Jouët BOTTLE
$69.00
Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Champagne 2013 BOTTLE
$229.00
Roederer Estate Brut Sparkling BOTTLE
$36.00
Stanford for Mimosas BOTTLE
$10.00
Thienot Cuvee Alaine BOTTLE
$115.00
Valdo Prosecco Brut DOC Bottle
$24.00
Veuve Clicquot Brut BOTTLE
$89.00
Veuve Clicquot Rose Brut (750mL) BOTTLE
$116.00
White & Rosé wines
A to Z Pinot Gris 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
A to Z Riesling 2021 BOTTLE
$27.00
Berne Romance Rosé 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
Bieler Père & Fils Rose 2021 BOTTLE
$26.00
Bonny Doon Picpoul 2021 BOTTLE
$26.00
Bourgogne Hautes Burgundy 2019 BOTTLE
$54.00
Brocard Chablis 2019 BOTTLE
$34.00
Chateau Montelena Riesling 2019 BOTTLE
$45.00
Cristom Pinot Gris 2021 BOTTLE
$42.00
Curran Grenache Blanc 2021 BOTTLE
$32.00
Daou Discovery Rosé (750mL) 2020 BOTTLE
$30.00
Desparada Sauvignon Blanc 2020 BOTTLE
$46.00
Domaine De Couron 2021 Viognier BOTTLE
$29.00
Domaine Vocoret & Fils 1er Cru Chablis 2019 BOTTLE
$69.00
Domaine Vocoret & Fils Chablis BOTTLE
$40.00
Far Niente Chardonnay 2018 BOTTLE
$85.00
Fillaboa Alberiño 2020 BOTTLE
$25.00
Foris Vineyards Moscato 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
Frank Family Chardonnay 2021 BOTTLE
$44.00
Grand Regnard Chablis 2020 BOTTLE
$75.00
Jermann Pinot Grigio 2020 BOTTLE
$34.00
La Lomita Chardonnay 2019 BOTTLE
$39.00
La Lomita Rosé 2020 BOTTLE
$34.00
Liquid Farm White Hill Chardonnay 2018 BOTTLE
$44.00
Love by Leoube Rosé 2021 BOTTLE
$33.00
Luli Rosé of Grenache 2021 BOTTLE
$29.00
Maidenstoen Riesling 2019 BOTTLE
$28.00
Maidenstone Gruner Veltliner 2021 BOTTLE
$28.00
Maui Sauvignon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE
$26.00
Neyers Chardonnay 2020 BOTTLE
$36.00
Post & Beam Chardonnay 2020 BOTTLE
$48.00
Rombauer Chardonnay 2020 BOTTLE
$60.00
Saint-Romain Burgundy 2019 BOTTLE
$80.00
Shokrian Viognier 2020 BOTTLE
$36.00
Stolpman Sauvignon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
Trimbach Pinot Blanc Alsace 2018 BOTTLE
$26.00
Tyler Rose 2021 BOTTLE
$37.00
Vavasour Sauvginon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
Red Wine
Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BOTTLE
$48.00
Bella Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir 2020 BOTTLE
$48.00
Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BOTTLE
$75.00
Bodyguard by Daou Red Blend BOTTLE
$48.00
Caymus (Petite Sirah) Grand Durif Suisun Valley 2018 BOTTLE
$42.00
Caymus 2019 (750mL) Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE
$150.00
Corton Grand Cru Burgundy 2017 BOTTLE
$206.00
Emmolo Merlot BOTTLE
$45.00
Foxen (Green) Pinot Noir BOTTLE
$48.00
Foxen Pinot Noir John Sebastiano 2019 BOTTLE
$65.00
Girard Zinfandel 2017 BOTTLE
$35.00
Harvey & Harriet Red Blend 2018 BOTTLE
$48.00
Herman Story Bolt Cutter 2020 BOTTLE
$92.00
Herman Story Casual Encounter 2020 BOTTLE
$92.00
Iron & Sand Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BOTTLE
$38.00
La Cuadrilla Stolpman Red 2021 Blend BOTTLE
$30.00
Last Light Syrah 2019 BOTTLE
$48.00
Lindquist Syrah 2019 BOTTLE
$32.00
Luli Pinot Noir 2020 BOTTLE
$34.00
Melville Syrah 2018 BOTTLE
$38.00
Mount Eden Vineyards Pinot Noir 2018 BOTTLE
$92.00
My Favorite Neighbor 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE
$65.00
OVR Zinfandel Lot 72 BOTTLE
$24.00
Penfolds Bin 600 Cab Shiraz 2018 BOTTLE
$57.00
Prison Wine Co Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir 2018 BOTTLE
$55.00
Raen Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018 BOTTLE
$85.00
Rangeland Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BOTTLE
$35.00
Red Schooner 9 Malbec 2020 BOTTLE
$48.00
Ridge Zinfandel 2020 BOTTLE
$52.00
Rombauer Zinfandel 2020 BOTTLE
$49.00
Round Pond Bovet Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE
$140.00
Round Pond Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BOTTLE
$99.00
Sinegal Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BOTTLE
$88.00
Dessert Wine
Beer
805 Firestone
$5.00
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00
Corona
$6.00
DFT Cali-Squeeze Slo Brew
$7.00
DFT Firestone 805
$7.00
DFT Firestone Mind Haze IPA
$7.00
DFT Lizard's mouth Figueroa Mtn IPA
$7.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Genuine Draft Bottle
$5.00
Miller High Life
$5.00
Modelo
$6.00
O'Doul's N/A
$5.00
Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
$5.00
Sierra Nevada Torpedo Extra IPA
$5.00
Stella Artois
$6.00
Water/Coffee/Misc.
Sodas
Big Format BOTTLES
Small Format BOTTLES
Bruno Paillard Premier Cuvée Rosé (375mL) HALF BOTTLE
$60.00
Caymus 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (375mL) BOTTLE
$75.00Out of stock
Regnard Chablis (375mL) Grand Regnard BOTTLE
$40.00
Rombauer 1/2 Chardonnay (375mL) 2019 BOTTLE
$34.00Out of stock
Sonoma-Cutrer 1/2 Chardonnay (375mL) BOTTLE
$20.00Out of stock
Veuve Clicquot Brut (375mL) HALF BOTTLE
$59.00Out of stock
White & Rosé wines
Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE
$28.00
Frisk Prickly Reisling 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
Last Light Chardonnay BOTTLE
$33.00
Michele Chiarlo Nivolo Moscato D'Asti (375mL) SALE
$25.00
Rocas Del Río White Blend 2021 BOTTLE
$28.00
Sanford Chardonnay 2018 BOTTLE
$44.00
Scarbolo Pinot Grigio 2020 BOTTLE
$28.00
SIP Moscato 2021 BOTTLE
$24.00
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy great wines and awesome food all on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.
Location
1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, CA 93442
