Restaurant header imageView gallery

STAX Wine Bar - Morro Bay's Favorite Wine Bar

review star

No reviews yet

1099 Embarcadero

Morro Bay, CA 93442

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Main Food Menu

Crab Cakes

$18.00

Fries

$8.00

Fried Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

STAX Charcuterie

$32.00

Steak Fajitas

$18.00

Carnitas TacoS

$15.00

Ultimate Crostini

$22.00

Mushroom Melt

$14.00

Mac N Cheese

$12.00

Brie Fig Prosciutto

$16.00

Bison Burger

$18.00

Hot Bologna Sandwich

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Caprese Salad

$15.00

Caeser Salad

$13.00

Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Pork Sliders

$16.00

Grilled Proscuitto & Cheese

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Personal- Cheese Pizza

$13.00

Personal- Mushroom Pizza

$15.00

Personal- Pepperoni Pizza

$15.00

Personal- Margarita Pizza

$15.00

Personal- Meatlover Pizza

$17.00

Tomato Bisque w/ Lobster

$9.00

Seafood Chowder

$13.00

12"Pizza- Cheese

$18.00

12" Pizza- Mushroom

$19.00

12" Pizza- Pepperoni

$22.00

12" Pizza- Margarita

$19.00

12"Pizza- Meatlover

$26.00

Brisket Sando

$18.00

Scott Menu

Steak- Filet

$69.00

Steak- Ribeye

$69.00

Steak- NY

$69.00

Lamb Rack

$69.00

Ahi

$29.00

Chilean Seabass

$29.00

Halibut

$29.00

Swordfish

$29.00

Skewer

$29.00

Lobster Tail (small)

$29.00

Lobster Tail (medium)

$59.00

Lobster Tail (large)

$80.00

Crab Legs

$99.00

Steak- Tomahawk

$139.00

Baked potato

$4.00

Sauteed Veggies

$7.00

Dessert Menu

Brownie

$8.00

Cake of the Day

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Eclair

$6.00

Chocolate Mousse

$7.00

Cream Puff

$6.00

Ice Cream- Scoop

$4.00

Extras

$Side of Ranch

$1.00

$Side of Pesto

$2.00

$Side of Aoili

$1.00

$Side Bleu Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

$Side of Crostinis

$3.00

$Side Fig Jam

$3.00

$Side of Olives

$5.00

$Side of Nuts

$5.00

$Side of Filet

$7.00

$Side Smoked free-range Chicken

$9.00

Bubbles

Prosecco Flor Split

$10.00

Chandon Brut Split

$10.00

Chandon Rose Split

$10.00

Rosé Prosecco Jeio Bisol GLASS

$12.00

Brut 1818 Champagne GLASS

$18.00

Brut Roederer Estate NV, Mendocino GLASS

$13.00

Prosecco Drusian GLASS

$12.00

Sparkling Emmolo GLASS

$15.00

Mimosa GLASS

$8.00

White & Rosé wines

Rosé Tyler GLASS

$13.00

Chablis Jean-Marc Brocard Sainte Claire GLASS

$13.00

Chardonnay Neyers GLASS

$13.00

Chardonnay La Lomita GLASS

$14.00

Moscato Foris GLASS

$10.00

Pinot Gris Cristom GLASS

$13.00

Sauv Blanc Stolpman GLASS

$13.00

Grüner Veltliner Maidenstoen GLASS

$13.00

Viognier Domaine De Couron GLASS

$13.00

Red Wine

Cabernet Sauvignon Rangeland GLASS

$13.00

Merlot Emmolo GLASS

$14.00

Pinot Noir Luli GLASS

$13.00

Red Blend The Bodyguard GLASS

$15.00

Red Schooner 10 Malbec GLASS

$15.00

Syrah Lindquist GLASS

$14.00

Zinfandel Girard GLASS

$14.00

Dessert Wine

Late Harvest Royal Tokaji GLASS

$13.00

Port Ruby GLASS

$9.00

Port Tawny GLASS

$12.00

Open Wine

OPEN WINE $9 HALF GLASS

$9.00

OPEN WINE $9 GLASS

$9.00

OPEN WINE $10 GLASS

$10.00

OPEN WINE $11 GLASS

$11.00

OPEN WINE $12 GLASS

$12.00

OPEN WINE $13 GLASS

$13.00

OPEN WINE $14 GLASS

$14.00

OPEN WINE $15 GLASS

$15.00

Bubbles

Armand de Brignac Champagne Ace of Spades BOTTLE

$450.00

Ayala Champagne Brut Majeur BOTTLE

$69.00

Beau Joie Champagne BOTTLE

$85.00

Billecart-Salmon Brut Rose Champagne BOTTLE

$138.00

Bisol Jeio Cuvee Rose BOTTLE

$29.00

Bollinger Champagne special cuvee BOTTLE

$95.00

CORKAGE FEE

$25.00

Deutz Brut Rose 2009 BOTTLE

$87.00

Dom Perignon Champagne 2010 BOTTLE

$375.00

Domaine Carneros Brut Rose Taittinger BOTTLE

$58.00

Domaine Carneros Brut Taittinger BOTTLE

$40.00Out of stock

Drusian Prosecco BOTTLE

$32.00

Emmolo No. 5 Sparkling BOTTLE

$45.00

G.H. Mumm Grand Cordon Rosé Brut BOTTLE

$65.00

Gruet Savage Sparkling Rosé Bottle

$30.00

Inspiration 1818 Champange BOTTLE

$60.00

Moët & Chandon Impérial Champangne BOTTLE

$89.00

Perrier Jouët BOTTLE

$69.00

Perrier-Jouët Belle Epoque Champagne 2013 BOTTLE

$229.00

Roederer Estate Brut Sparkling BOTTLE

$36.00

Stanford for Mimosas BOTTLE

$10.00

Thienot Cuvee Alaine BOTTLE

$115.00

Valdo Prosecco Brut DOC Bottle

$24.00

Veuve Clicquot Brut BOTTLE

$89.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose Brut (750mL) BOTTLE

$116.00

White & Rosé wines

A to Z Pinot Gris 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

A to Z Riesling 2021 BOTTLE

$27.00

Berne Romance Rosé 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

Bieler Père & Fils Rose 2021 BOTTLE

$26.00

Bonny Doon Picpoul 2021 BOTTLE

$26.00

Bourgogne Hautes Burgundy 2019 BOTTLE

$54.00

Brocard Chablis 2019 BOTTLE

$34.00

Chateau Montelena Riesling 2019 BOTTLE

$45.00

Cristom Pinot Gris 2021 BOTTLE

$42.00

Curran Grenache Blanc 2021 BOTTLE

$32.00

Daou Discovery Rosé (750mL) 2020 BOTTLE

$30.00

Desparada Sauvignon Blanc 2020 BOTTLE

$46.00

Domaine De Couron 2021 Viognier BOTTLE

$29.00

Domaine Vocoret & Fils 1er Cru Chablis 2019 BOTTLE

$69.00

Domaine Vocoret & Fils Chablis BOTTLE

$40.00

Far Niente Chardonnay 2018 BOTTLE

$85.00

Fillaboa Alberiño 2020 BOTTLE

$25.00

Foris Vineyards Moscato 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

Frank Family Chardonnay 2021 BOTTLE

$44.00

Grand Regnard Chablis 2020 BOTTLE

$75.00

Jermann Pinot Grigio 2020 BOTTLE

$34.00

La Lomita Chardonnay 2019 BOTTLE

$39.00

La Lomita Rosé 2020 BOTTLE

$34.00

Liquid Farm White Hill Chardonnay 2018 BOTTLE

$44.00

Love by Leoube Rosé 2021 BOTTLE

$33.00

Luli Rosé of Grenache 2021 BOTTLE

$29.00

Maidenstoen Riesling 2019 BOTTLE

$28.00

Maidenstone Gruner Veltliner 2021 BOTTLE

$28.00

Maui Sauvignon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE

$26.00

Neyers Chardonnay 2020 BOTTLE

$36.00

Post & Beam Chardonnay 2020 BOTTLE

$48.00

Rombauer Chardonnay 2020 BOTTLE

$60.00

Saint-Romain Burgundy 2019 BOTTLE

$80.00

Shokrian Viognier 2020 BOTTLE

$36.00

Stolpman Sauvignon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

Trimbach Pinot Blanc Alsace 2018 BOTTLE

$26.00

Tyler Rose 2021 BOTTLE

$37.00

Vavasour Sauvginon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

Red Wine

Austin Hope Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BOTTLE

$48.00

Bella Glos Clark & Telephone Pinot Noir 2020 BOTTLE

$48.00

Bella Union Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BOTTLE

$75.00

Bodyguard by Daou Red Blend BOTTLE

$48.00

Caymus (Petite Sirah) Grand Durif Suisun Valley 2018 BOTTLE

$42.00

Caymus 2019 (750mL) Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$150.00

Corton Grand Cru Burgundy 2017 BOTTLE

$206.00

Emmolo Merlot BOTTLE

$45.00

Foxen (Green) Pinot Noir BOTTLE

$48.00

Foxen Pinot Noir John Sebastiano 2019 BOTTLE

$65.00

Girard Zinfandel 2017 BOTTLE

$35.00

Harvey & Harriet Red Blend 2018 BOTTLE

$48.00

Herman Story Bolt Cutter 2020 BOTTLE

$92.00

Herman Story Casual Encounter 2020 BOTTLE

$92.00

Iron & Sand Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BOTTLE

$38.00

La Cuadrilla Stolpman Red 2021 Blend BOTTLE

$30.00

Last Light Syrah 2019 BOTTLE

$48.00

Lindquist Syrah 2019 BOTTLE

$32.00

Luli Pinot Noir 2020 BOTTLE

$34.00

Melville Syrah 2018 BOTTLE

$38.00

Mount Eden Vineyards Pinot Noir 2018 BOTTLE

$92.00

My Favorite Neighbor 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$65.00

OVR Zinfandel Lot 72 BOTTLE

$24.00

Penfolds Bin 600 Cab Shiraz 2018 BOTTLE

$57.00

Prison Wine Co Eternally Silenced Pinot Noir 2018 BOTTLE

$55.00

Raen Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir 2018 BOTTLE

$85.00

Rangeland Cabernet Sauvignon 2020 BOTTLE

$35.00

Red Schooner 9 Malbec 2020 BOTTLE

$48.00

Ridge Zinfandel 2020 BOTTLE

$52.00

Rombauer Zinfandel 2020 BOTTLE

$49.00

Round Pond Bovet Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon BOTTLE

$140.00

Round Pond Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 BOTTLE

$99.00

Sinegal Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 BOTTLE

$88.00

Dessert Wine

Fonseca Reserve Ruby Port BOTTLE

$26.00

Royal Tokaji Late Harvest 2017 BOTTLE

$36.00

Taylor Fladgate 10 yr Tawny Port BOTTLE

$42.00

Beer

805 Firestone

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Corona

$6.00

DFT Cali-Squeeze Slo Brew

$7.00

DFT Firestone 805

$7.00

DFT Firestone Mind Haze IPA

$7.00

DFT Lizard's mouth Figueroa Mtn IPA

$7.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Genuine Draft Bottle

$5.00

Miller High Life

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

O'Doul's N/A

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Sierra Nevada Torpedo Extra IPA

$5.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Water/Coffee/Misc.

Coffee

$3.00

Bottled Water

$2.00

San Pellegrino- Large

$5.00

San Pellegrino- Small

$3.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Sodas

Diet Coke-Bottle

$4.00

Ginger Ale-Bottle

$4.00

Mexican Coke

$4.00

Mexican Sprite

$4.00

Mini Diet Coke

$3.00

Mini Ginger ale

$2.50

Merchandise

Wine Key

$10.00

Stax Wine Glass

$10.00

Big Format BOTTLES

Caymus-Suisun 2018 Grand Durif (1.5L) BOTTLE

$160.00

Donati Magnum 2012 (1.5L) BOTTLE

$150.00

Trinchero Cabernet Sauvignon Marios Vyd 2016 (1.5L) BOTTLE

$150.00

Small Format BOTTLES

Bruno Paillard Premier Cuvée Rosé (375mL) HALF BOTTLE

$60.00

Caymus 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon (375mL) BOTTLE

$75.00Out of stock

Regnard Chablis (375mL) Grand Regnard BOTTLE

$40.00

Rombauer 1/2 Chardonnay (375mL) 2019 BOTTLE

$34.00Out of stock

Sonoma-Cutrer 1/2 Chardonnay (375mL) BOTTLE

$20.00Out of stock

Veuve Clicquot Brut (375mL) HALF BOTTLE

$59.00Out of stock

White & Rosé wines

Emmolo Sauvignon Blanc 2021 BOTTLE

$28.00

Frisk Prickly Reisling 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

Last Light Chardonnay BOTTLE

$33.00

Michele Chiarlo Nivolo Moscato D'Asti (375mL) SALE

$25.00

Rocas Del Río White Blend 2021 BOTTLE

$28.00

Sanford Chardonnay 2018 BOTTLE

$44.00

Scarbolo Pinot Grigio 2020 BOTTLE

$28.00

SIP Moscato 2021 BOTTLE

$24.00

Red Wine

Cristom Pinot Noir 2013 BOTTLE

$98.00

Rocas Del Río Carbonic Red 2021 BOTTLE

$28.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy great wines and awesome food all on Morro Bay's Embarcadero.

Website

Location

1099 Embarcadero, Morro Bay, CA 93442

Directions

Gallery
STAX Wine Bar image
STAX Wine Bar image
STAX Wine Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Gilligan’s Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
480 Morro Bay Blvd. Morro Bay, CA 93442
View restaurantnext
Panda Panda Chinese Restaurant - 810 Morro Bay Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
810 Morro Bay Blvd Morro Bay, CA 93442
View restaurantnext
Beach Burger - 571 embarcadero C
orange starNo Reviews
571 Embarcadero C Morro Bay, CA 93422
View restaurantnext
Sweet Reef
orange starNo Reviews
630 Embarcadero Morro Bay, CA 93442
View restaurantnext
The Clubhouse Grill - At Sea Pines - Los Osos, CA
orange starNo Reviews
250 Howard Avenue Los Osos, CA 93402
View restaurantnext
The Brightside
orange starNo Reviews
1236 Los Osos Valley Rd Ste A Los Osos, CA 93402
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Morro Bay

The Savory Palette - Bayside In Marina Square
orange star4.5 • 71
601 Embarcadero Suite 5 Morro Bay, CA 93442
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Morro Bay
Los Osos
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
San Luis Obispo
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
Paso Robles
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Pismo Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Grover Beach
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Santa Maria
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lompoc
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Los Alamos
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston