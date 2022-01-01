Stay Classy Waco 723 Austin Ave Unit 1

  • Home
Cabernet Sauvignon

Durigutti Cabernet Sauvignon

$10.00+

Cabernet Sauvignon | Argentina: To the nose, it is spicy and smoky with aromas of red fruits such as blackberry and raspberry. In the mouth, it is robust with sweet, balanced tannins and velvety finish.

Les Lunes Cabernet / Merlot

$19.00+

California | 50/50 Cabernet & Merlot: This Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot blend is absolutely bursting with fresh, pure, and delicious red and black fruit flavors. Sleeker and lighter-bodied than most Cab/Merlot blends, this wine derives its complexity from a savory and herbaceous backbone with notes of dried herbs, cassis, and pepper.

Lindeman's Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00+

This Australian wine punches WAY above it's weight. A fruity and floral dry wine that will make you smile ear to ear.

Bar Z - Lil' Hoss Cabernet

$12.00+

Valley Mills Vineyard Cabernet

$12.00+Out of stock

Big Red Monster Cab

$16.00+

Krutz Napa Valley

$18.00+

Dancing Crow Cabernet

$13.00+

Vino Robles Cabernet

$13.00+

Red Blends & International Reds

Coste di Moro - Montepulciano

$13.00+

Italy | Montepulciano: Impenetrable ruby ​​red, red fruit on the nose and black cherry jam on everything, light notes of cocoa and toasts complete the bouquet.

F BOMB - Red Blend

$12.00+

California | Red Blend: Juicy aromas of strawberry jam, raspberry, and red plum jump out of the glass, with a light framing of toasty vanilla oak.

Les Lunes Cosmic Blend

$16.00+Out of stock

California | Blend: This is the type of wine that makes us so happy to be alive right now. It delivers on so many levels, namely on the delicious, juicy, quaffable, natty tip but also on looks and feels. Deep, rich and layered, but also somehow light and airy. Made from a classic Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. This wine really showcases the juicy-ness and fresh blue-fruit character from their farmed vineyards. A delightful bistro/table wine any night of the week - it will bring a smile to your face and give you the warm hug you deserve.

Zou Mai

$19.00+

France | Red Blend (90% Cinsault, 10% Grenache): The Zou Mai (translates to 'come on!') and is 100% Cinsault and 100% delicious and fresh. All labor is manual with minimal intervention, no filtration and just a small amount so2 at bottling. Served Chilled & is the perfect transition wine from white to red for the Fall.

Work Horse - Red Blend

$15.00+Out of stock

Austin, Texas | Red Blend: Spiced dark fruit and plum flavors lead you into heavy body, velvety tannin, leather, and mesquite flavors

Lonesta

$14.00+

Cavicchioli Lambrusco

$9.00+

Merlot

Lindeman's Merlot

$8.00+Out of stock

Novelty Hill Merlot

$17.00+

Pacific Redwood Merlot

$12.00+

Pinot Noir

Bar Z - Texas Pinot Noir

$13.00+

Boen Pinot Noir

$15.00+

Aromas of dark plum and white pepper, this wine is well-structured and framed by dry Italian herbs with notes of cinnamon and clove spices. Abundant blackberry bramble and touches of maraschino cherry fill the mid-palate.

Carmel Road Pinot Noir

$12.00+

Boen Russian River Road Pinot Noir

$20.00+

Sweet Red

Dulsis Rosso - Sparkling Sweet Red

$11.00+

Kandi Rosso

$9.00+

Syrah

Frey Syrah

$12.00+

The Frey Syrah is rich and full-bodied with a deep garnet hue. Lush, round tannins give the wine a solid structure that is softened by notes of plum and cocoa. Enjoy with dark chocolate, blue cheese, or roasted meats.

Tempranillo

Mano a Mano

$11.00+

Spain | Tempranillo: Intense aromas of ripe red fruit, with balsamic notes on an elegant toasted background. Aged 6 months in oak barrels in the Vino de la Tierra de Castilla region

Bar Z - Imp's Delight (Texas)

$17.00+

Zinfandel

Peirano Estate Zinfandel

$13.00+

A medium bodied expression of this grape with delicate red and dark fruits. A touch of vanilla and spicy oak flavors support the wine with a plush mouth feel.

Malbec

Sheep in Wolves' Clothing - Malbec

$11.00+

Extremely popular, Argentinian Malbec is an inky, medium-bodied, dry red wine with strong impressions of dark fruits on the nose and palate.

Garnacha

Valley Mills Vineyard Garnacha

$14.00+

Flight

Red Wine Flight

$18.00

White Wine Flight

$18.00

House Wine

House Wine

$8.00

Riesling

Urban Riesling

$13.00+

A fresh and juicy Riesling with an elegant character grown on the mineral rich slate soil in the steep slopes of the Mosel Valley.

Fritz's Riesling

$14.00+

German | Riesling: Floral, orange peel with a nice streak of acidity. Vivacious, fruity, and off-dry.

Thomas Schmidt Riesling

$11.00+

Grown on mineral soil on the deep slopes of the Mosel Valley, this wine benefits from longer exposure to sunlight. It's taste is lively and fresh, with pleasant sweetness, crisp and lively on the palate.

Moscato

Dulcis Moscato

$9.00+

California | Moscato: Gently sparkling with tastes of sweet red fruits.

Stella Rosa - Sweet Peach

$9.00+

Sauvignon Blanc

Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc (Organic)

$12.00+

This lively Sauvignon Blanc opens with the unmistakable aroma of grapefruit, woven over an exotic thread of kumquat, mango, and passionfruit. The expressive nose gives way to a crisp and lively palate, culminating in a mouthwatering finish.

Ranga Ranga

$11.00+

New Zealand | Sauvignon Blanc: Pungent & aromatic character with notes of exotic tropical fruit, freshly cut grass and green bell pepper along with a refreshing streak of stony minerality.

Chardonnay

Bonterra Chardonnay (Organic)

$12.00+

An initial impression of rich, buttery cream quickly turns to aromas of honey and lightly toasted almonds, followed by tropical aromas of pineapple, citrusy lemon and crème brulee. The wine is refreshing on the palate, with a minerality that is both bright and clean, drawing you into a vibrant tartness and lemon zest that is absolutely, positively Bonterra Chardonnay, vintage after vintage.

Boen Chardonnay

$15.00+

Aromas of nectarine, Meyer lemon custard, and toasted oak. This wine has flavors of crisp green apple and persimmon and a stone-fruit. Well balanced and lively a tropical Chardonnay with a finish of fresh lemon custard pie.

Dancing Crow Chardonnay

$14.00+

Blends & International White Wines

Biokult Gruner Veltliner

$12.00+

Austria | Aromatics of crunchy apple, green pear, & tarragon. On the palate, the bracing acidity, lime zest, and juice give way to white pepper, tarragon, scallion, with a chalky mineral saline finish that lingers.

Friends with Benefits

$14.00+

Austin, Texas | Malvasia Blanca & Albarino: Citrus & Tropical flavors that alone are wonderful but together they are 'friends with benefits' & a balanced blend.

Poil de Lievre

$24.00+

French | Chenin Blanc: The aromatic frankness unfolds generously on notes of flowers of the meadows, apple, pear and almond, the mouth is round and stretched by a beautiful minerality. A perfect balance between freshness and generosity.Ideal as an aperitif, on grilled fish, shellfish, goat cheeses. The white grapes are pressed directly after harvest. The extracted juice is then transferred into vats and racked off the lees within 48 hours. This process, known as “debourbage”, consists of separating the clear juice from the sediments which collect at the bottom of the vat. This juice is then transferred to another vat where the alcoholic fermentation starts.

Poderi Cellario E' Bianco

$13.00+

White Blend | Italy: A blend of the arneis and moscato grapes, this is clean and aromatic, bursting at the seams with notes of citrus, jasmine, and honeysuckle, accompanied by hints of tangerine marmalade

Portal de Calcado White Blend

$13.00+

An equal blend of Loureiro, Arinto, Azal and Trajadura from Vinho Verde, Portugal. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and has residual sugar of 6g/L.

La Vielle Ferne

$7.00+

Vina Robles Viognier

$11.00+

Pinot Grigio

A to Z Pinot Grigio

$11.00+Out of stock

Bar Z - Texas Pinot Grigio

$12.00+Out of stock

Texas | This pale, wheat-colored Pinot Grigio showcases bright Texan zest and clean acidity. Crisp and refreshing...if you can't handle it, well, bless your heart.

Folanari Pinot Grigio

$8.00+Out of stock

Fidora Pinot Grigio

$13.00+

Angelini Pinot Grigio

$8.00+

Rosé

Studio Rosé

$12.00+

La Bella Rose

$9.00+

Lab Rosé

$9.00+

Pettirosce - Cerasuolo d'Abruzzo Rosé

$14.00+

Bubbles

Valley Mills Pet-Nat

$19.00+

Mumm Napa Champagne

$14.00+

True Colors | Cava

$10.00+

House Champagne

$7.00+

Toby Special

$20.00

Coffee

French Press Coffee

$7.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Other good things

Topo Chico

$2.00

Soda

$3.00

Kombucha

Bare Bucha

$5.00

Available in Blueberry Lemon, Pomegranate Basil, Ginger Lime, & Lavender

Mocktail

Cosmic Bee

$7.00

Kentucky Derby Tea

$7.00

The Saga (Luna Mocktail)

$7.00

Thug Juice (Luna Mocktail)

$7.00

The Honey Dude (Luna Mocktail)

$7.00

Rosie Cuke (Luna Mocktail)

$7.00

Lime Thyme

$7.00

Before the Storm (mocktail)

$7.00

Craft Beer

Brotherwell: Act of Faith

$6.00

Local Brewery, Brotherwell Brewing's Seasonal Oktoberfest

Brotherwell: Green & Golden

$6.00Out of stock

With a nod to this style’s monastic roots as well as its namesake trail in Cameron Park, the Act of Faith is an experience you won’t soon forget. Our Belgian style tripel is lightly colored and highly aromatic with spicy, fruity, and herbal notes. Its medium-bodied with a smooth, warming finish that barely betrays its deceptively high (8.5% ABV) alcohol content. The Act of Faith’s complexity is a sure reward for the willing.

Southern Roots - Oktoberfest

$6.00

Wacotown IPA

$6.00

Waco Ale - Hop Burst Orange Hazy Pale Ale

$6.00

Martin House IPA

$6.00

Bottle / Can

True Love (Martin House - Sour)

$5.00

Shiner Bock

$6.00

Lone Star

$4.00+

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

DosXX

$4.00

PBR

$4.00

White Claw

$4.00

100+ Degree Lone Star Special

$3.00

Modelo

$5.00

Monday

Monday $5 Wine

$5.00

Tuesday

$5 Bubbles!

$5.00

$9 Sparkling Moscato

$9.00

$10 Premium Bubbles

$10.00

Wednesday

House Rosé

$5.00

$5 house rosé! What more can you ask for!

House Bubbly Rosé

$5.00

$5 House Prosecco Rosé!

Thursday

$4 Local Draft

$4.00

Cocktail Pairing (Thursday Only)

$9.00

Taco Pairing (Thursday only)

$9.00

Taco & Wine Special (Food)

$12.00+

Taco & Wine Special (Wine)

$23.00

Special Event

Campfire Mule

$10.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Fat Frank

$4.00

Waffle S'mores

$8.00+

S'more Chocolate Chip Cookie

$6.00

Camp Nachos

$7.00+

S'mores (Sharing)

$15.00

Paint Night Special

$5.00+

Sangria

$4.00

Adios Mf-ing 20s

$10.00

The Jilly Shot

$5.00

We Drink the Co

$9.00

We love it for you

$12.00

Hate it here

$10.00

12 out of 10 Wine

$5.00

All My Hexes Live in Texas

$12.00+

Protection Potion

$10.00+

Bubbling Cauldron

$12.00+

Witches Brew

$13.00+

Classy Death

$12.00+

Brew Stew

$9.00

Zombie Brain Shot

$7.00

Harry Potter Night

Butterbeer

$10.00

Gryffindor

$9.00

Ravenclaw

$9.00

Slytherin

$9.00

Hufflepuff

$9.00

Exploding Lemonade Shot

$6.00

Apple Tart & Ice Cream

$7.00

Butterbeer (NON ALCOHOLIC)

$7.00

Plowman's Platter

$12.00

Exploding Lemonade Martini

$10.00

Saturday

$5 Sangria

$5.00

Specialty Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Bodega Coffee

$10.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Rum, Simple Syrup, & Lime

Empress Mule

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$12.00

Exploding Lemonade Shot

$7.00

French 75

$11.00

Hibiscus Mule

$12.00

Ilegal Paloma

$13.00

Long Island

$13.00

Manhattan

$12.00

Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, & Angostura Bitters

Margarita

$10.00

Martini

$11.00

Gin, Vermouth, & Olive or Twist

Mojito

$12.00

Rum, Mint, Soda, & Lime

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$13.00+

Bourbon Whiskey, Sugar, & Angostura Bitters

Pisco Sour

$13.00

Ranch Water

$9.00

Tequila, lime, soda water, & rimmed in tajin

The Classy Shot

$7.00

The Empress Mule

$12.00

The Empress Strikes Back

$13.00

To the Moon

$13.00

Tom Collins

$10.00

Whiskey Sour

$11.00

White Russian

$11.00

Birthday Cake Martini

$13.00

Butterbeer

$11.00

Brazos Sunrise

$13.00

Fiona

$12.00

Sweet Mint Lemonade

$9.00

Texas Mule

$10.00

Mezcalima

$12.00

Summer Smash

$10.00

Pink Pirate

$12.00

Be Mine, Clementine

$12.00

Kiwi Go Again

$12.00

Texas Green & Gold

$13.00

Cucumber Mint Gimlet

$11.00

Strawberry Blonde

$10.00

Crime of Passion

$9.00

Club Punch - Pride

$10.00

Fashionably Late

$10.00

Sunset in Tampico - PRIDE

$12.00

Lady Empress 75

$10.00

Spiked Iced Coffee

$10.00

Hibiscus Lemonade

$9.00

Kentucky Mule

$11.00

Indie Summer Movie

$15.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$10.00

Washington Apple

$7.00+

Killin' Me Smalls

$10.00

Twinkle

$11.00

Oaxacan Soda

$9.00

Apple Cider Smash

$10.00

Cranberry Thyme G&T

$10.00

Cloudy Orchard Mule

$12.00

Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour

$11.00

Autumn Aperol Spritz

$11.00

Chocolate Martini

$11.00

Adios

$11.00

Jessica's Special / Mule with Tequia

$10.00

Noches de Otoño

$11.00

24 Karat

$13.00

Spiked Horchata

$11.00+

Sweet Mary

$11.00

Negroni

$12.00

Bartender's Handshake

$9.00

Luna Marg

$9.00+

Lavender Haze

$11.00

Lost on Austin Ave

$11.00

Save the Bees

$10.00

Clarified Punch

Fra-Gee-Lay

$14.00+

Waco, TX | Made in house clarified punch bursting with fall spices with a smooth & unforgettable finish.

Seasonal

Pumpkin Spice Martini

$13.00

Spiked Eggnog

$9.00

Haute Toddy

$9.00

The Basic Lebowski

$10.00

Resting Grinch Face

$10.00

Peppermint Martini

$12.00

Long Drink

Long Drink Blue

$6.00

Long Drink White (zero carb)

$6.00

Long Drink Red

$6.00

Long Drink Black

$6.00

Sparkling Cocktails

Watermelon Sugar High

$10.00+

Sour Patch Kid

$11.00+

Cherry Bomb

$10.00

Piña Mangomosa

$11.00+

Classic Mimosa

$7.00+

Grapefruit Mimosa

$7.00+

Cherry Apple Spritz

$10.00

Mumm Napa

Mumm Napa champagne

$12.00

Mumm Napa Bottle

$38.00

Eats

Street Tacos

$9.00+

Street Taco Flight

$14.00

Flautas

$8.00

The Trio

$7.00+

Pizza Bites

$12.00

Personal Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Personal Pepperoni Pizza

$10.00

Brownie & Ice Cream

$7.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Queso

$3.00

Extra Salsa

$2.00

Large Flatbread Pizza

$14.00+

Quesadillas

$5.00+

Shrimp Ceviche

$12.00+

Charcuterie

Meat & Cheese Board

$22.00+

Fruit & Cheese

$17.00

Soft pretzels

$8.00

Bar Snacks

$5.00

Cocktails

Oaxaca Old Fashioned

$10.00

Lewis Club Punch - BACK BAR

$9.00+

The Siesta

$12.00

Sunset in Tampico

$12.00

Smoking Gun

$12.00

Serena Spicy Margarita

$12.00

Spiked Jarritos

$8.00+

Oaxacan Soda - BACK BAR

$9.00

Liquor

Ilegal Joven

$10.00

Ilegal Reposado

$17.00

Bruxo No 1

$9.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$12.00

Del Maguey Minero

$20.00

Desert Door Texas Sotol

$10.00

Dos Hombres Joven

$13.00

Hacienda de Chihuahua Anejo

$9.00

Siete Misterios

$10.00

Sombra Joven

$10.00

Wahaka Reposado

$10.00

Corralejo Anejo

$11.00

Corralejo Reposado

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado (2 oz)

$25.00

Codigo Blanco Rosa

$13.00

Casamigos Repasado

$12.00

Casamigos Blanco

$12.00

Casamigos Anejo

$15.00

Milagro Anejo Barrel Aged

$15.00

Centenario Repasado

$10.00

Hurradura Silver

$9.00

Illegal Anejo

$22.00

Beer

DosXX

$5.00

Modelo

$6.00

Tecate

$5.00

Tecate Lite

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Negro Modelo

$6.00

Wine

Casa Magoni Sangiovese Cab

$9.00+

Casa Magoni Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00+

Non alcoholic

Soda

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Topo

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A modern bar & kitchen in the heart of downtown Waco featuring amazing wine, great local brews, and will soon feature some great cocktails! Remember to Always Stay Classy, Waco.

Location

723 Austin Ave Unit 1, Waco, TX 76701

Directions

Gallery
