Stay Classy Waco 723 Austin Ave Unit 1

Les Lunes Cosmic Blend

$16.00 + Out of stock

California | Blend: This is the type of wine that makes us so happy to be alive right now. It delivers on so many levels, namely on the delicious, juicy, quaffable, natty tip but also on looks and feels. Deep, rich and layered, but also somehow light and airy. Made from a classic Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. This wine really showcases the juicy-ness and fresh blue-fruit character from their farmed vineyards. A delightful bistro/table wine any night of the week - it will bring a smile to your face and give you the warm hug you deserve.