Stay Classy Waco 723 Austin Ave Unit 1
723 Austin Ave Unit 1
Waco, TX 76701
Cabernet Sauvignon
Durigutti Cabernet Sauvignon
Cabernet Sauvignon | Argentina: To the nose, it is spicy and smoky with aromas of red fruits such as blackberry and raspberry. In the mouth, it is robust with sweet, balanced tannins and velvety finish.
Les Lunes Cabernet / Merlot
California | 50/50 Cabernet & Merlot: This Cabernet Sauvignon-Merlot blend is absolutely bursting with fresh, pure, and delicious red and black fruit flavors. Sleeker and lighter-bodied than most Cab/Merlot blends, this wine derives its complexity from a savory and herbaceous backbone with notes of dried herbs, cassis, and pepper.
Lindeman's Cabernet Sauvignon
This Australian wine punches WAY above it's weight. A fruity and floral dry wine that will make you smile ear to ear.
Bar Z - Lil' Hoss Cabernet
Valley Mills Vineyard Cabernet
Big Red Monster Cab
Krutz Napa Valley
Dancing Crow Cabernet
Vino Robles Cabernet
Red Blends & International Reds
Coste di Moro - Montepulciano
Italy | Montepulciano: Impenetrable ruby red, red fruit on the nose and black cherry jam on everything, light notes of cocoa and toasts complete the bouquet.
F BOMB - Red Blend
California | Red Blend: Juicy aromas of strawberry jam, raspberry, and red plum jump out of the glass, with a light framing of toasty vanilla oak.
Les Lunes Cosmic Blend
California | Blend: This is the type of wine that makes us so happy to be alive right now. It delivers on so many levels, namely on the delicious, juicy, quaffable, natty tip but also on looks and feels. Deep, rich and layered, but also somehow light and airy. Made from a classic Bordeaux blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. This wine really showcases the juicy-ness and fresh blue-fruit character from their farmed vineyards. A delightful bistro/table wine any night of the week - it will bring a smile to your face and give you the warm hug you deserve.
Zou Mai
France | Red Blend (90% Cinsault, 10% Grenache): The Zou Mai (translates to 'come on!') and is 100% Cinsault and 100% delicious and fresh. All labor is manual with minimal intervention, no filtration and just a small amount so2 at bottling. Served Chilled & is the perfect transition wine from white to red for the Fall.
Work Horse - Red Blend
Austin, Texas | Red Blend: Spiced dark fruit and plum flavors lead you into heavy body, velvety tannin, leather, and mesquite flavors
Lonesta
Cavicchioli Lambrusco
Pinot Noir
Bar Z - Texas Pinot Noir
Boen Pinot Noir
Aromas of dark plum and white pepper, this wine is well-structured and framed by dry Italian herbs with notes of cinnamon and clove spices. Abundant blackberry bramble and touches of maraschino cherry fill the mid-palate.
Carmel Road Pinot Noir
Boen Russian River Road Pinot Noir
Syrah
Tempranillo
Zinfandel
Malbec
House Wine
Riesling
Urban Riesling
A fresh and juicy Riesling with an elegant character grown on the mineral rich slate soil in the steep slopes of the Mosel Valley.
Fritz's Riesling
German | Riesling: Floral, orange peel with a nice streak of acidity. Vivacious, fruity, and off-dry.
Thomas Schmidt Riesling
Grown on mineral soil on the deep slopes of the Mosel Valley, this wine benefits from longer exposure to sunlight. It's taste is lively and fresh, with pleasant sweetness, crisp and lively on the palate.
Moscato
Sauvignon Blanc
Bonterra Sauvignon Blanc (Organic)
This lively Sauvignon Blanc opens with the unmistakable aroma of grapefruit, woven over an exotic thread of kumquat, mango, and passionfruit. The expressive nose gives way to a crisp and lively palate, culminating in a mouthwatering finish.
Ranga Ranga
New Zealand | Sauvignon Blanc: Pungent & aromatic character with notes of exotic tropical fruit, freshly cut grass and green bell pepper along with a refreshing streak of stony minerality.
Chardonnay
Bonterra Chardonnay (Organic)
An initial impression of rich, buttery cream quickly turns to aromas of honey and lightly toasted almonds, followed by tropical aromas of pineapple, citrusy lemon and crème brulee. The wine is refreshing on the palate, with a minerality that is both bright and clean, drawing you into a vibrant tartness and lemon zest that is absolutely, positively Bonterra Chardonnay, vintage after vintage.
Boen Chardonnay
Aromas of nectarine, Meyer lemon custard, and toasted oak. This wine has flavors of crisp green apple and persimmon and a stone-fruit. Well balanced and lively a tropical Chardonnay with a finish of fresh lemon custard pie.
Dancing Crow Chardonnay
Blends & International White Wines
Biokult Gruner Veltliner
Austria | Aromatics of crunchy apple, green pear, & tarragon. On the palate, the bracing acidity, lime zest, and juice give way to white pepper, tarragon, scallion, with a chalky mineral saline finish that lingers.
Friends with Benefits
Austin, Texas | Malvasia Blanca & Albarino: Citrus & Tropical flavors that alone are wonderful but together they are 'friends with benefits' & a balanced blend.
Poil de Lievre
French | Chenin Blanc: The aromatic frankness unfolds generously on notes of flowers of the meadows, apple, pear and almond, the mouth is round and stretched by a beautiful minerality. A perfect balance between freshness and generosity.Ideal as an aperitif, on grilled fish, shellfish, goat cheeses. The white grapes are pressed directly after harvest. The extracted juice is then transferred into vats and racked off the lees within 48 hours. This process, known as “debourbage”, consists of separating the clear juice from the sediments which collect at the bottom of the vat. This juice is then transferred to another vat where the alcoholic fermentation starts.
Poderi Cellario E' Bianco
White Blend | Italy: A blend of the arneis and moscato grapes, this is clean and aromatic, bursting at the seams with notes of citrus, jasmine, and honeysuckle, accompanied by hints of tangerine marmalade
Portal de Calcado White Blend
An equal blend of Loureiro, Arinto, Azal and Trajadura from Vinho Verde, Portugal. The wine is fermented in stainless steel and has residual sugar of 6g/L.
La Vielle Ferne
Vina Robles Viognier
Pinot Grigio
A to Z Pinot Grigio
Bar Z - Texas Pinot Grigio
Texas | This pale, wheat-colored Pinot Grigio showcases bright Texan zest and clean acidity. Crisp and refreshing...if you can't handle it, well, bless your heart.
Folanari Pinot Grigio
Fidora Pinot Grigio
Angelini Pinot Grigio
Other good things
Mocktail
Craft Beer
Brotherwell: Act of Faith
Local Brewery, Brotherwell Brewing's Seasonal Oktoberfest
Brotherwell: Green & Golden
With a nod to this style’s monastic roots as well as its namesake trail in Cameron Park, the Act of Faith is an experience you won’t soon forget. Our Belgian style tripel is lightly colored and highly aromatic with spicy, fruity, and herbal notes. Its medium-bodied with a smooth, warming finish that barely betrays its deceptively high (8.5% ABV) alcohol content. The Act of Faith’s complexity is a sure reward for the willing.
Southern Roots - Oktoberfest
Wacotown IPA
Waco Ale - Hop Burst Orange Hazy Pale Ale
Martin House IPA
Bottle / Can
Monday
Wednesday
Thursday
Special Event
Campfire Mule
Jello Shot
Fat Frank
Waffle S'mores
S'more Chocolate Chip Cookie
Camp Nachos
S'mores (Sharing)
Paint Night Special
Sangria
Adios Mf-ing 20s
The Jilly Shot
We Drink the Co
We love it for you
Hate it here
12 out of 10 Wine
All My Hexes Live in Texas
Protection Potion
Bubbling Cauldron
Witches Brew
Classy Death
Brew Stew
Zombie Brain Shot
Harry Potter Night
Saturday
Specialty Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Bodega Coffee
Daiquiri
Rum, Simple Syrup, & Lime
Empress Mule
Espresso Martini
Exploding Lemonade Shot
French 75
Hibiscus Mule
Ilegal Paloma
Long Island
Manhattan
Rye Whiskey, Vermouth, & Angostura Bitters
Margarita
Martini
Gin, Vermouth, & Olive or Twist
Mojito
Rum, Mint, Soda, & Lime
Moscow Mule
Old Fashioned
Bourbon Whiskey, Sugar, & Angostura Bitters
Pisco Sour
Ranch Water
Tequila, lime, soda water, & rimmed in tajin
The Classy Shot
The Empress Mule
The Empress Strikes Back
To the Moon
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Birthday Cake Martini
Butterbeer
Brazos Sunrise
Fiona
Sweet Mint Lemonade
Texas Mule
Mezcalima
Summer Smash
Pink Pirate
Be Mine, Clementine
Kiwi Go Again
Texas Green & Gold
Cucumber Mint Gimlet
Strawberry Blonde
Crime of Passion
Club Punch - Pride
Fashionably Late
Sunset in Tampico - PRIDE
Lady Empress 75
Spiked Iced Coffee
Hibiscus Lemonade
Kentucky Mule
Indie Summer Movie
Lemon Drop Martini
Washington Apple
Killin' Me Smalls
Twinkle
Oaxacan Soda
Apple Cider Smash
Cranberry Thyme G&T
Cloudy Orchard Mule
Cinnamon Maple Whiskey Sour
Autumn Aperol Spritz
Chocolate Martini
Adios
Jessica's Special / Mule with Tequia
Noches de Otoño
24 Karat
Spiked Horchata
Sweet Mary
Negroni
Bartender's Handshake
Luna Marg
Lavender Haze
Lost on Austin Ave
Save the Bees
Clarified Punch
Seasonal
Long Drink
Eats
Cocktails
Liquor
Ilegal Joven
Ilegal Reposado
Bruxo No 1
Casamigos Mezcal
Del Maguey Minero
Desert Door Texas Sotol
Dos Hombres Joven
Hacienda de Chihuahua Anejo
Siete Misterios
Sombra Joven
Wahaka Reposado
Corralejo Anejo
Corralejo Reposado
Clase Azul Reposado (2 oz)
Codigo Blanco Rosa
Casamigos Repasado
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Anejo
Milagro Anejo Barrel Aged
Centenario Repasado
Hurradura Silver
Illegal Anejo
Non alcoholic
A modern bar & kitchen in the heart of downtown Waco featuring amazing wine, great local brews, and will soon feature some great cocktails! Remember to Always Stay Classy, Waco.
723 Austin Ave Unit 1, Waco, TX 76701