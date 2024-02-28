- Home
Sushi Teri Bath Street
1013 Bath Street
Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Main Menu
Appetizers
- Baked Green Mussel$15.00
4pcs - imitation crab, mushrooms & onions.
- Chicken Karaage$12.25
Deep fried chicken that are bite size served with spicy mayo
- Carpaccio$17.75
- Deep Fry Tofu$9.75
Breaded and lightly fried tofu topped with bonito and onion served with tempura sauce
- Edamame$7.50
Steam edamame with a hit of salt.
- Fried veg spring rolls$7.00
- Gyoza$8.75
Fried dumplings With your choice of chicken or veggies.
- Popcorn Salmon$14.25
Bite size pieces of salmon that are lightly breaded and deep fried
- Rock Fried Calamari$12.25
Deep fried calamari rings served with spicy and a wedge of lemon
- Seared Tuna Sashimi$16.25
- Shrimp & Vegetable Tempura$12.75
Beer battered and fried shrimps(2) and veggies
- Soft Shell Crab App$11.50
- Spicy Edamame$8.50
Sautéed edamame seasoned with garlic sriracha and soy sauce
- Stuffed Mushroom$9.50
- Tempura Shrimp App$13.00
6 pieces of shrimp beer battered and fried
- Tempura Vegetables$11.75
Beer battered fried vegetables
- Volcano Cake$14.25
Rice wrapped with salmon, topped with spicy scallops, special mushroom imitation crab paste & eel sauce.
Combinations
- Charbroiled Salmon Combo$25.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Tempura & Teriyaki Beef Combo$24.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Tempura & Teriyaki Chicken Combo$23.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Teriyaki Beef Combo$22.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Teriyaki Chicken & Beef Combo$24.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Teriyaki Chicken Combo$21.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
- Tonkatsu Pork Cutlet Combo$23.75
Served with 6 pieces of California Roll, Rice & House Cabbage Salad
Dinner Specials
- Chirashi Bowl Dinner$27.50
Variety of sashimi with seaweed salad over sushi rice.
- Eel bowl$29.00
Fresh water eel over sushi rice.
- Sashimi Dinner$27.00
3pcs each of tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi. * served with miso soup, rice & house cabbage salad.
- Sushi Sampler Dinner$23.00
3pcs each of Californi, tuna & cucumber roll. 1pc each of tuna, shrimp & yellowtail ngiri. * served with miso soup, rice & house cabbage salad.
Entrées
Downtown Specials
- Black Cod$23.00
Grilled black cod served with spicy ponzu sauce on the side and a lemon wedge. Served with miso, rice, and mixed green salad.
- Hamachi Kama$20.50
Grilled yellowtail collar with spicy ponzu sauce on the side and a lemon wedge. Served with miso, rice, and cabbage salad.
- Handroll Special$18.75
Three nicely crafted handrolls: California, Spicy tuna & Alaskan hand rolls Served with miso soup or house cabbage salad.
- Korean BBQ Beef$17.50
- Korean BBQ Ribs$20.50
- Marina Plate$20.00
- Poke Bowl$19.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, seaweed salad, cucumber, avocado & red onions mixed with poke dressing over sushi rice.
- Spicy BBQ Chicken Bowl$16.50
- Spicy Calamari$18.00
Calamari mixed with mushrooms, bell pepper, onions & spicy sauce. * served with rice & house cabbage salad.
- Spicy Chicken$19.50
Chicken mixed with mushrooms, bell pepper, onions & spicy sauce. * served with rice & house cabbage salad.
- Stir Fried Veggies$17.00
Carrots, onions, mushroom, brocolli, cabbage & zucchini served with rice. * choice of mild, medium or spicy.
- Super Combo$24.00
1pc each of teriyaki beef & salmon served with rice & mixed green.
- Sushi Combo$30.00
2pcs of tuna, salmon & yellowtail sashimi. 1pc of shrimp, tuna, albacore & red snapper ngiri. * choice of California or spicy tuna roll * served with miso soup, rice & house cabbage salad.
- Sushi Plate$21.50
6 pieces of California roll with 5 pieces of nigiri served with miso soup.
Nigiri
- Albacore Nigiri$7.75
- Tuna Nigiri$7.75
- Salmon Nigiri$7.75
- Yellowtail Nigiri$8.50
- Crab Nigiri$10.00
- Egg Cake (tamago) Nigiri$7.00
- Fresh Water Eel (unagi) Nigiri$9.00
- Inari Nigiri$6.50
- Mackerel (saba) Nigiri$7.50
- Octopus (tako) Nigiri$8.75
- Red Snapper (tai) Nigiri$7.75
- Salmon Roe (ikura) Nigiri$9.00
- Scallop Nigiri$7.75
- Shrimp Nigiri$7.50
- Smelt Egg (masago) Nigiri$7.00
Rolls
- Alaskan Roll$10.25
Salmon, Avocado & rice
- Albacore Roll$8.50
Albacore, rice & Green onions
- Atlantis Roll$17.25
Inside (Baked) - shrimp, imitation crab, gobo, avocado & spicy sauce. Outside - spicy tuna, scallopz, green onions & eel sauce.
- Avocado & Cucumber Roll$8.25
Avocado, cucumber & rice
- Avocado Roll$7.75
Avocado & rice
- Baby Lobster Roll$17.00
Asparagus, avocado, cream cheese topped with baked langostino, salmon with spicy mayonnaise sauce topped with green onions & eel sauce.
- Baked Salmon Roll$10.75
Baked salmon, cream cheese, smelt egg, avocado & cucumber.
- Bath Street Roll$12.25
Octopus, cream cheese, imitation crab, smelt egg, avocado & cucumber.
- Black Tiger Roll$16.00
Crab, shrimp, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese.
- California Roll$9.75
imitation crab, avocado & cucumber.
- California with Real Crab$12.25
- Caroline Roll$17.00
Imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado cucumber with Albacore and lemon slices on top.
- Carpinteria$14.50
Shrimp, imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado, asparagus wrapped in seaweed & deep fried. Wrapped outside with rice on soy paper.
- Carrillo Roll$16.50
Tempura eel, imitation crab, jalapeño and avocado topped with spicy tuna, fried onions, sesame mayo & sweet sauce
- Chef's Special$18.00
Sushi chefs roll of the day.
- Chicken Roll$8.50
Grilled chicken & cucumber topped with sweet sauce.
- Cucumber Roll$7.25
Cucumber & rice
- Deluxe California Roll$10.25
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber & smelt eggs on top.
- Downtown Roll$14.25
Salmon, albacore, avocado, cucumber, smelt eggs, gobo & green onions.
- Dragon Roll$16.50
Fresh water eel, imitation crab, cucumber topped with avocado and sweet sauce.
- Dynamite Roll$15.50
Imitation crab, avocado, cucumber with baked spicy scallops and eel sauce on top.
- Eel Roll$11.50
Fresh water eel & avocado topped with sweet sauce.
- Farmer's Roll$13.50
Veggie roll topped with tempura veggies.
- Futomaki$13.50
Shrimp, egg cake, asparagus, cucumber, gobo, kanpyo, sakura denbu (seasoned cod fish flakes)
- Gangnam Style Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, asparagus, avocado with deep fried red snapper, chipotle mayo & eel sauce on top.
- Giant California Roll$13.25
Imitation crab, avocado & cucumber
- Girl's Night Out Roll$16.50
Albacore, cucumber, avocado, jalapeño topped with spicy tuna, ponzu and green onions.
- Godzilla Roll$15.00
Albacore, cream cheese, avocado deep fried and topped with spicy mayo and eel sauce.
- Hawaiian Roll$16.00
Tuna, imitation crab, asparagus, avocado, smelt eggs and green onions with house special sauce.
- Heart Attack Roll$14.25
Deep fried jalapeño stuffed with shrimp, imitation crab, cream cheese and spicy mayo.
- HOT II$13.25
Spicy tuna, imitation crab, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese.
- HOT Roll$12.75
Spicy tuna, avocado & cucumber.
- Imitation Crab Roll$8.25
Imitation crab & rice.
- Ivory Roll$16.50
Salmon, Avocado, cucmber topped with albacore, ponzu and green onions.
- Little Monkey Roll$15.25
Tempura salmon, imitation crab, avocado, cream cheese baked with spicy mayo sauce & topped with fried onions, sesame and sweet sauce.
- Low Carb Roll$16.00
Spicy tuna, red snapper, imitation crab, cucumber, avocsdo, gobo wrapped in rice paper topped with ponzu sauce.
- MasterCard Roll$15.00
Salmon & tuna on top of the California roll (imitation crab, avo & cucumber)
- MB Roll$15.50
Tempura shrimp, cream cheese, avocado, cucumber and on top spicy tuna with tempura crumbs.
- Medusa Roll$17.50
Spicy tuna, imitation crab, avocado, jalapeño & on top seared yellowtail, seaweed salad and ponzu.
- Mike II Roll$14.50
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, albacore, smelt egg, avocado & cucumber.
- Molly Roll$16.50
Salmon on top of spicy tuna, avo & cucumber.
- New Crunchy Roll$15.50
Shrimp, Crab leg, avocado, cucumber & cream cheese.
- Omega III Roll$18.50
Spicy tuna, imitation crab, avocado & cucumber topped with seared pepper tuna, salmon, albacore, ponzu sauce & green onions.
- PB Roll$14.00
Imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado & tuna on top with lot of sesame seeds.
- Philadelphia Roll$10.75
Salmon, avocado & cream cheese.
- Pink Cadillac$15.50
Fried chicken, avocado, cucumber wrapped in soy paper topped with spicy mayonnaise and sweet sauce.
- Pizza Roll$16.50
Baked spicy scallops on top of tempura shrimp roll with cream cheese.
- Rainbow Roll$16.00
5 different fish & avocado on top of the California roll.
- Red Dragon$16.50
Spicy tuna, avocado, cucumber topped with tuna and spicy mayonnaise.
- Rice & Seaweed Roll$6.25
Rice wrapped in seaweed paper.
- Salmon Roll$9.00
Salmon & rice wrapped in seaweed paper.
- Salmon Skin Roll$8.50
Grilled salmon skin, cucumber, gobo & green onions.
- Sandy Roll$17.50
Tempura shrimp, imitation crab, avocado, jalapeño topped with salmon, shrimp & lemon slices on top.
- SBCC Roll$12.25
Shrimp, Brocolli, Crab leg, Cream cheese, avocado & cucumber with spicy mayonnaise.
- Scallop Roll$9.75
Scallops mixed with spicy mayonnaise, smelt eggs & cucumber.
- Scorpion Roll$18.50
Soft shell crab, Fried eel, imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado with spicy tuna, fried onions & eel sauce on top.
- Shrimp Roll$9.75
Shrimp, avocado & cucumber.
- Snake Roll$16.50
Fresh water eel & Avocado on California roll with sweet sauce.
- Spicy Crab Roll$12.25
Real crab, avocado, cucumber & spicy mayonnaise.
- Spicy Shrimp Roll$10.25
Shrimp, avocado, cucumber & spicy mayonnaise.
- Spicy Tuna & Avocado Roll$10.75
Spicy tuna & Avocado
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.75
Spicy tuna & cucumber
- Spicy Veggie Roll$9.00
Avocado, cucumber, kaiware, asparagus, gobo & spicy sauce.
- Spicy Yellowtail Roll$11.00
Yellowtail, cucumber, green onions & spicy mayonnaise.
- Spider Roll$14.00
Deep fried soft shell crab, imitation crab, cucumber, spicy & sweet sauce.
- Sushi Teri Roll$13.00
Tuna, yellowtail, imitation crab, cream cheese, avocado & cucumber.
- Sweet Heart Roll$16.25
Tempura shrimp, spicy tuna, avocado & cream cheese topped with tempura crumbs with spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce.
- Tempura Shrimp Roll$12.50
Tempura shrimp, imitation crab, avocado, cucumber, gobo & spicy sauce topped with sweet sauce.
- Tempura veggie roll$9.50
Deep fried Sweet potato, zucchini, asparagus & carrots.
- TJ Roll$16.50
Tempura shrimp, imitation crab, jalapeño, cream cheese topped with baked salmon, avocado with jalapeño vinaigrette sauce.
- Tuna & Avo roll$10.25
Tuna and avocado
- Tuna Roll$8.75
Tuna & rice
- UCSB Roll$17.25
Eel, shrimp, cream cheese, imitation crab, avocado, cucumber with bonito flakes on top.
- Veggie Roll$8.50
Avocado, cucumber, kaiware, asparagus & gobo.
- White Dragon$16.50
California roll topped with Albacore, ponzu & green onions.
- White Snake$15.50
Tuna, gobo, cucumber with red snapper, green onions and ponzu sauce on top.
- Yellowtail Roll$9.25
Yellowtail, rice & green onions.
- SB Roll$14.50
Deep fried California roll with jalapeño and cream cheese inside, topped with fried onions, eel sauce & spicy mayonnaise.
Salads
- Ahi Octopus Poke Salad$16.25
Ahi tuna tossed with seaweed, sesame seeds,sliced octopus, red onions, cucumber and special dressing.
- Cabbage Salad$5.25+
Shredded cabbage garnished with parsley and shredded carrots served with ginger dressing
- Chad's Tuna Salad$19.25
Seared tuna, mixed greens, onions with house special dressing.
- Charbroiled Salmon Salad$23.25
Charbroiled salmon served with Mixed Greens, Tomato, Cucumber & Raspberry vinaigrette dressing.
- Cucumber Salad$8.00
Sliced cucumber served with Ponzu & Fish Flakes
- Mixed Green Salad$9.00+
Mixed green salad with tomato wedges and slices of cucumber served with mustard dressing
- Ocean Salad$9.25
Seaweed topped with sesame seeds
- Oriental Chicken Salad$14.75
Chicken, Napa cabbage, mandarins & sesame dressing topped with wontons strips.
- Sashimi Salad$23.75
Mixed Greens & Assorted Sashimi
- Spicy Tuna Salad$19.25
Mixed Greens & Sliced Spicy Tuna
Sashimi
- Tuna Sashimi$15.00
- Salmon Sashimi$15.00
- Yellowtail Sashimi$16.50
- Spicy Jalapeño Albacore Sashimi$17.00
Albacore topped with thinly sliced jalapeno and ponzu jalapeño sauce.
- Carpaccio$17.75
- Hamachi Jalapeño$17.75
- Fresh Water Eel Sashimi$18.00
- Egg Cake Sashimi$13.75
- Mackerel Sashimi$14.75
- Crab Sashimi$19.50
- Octopus Sashimi$15.00
- Red Snapper Sashimi$14.50
- Shrimp Sashimi$15.00
- Half Salmon Sashimi$7.50
- Half Tuna Sashimi$7.50
- Half Yellowtail Sashimi$8.25
Sides
- Miso soup$4.00+
- Rice$4.00+
- Side of Kimchi$4.00
- Bowl of Imitation Crab$5.75
- Sriracha 9 oz bottle$3.50
- Bowl of Tofu$4.00
- Side of Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Side of Eel sauce$1.00
- Side of Jalapeño Sauce$1.00
- 8 oz Cab dressing$3.00
- Side of Cab Dressing$1.00
- 8 oz T-Sauce$3.00
- Side of Ginger$1.00
- Side of Wasabi$1.00
- Side of Ponzu$1.00
- Tempura Sauce$1.00
- Side of T-Sauce$1.00
- Seaweed Paper$0.75
- Side of Green Onions$1.00
- Side of Smelt Eggs$3.00
- Side of Gobo$1.00
- Side Of Jalapeños$1.00
- Sushi Rice$4.25+
- Steamed Veggies$6.00
- Chicken Katsu 1 pc$7.00
- Tempura Shrimp 1pc$4.75
- Teriyaki Beef 1 pc$6.00
- Teriyaki Chicken 1 pc$5.00
Lunch Menu
Lunch Specials
- Beef Bowl$17.00
Marinated beef over rice with steamed vegetables. * served with miso soup or cabbage salad.
- Chicken Bowl$16.00
Teriyaki chicken over rice with steamed vegetables. * served with miso soup or cabbage salad.
- Chirashi Bowl Lunch$21.00
Variety of sashimi over sushi rice.
- Sushi Sampler Lunch$18.00
3pcs each of California roll, tuna roll & cucumber roll. 1pc of tuna, shrimp ngiri.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
1013 Bath Street, Santa Barbara, CA 93101