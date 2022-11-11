- Home
- /
- Pittsburgh
- /
- North Side
- /
- Southern Tier Pittsburgh
Southern Tier Pittsburgh
No reviews yet
316 N Shore Drive
Pittsburgh, PA 15212
Order Again
Popular Items
Shareables
Pretzel
Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.
Smoked Wings
Jumbo Wings smoked in house with our 2X IPA BBQ Sauce and served with a side of Fresh French Fries.
Loaded Fries
Fresh French Fires piled high with IPA Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Diced Hot Cherry Peppers and a Parmesan Ranch drizzle.
Pulled Pork Nachos
Our smoked in house Pulled Pork piled on fresh Tortilla Chips, Diced Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Pinto Beans, 8 Days a Week Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos, Avocado Crema and Diced Scallions.
Fried Cauliflower
Fried to golden perfection and served with a our Roasted Garlic Sauce and a sprinkle of Parsley.
Brewhouse Wings
Perfectly cripsy Wings served with your choice of mild, medium, or hot. Served with carrots and celery.
Hot Honey Shrimp
scallions, cilantro
Tomato Bruschetta
white beans, olive oil, grilled ciabatta, basil, pecorino
Handhelds
Big Ol Pastrami
gruyere, house-made kraut, 8 Days a Week thousand island, rye
Cheesesteak*
Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.
Classic Burger
Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce (ketchup & mustard mixed), potato bun
Fried Chicken Sandwich
shredded lettuce, Lake Shore Fog pickle mayo, sesame bun
North Shore Club
smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, avocado aioli, sourdough
Steel City Burger
American, sharp cheddar, bacon, smoky onions, garlic aioli, jalapeno slaw, sesame seed bun
Pulled Chicken Sandwich
shredded lettuce, 2X IPA BBQ sauce, melted provolone, sesame seed bun
Heirloom BLT
greens, basil aioli, sourdough
Apple Butter Burger
Entrees
Chicken Tacos
shredded cabbage, Nu Haze salsa, avocado crema, flour tortillas
Potato & Cheddar Pierogis
bacon, sautéed greens, pickled red onions, sour cream sauce
Pork Bowl
BBQ Cauli Bowl
Carnitas Tacos
shredded cabbage, chipotle salsa, avocado crema, flour tortillas
Cauliflower Tacos
shredded cabbage, chipotle salsa, avocado crema, flour tortillas
Greens
Kids/Desserts
Sides UP$
UP$ Side Fries
UP$ Side Chips
UP$ Side Salad
UP$ Ranch
UP$ Ketchup
UP$ Blue Cheese
UP$ BBQ
UP$ Pickle Mayo
UP$ Beer Cheese
UP$ Avocado Aioli
UP$ Avocado
UP$ Egg
UP$ Bacon 2 slices
UP$ Beef Patty
UP$ Smoked Turkey
UP$ Grilled Chicken
UP$ Pulled Pork
UP$ Shrimp
UP$ Jalapeno Slaw
UP$ Jalapenos
UP$ Naan
UP$ Salmon
UP$ Pulled Chicken
IPAs
2XCitrus- Crowler
2XHaze-Crowler
2XIPA-Crowler
8.2% Double IPA
Harvest-Crowler
6.7% Autumn IPA
IPA-Crowler
7.0% IPA
Live Session-Crowler
5.5% Session Pale Ale
Nu Haze-Crowler
6% Hazy Smooth IPA
PB Pink Ribbon 2022-Crowler
Resin-Crowler
9.1% IIPA
Imperial Cloud Walker- CROWLER
PB Porch Honey Haze-CROWLER
2XCitrus- Growler
2XHaze-Growler
2XIPA-Growler
8.2% ABV Double IPA
Harvest-Growler
6.7% Autumn IPA
Imperial Cloud Walker- GROWLER
IPA-Growler
7.0% ABV IPA
Live Session-GR
5.5% Session Pale Ale
Nu Haze-Growler
6% Hazy Smooth IPA
PB Pink Ribbon 2022-Growler
PB Porch Honey Haze-GROWLER
Resin-Growler
9.1% IIPA
ALEs
2XMAS- Crowler
8 Days A Week-Crowler
4.8% Blonde Ale
Cold Press Pumking-Crowler
8.6% Imperial Ale Brewed with Pumpkin
Fire Pumking - CROWLER
Frosted Sugar Cookie-Crowler
8.6% Imperial Ale
Golden Monkey-Crowler
9.5% Belgian Tripel
Nice Slice-Crowler
5% Watermelon Session Ale
Old Man Winter- Crowler
PB Bitter Rivals-Crowler
PB Nebby Pale Ale-CR
PB Pumking Milkshake-Crowler
Phin & Matt's-Crowler
5.2% Extraordinary Ale
Pumking-Crowler
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | All Hallow’s Eve is a time of the year when spirits can make contact with the physical world, and when magic is most potent. It is thought that we harness this magic to brew our powerful pumpkin ale. Not so, but it is with great respect to the magic of their trade that our brewers produce this fine beer. Take a whiff of this complex ale and your journey has just begun. At first sip, a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds, yet another victim enraptured by the Pumking.
Sapsquatch-Crowler
14.9% Barleywine Ale
2XMAS- Growler
8 Days A Week-Growler
4.8% Blonde Ale
Cold Press Pumking-Growler
8.6% Imperial Ale Brewed with Pumpkin
Fire Pumking - GROWLER
Frosted Sugar Cookie-Growler
8.6% Imperial Ale
Golden Monkey-Growler
9.5% Belgian Tripel
Nice Slice-Growler
5% Watermelon Session Ale
Old Man Winter- Growler
PB Bitter Rivals-Growler
PB Nebby Pale Ale-GR
PB Pumking Milkshake-Growler
Phin & Matt's-Growler
5.2% Extraordinary Ale
Pumking-Growler
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Sapsquatch-Growler
16% Barleywine Ale
LAGERs
Crisp-CR
PB Here We Gold - CROWLER
PB Oktoberfest-Crowler
Prima Pils-Crowler
5.3% German Style Pilsner
Festbier- Crowler
Crisp-Growler
PB Here We Gold - GROWLER
PB Oktoberfest-Growler
Prima Pils-Growler
5.3% German Style Pilsner
Festbier- Growler
SOUR/GOSEs
STOUT/PORTERs
IPAs
2X Factor Variety 12 pack
2XHAZE Can 12 Pack
2XHAZE Can 6 Pack
2XIPA Can 12 pack
8.2% Double India Pale Ale
2XIPA Can 6 pack
8.2% Double India Pale Ale
IPA Can 12 pack
Nu Haze Can 12 pack
6.0% Hazy IPA
Nu Haze Can 6 pack
6.0% Hazy IPA
Resin Can 6 pack
9.1% IIPA
ALEs
2XMAS 6pk
8 Days Can 12 pack
4.8% Blonde Ale
Cold Brew Pumking Nitro 4 Pack
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Frosted Sugar Cookie 4 Pack
8.6% Imperial Ale
Frosted Sugar Cookie Case
Golden Monkey Can 6 pack
9.5% Belgian-style Tripel Ale
Nice Slice 6pk
Old Fashion LARGE FORMAT
16% Barrel Aged Strong Ale
Old Man Winter 6pk
Pumking Bottles 4 pack
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Pumking Case
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Pumking Nitro 4 Pack
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale
Ruby Red 8 Days 12 pack
Sapsquatch LARGE FORMAT
13.7% Barleywine
SOUR/GOSEs
STOUT/PORTERs
2XStout Bottle 6 pack
7.5% Double Milk Stout
Creme Brulee 4 pack
S'mores 4 pack
Creamy richness with notes of rich chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker, and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 10% ABV
Warlock Bottles 4 pack
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout
Warlock Case
8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout
CIDER
Variety Packs
Lemonade/Tea
Hats
Badge Logo Charcoal
Beanie Horz Logo Grey
Dad Collegiate Lt Grey
Dad Cross Logo Stone
FFit CircLogo Black
FlatB Hop Circle Grey
Hop Haze Patch Black
Knit Cream Patch
PGH BnG Embroid
Trck CircLogo Card/Stone
Trck CircLogo Orng/Poppy
Trck CircLogo Quarry
Trck CrossIcon Patch Navy
Trck CrossIcon Wht/Blue
Trck LeathPatch Gry/Crm
T-Shirts
Arc Logo Vanilla
BnG CirLogo '21
Circle Logo Jean
CircLogo Blue/White
CircLogo TieDye Wildflower
CirLogo Violet
Collegiate Crest Khaki
Cross Logo Terracotta
HockeyGuy Hthr Blue
Hop Stamp Brick
HopHaze White
LS Hop Stamp Yam
LS IPA Vines Berry
LS PumkingFest '22 Stone
LS Script Logo Maroon
Mustard w/Black Logo
PGH Bitter Rivals Black
PGH Here We Gold
PGH Skyline White
Pumking Taproom Tee 2022
PumkingFest '22 Black
STBC Cir Logo Blk
STBC IPA Vines Tee Stone Grey
Outerwear
Misc
12" Haze Tacker
12" Logo Tacker
BnG Koozie '21
Brewery Passport
BTLOpen KeyCh21
Crowler Koozie - Green
Crowler Koozie - Grey
Dog Bandana '21
Growler Koozie
Hop Haze Koozie '21
Hop Haze Sticker '21
Key Chain - Leather
Koozie- Blk/Wht
Malibu Sunglasses
Paddle Btl Open'21
STBC Patch
Tin Tacker 8
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!
316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15212