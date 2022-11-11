Southern Tier Pittsburgh imageView gallery

Southern Tier Pittsburgh

316 N Shore Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Order Again

Popular Items

North Shore Club

Shareables

Pretzel

Pretzel

$9.00

Made fresh daily and served with IPA Cheese Sauce and our signature Pale Ale Mustard.

Smoked Wings

Smoked Wings

$14.00

Jumbo Wings smoked in house with our 2X IPA BBQ Sauce and served with a side of Fresh French Fries.

Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fresh French Fires piled high with IPA Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Diced Hot Cherry Peppers and a Parmesan Ranch drizzle.

Pulled Pork Nachos

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.00

Our smoked in house Pulled Pork piled on fresh Tortilla Chips, Diced Bacon, Diced Tomatoes, Pinto Beans, 8 Days a Week Cheese Sauce, Jalapenos, Avocado Crema and Diced Scallions.

Fried Cauliflower

Fried Cauliflower

$11.00

Fried to golden perfection and served with a our Roasted Garlic Sauce and a sprinkle of Parsley.

Brewhouse Wings

Brewhouse Wings

$14.00

Perfectly cripsy Wings served with your choice of mild, medium, or hot. Served with carrots and celery.

Hot Honey Shrimp

Hot Honey Shrimp

$13.00

scallions, cilantro

Tomato Bruschetta

Tomato Bruschetta

$12.00

white beans, olive oil, grilled ciabatta, basil, pecorino

Handhelds

Big Ol Pastrami

Big Ol Pastrami

$14.00

gruyere, house-made kraut, 8 Days a Week thousand island, rye

Cheesesteak*

Cheesesteak*

$14.00

Sauteed Onions, IPA Cheese Sauce on and Italian Hoagie.

Classic Burger

Classic Burger

$13.00

Beef patty, american cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce (ketchup & mustard mixed), potato bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

shredded lettuce, Lake Shore Fog pickle mayo, sesame bun

North Shore Club

North Shore Club

$13.00

smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, mixed greens, avocado aioli, sourdough

Steel City Burger

Steel City Burger

$14.00

American, sharp cheddar, bacon, smoky onions, garlic aioli, jalapeno slaw, sesame seed bun

Pulled Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

shredded lettuce, 2X IPA BBQ sauce, melted provolone, sesame seed bun

Heirloom BLT

Heirloom BLT

$13.00

greens, basil aioli, sourdough

Apple Butter Burger

$6.00

Entrees

Chicken Tacos

Chicken Tacos

$14.00

shredded cabbage, Nu Haze salsa, avocado crema, flour tortillas

Potato & Cheddar Pierogis

Potato & Cheddar Pierogis

$15.00

bacon, sautéed greens, pickled red onions, sour cream sauce

Pork Bowl

$15.00

BBQ Cauli Bowl

$14.00
Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

shredded cabbage, chipotle salsa, avocado crema, flour tortillas

Cauliflower Tacos

$14.00

shredded cabbage, chipotle salsa, avocado crema, flour tortillas

Greens

Chicken Cobb Salad

Chicken Cobb Salad

$14.00

mixed greens, bacon, blue cheese, pickled eggs, tomatoes, bacon balsamic vinaigrette

Fried Shrimp Salad

Fried Shrimp Salad

$14.00

chopped romaine, tomatoes, red peppers, red onion, pepperoncini, lemon-parsley vinaigrette

Kids/Desserts

Kids Chicken Fingers

$9.00

Kids Grilled Chicken

$9.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Kids Burger

$9.00
Bourbon Banana Pudding

Bourbon Banana Pudding

$8.00

Nilla wafers, whipped cream

Sides UP$

UP$ Side Fries

$3.00

UP$ Side Chips

$3.00

UP$ Side Salad

$3.00

UP$ Ranch

UP$ Ketchup

UP$ Blue Cheese

UP$ BBQ

UP$ Pickle Mayo

UP$ Beer Cheese

$1.50

UP$ Avocado Aioli

UP$ Avocado

$1.00

UP$ Egg

$1.50

UP$ Bacon 2 slices

$2.00

UP$ Beef Patty

$3.00

UP$ Smoked Turkey

$2.00

UP$ Grilled Chicken

$4.00

UP$ Pulled Pork

$2.50

UP$ Shrimp

$4.00

UP$ Jalapeno Slaw

$0.50

UP$ Jalapenos

$0.50

UP$ Naan

$2.00Out of stock

UP$ Salmon

$6.00Out of stock

UP$ Pulled Chicken

$4.00

IPAs

2XCitrus- Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

2XHaze-Crowler

$11.00
2XIPA-Crowler

2XIPA-Crowler

$11.00

8.2% Double IPA

Harvest-Crowler

Harvest-Crowler

$9.00

6.7% Autumn IPA

IPA-Crowler

IPA-Crowler

$9.00

7.0% IPA

Live Session-Crowler

Live Session-Crowler

$9.00

5.5% Session Pale Ale

Nu Haze-Crowler

Nu Haze-Crowler

$9.00

6% Hazy Smooth IPA

PB Pink Ribbon 2022-Crowler

$9.00
Resin-Crowler

Resin-Crowler

$11.00

9.1% IIPA

Imperial Cloud Walker- CROWLER

$9.00

PB Porch Honey Haze-CROWLER

$9.00

2XCitrus- Growler

$15.00Out of stock

2XHaze-Growler

$15.00
2XIPA-Growler

2XIPA-Growler

$15.00

8.2% ABV Double IPA

Harvest-Growler

Harvest-Growler

$12.00

6.7% Autumn IPA

Imperial Cloud Walker- GROWLER

$12.00
IPA-Growler

IPA-Growler

$12.00

7.0% ABV IPA

Live Session-GR

Live Session-GR

$12.00

5.5% Session Pale Ale

Nu Haze-Growler

Nu Haze-Growler

$12.00

6% Hazy Smooth IPA

PB Pink Ribbon 2022-Growler

$12.00

PB Porch Honey Haze-GROWLER

$12.00
Resin-Growler

Resin-Growler

$15.00

9.1% IIPA

ALEs

2XMAS- Crowler

$11.00
8 Days A Week-Crowler

8 Days A Week-Crowler

$9.00

4.8% Blonde Ale

Cold Press Pumking-Crowler

Cold Press Pumking-Crowler

$11.00

8.6% Imperial Ale Brewed with Pumpkin

Fire Pumking - CROWLER

$11.00Out of stock
Frosted Sugar Cookie-Crowler

Frosted Sugar Cookie-Crowler

$11.00

8.6% Imperial Ale

Golden Monkey-Crowler

Golden Monkey-Crowler

$11.00

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Nice Slice-Crowler

Nice Slice-Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

5% Watermelon Session Ale

Old Man Winter- Crowler

$9.00

PB Bitter Rivals-Crowler

$9.00

PB Nebby Pale Ale-CR

$9.00

PB Pumking Milkshake-Crowler

$9.00
Phin & Matt's-Crowler

Phin & Matt's-Crowler

$9.00

5.2% Extraordinary Ale

Pumking-Crowler

Pumking-Crowler

$11.00

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale | All Hallow’s Eve is a time of the year when spirits can make contact with the physical world, and when magic is most potent. It is thought that we harness this magic to brew our powerful pumpkin ale. Not so, but it is with great respect to the magic of their trade that our brewers produce this fine beer. Take a whiff of this complex ale and your journey has just begun. At first sip, a magical spell will bewitch your taste buds, yet another victim enraptured by the Pumking.

Sapsquatch-Crowler

Sapsquatch-Crowler

$15.00Out of stock

14.9% Barleywine Ale

2XMAS- Growler

$15.00
8 Days A Week-Growler

8 Days A Week-Growler

$12.00

4.8% Blonde Ale

Cold Press Pumking-Growler

Cold Press Pumking-Growler

$15.00

8.6% Imperial Ale Brewed with Pumpkin

Fire Pumking - GROWLER

$15.00Out of stock
Frosted Sugar Cookie-Growler

Frosted Sugar Cookie-Growler

$15.00

8.6% Imperial Ale

Golden Monkey-Growler

Golden Monkey-Growler

$15.00

9.5% Belgian Tripel

Nice Slice-Growler

Nice Slice-Growler

$12.00Out of stock

5% Watermelon Session Ale

Old Man Winter- Growler

$12.00

PB Bitter Rivals-Growler

$12.00

PB Nebby Pale Ale-GR

$12.00

PB Pumking Milkshake-Growler

$12.00
Phin & Matt's-Growler

Phin & Matt's-Growler

$12.00

5.2% Extraordinary Ale

Pumking-Growler

Pumking-Growler

$15.00

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Sapsquatch-Growler

Sapsquatch-Growler

$20.00Out of stock

16% Barleywine Ale

LAGERs

Crisp-CR

$9.00Out of stock

PB Here We Gold - CROWLER

$9.00
PB Oktoberfest-Crowler

PB Oktoberfest-Crowler

$9.00Out of stock
Prima Pils-Crowler

Prima Pils-Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

5.3% German Style Pilsner

Festbier- Crowler

$9.00

Crisp-Growler

$12.00Out of stock

PB Here We Gold - GROWLER

$12.00
PB Oktoberfest-Growler

PB Oktoberfest-Growler

$12.00Out of stock
Prima Pils-Growler

Prima Pils-Growler

$13.00Out of stock

5.3% German Style Pilsner

Festbier- Growler

$12.00

SOUR/GOSEs

Berry Monkey-Crowler

$11.00Out of stock

PB Blueberry Tart-Crowler

$9.00
Sour Monkey-Crowler

Sour Monkey-Crowler

$11.00

9.5% Sour Tripel

Berry Monkey-Growler

$15.00

PB Blueberry Tart-Growler

$15.00
Sour Monkey-Growler

Sour Monkey-Growler

$15.00

9.5% Sour Tripel

STOUT/PORTERs

Warlock-Crowler

Warlock-Crowler

$11.00

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout | Warlock is brewed to enchant your palate on its own & also to counterpoint our Imperial Ale, Pumking. Make your own black magic by carefully pouring this Imperial Stout into a goblet.

S'mores Nitro- Growler

S'mores Nitro- Growler

$16.00Out of stock

10% Imperial Milk Stout

IPAs

2X Factor Variety 12 pack

$19.99

2XHAZE Can 12 Pack

$21.99

2XHAZE Can 6 Pack

$10.99
2XIPA Can 12 pack

2XIPA Can 12 pack

$21.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale

2XIPA Can 6 pack

2XIPA Can 6 pack

$10.99

8.2% Double India Pale Ale

IPA Can 12 pack

$9.99
Nu Haze Can 12 pack

Nu Haze Can 12 pack

$14.99

6.0% Hazy IPA

Nu Haze Can 6 pack

Nu Haze Can 6 pack

$9.99

6.0% Hazy IPA

Resin Can 6 pack

Resin Can 6 pack

$10.99

9.1% IIPA

ALEs

2XMAS 6pk

$10.99
8 Days Can 12 pack

8 Days Can 12 pack

$14.99

4.8% Blonde Ale

Cold Brew Pumking Nitro 4 Pack

Cold Brew Pumking Nitro 4 Pack

$17.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Frosted Sugar Cookie 4 Pack

Frosted Sugar Cookie 4 Pack

$14.99

8.6% Imperial Ale

Frosted Sugar Cookie Case

$85.99
Golden Monkey Can 6 pack

Golden Monkey Can 6 pack

$10.99

9.5% Belgian-style Tripel Ale

Nice Slice 6pk

$9.99
Old Fashion LARGE FORMAT

Old Fashion LARGE FORMAT

$22.00

16% Barrel Aged Strong Ale

Old Man Winter 6pk

$9.99
Pumking Bottles 4 pack

Pumking Bottles 4 pack

$14.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Pumking Case

Pumking Case

$85.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Pumking Nitro 4 Pack

Pumking Nitro 4 Pack

$17.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Ale

Ruby Red 8 Days 12 pack

$14.99
Sapsquatch LARGE FORMAT

Sapsquatch LARGE FORMAT

$22.00

13.7% Barleywine

LAGERs

Prima Pils Bottle 6 pack

Prima Pils Bottle 6 pack

$9.99Out of stock

5.3% Pilsner

Victory Festbier 6pack

$9.99

SOUR/GOSEs

Sour Monkey Can 6 pack

Sour Monkey Can 6 pack

$10.99

9.5% Sour Brett Tripel

Berry Monkey Bottle 6 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

Berry Monkey Cans 6 pack

$10.99

STOUT/PORTERs

2XStout Bottle 6 pack

2XStout Bottle 6 pack

$10.99Out of stock

7.5% Double Milk Stout

Creme Brulee 4 pack

$17.99
S'mores 4 pack

S'mores 4 pack

$17.99

Creamy richness with notes of rich chocolate, marshmallow, graham cracker, and a touch of Himalayan sea salt. 10% ABV

Warlock Bottles 4 pack

Warlock Bottles 4 pack

$14.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout

Warlock Case

Warlock Case

$85.99

8.6% Imperial Pumpkin Stout

CIDER

BR Apple Bottle 6 pack

BR Apple Bottle 6 pack

$9.99

4.7% Granny Smith Hard Cider

BR Pineapple Bottle 6 pack

$9.99

BR Pomegranate Bottle 6 pack

$9.99

Variety Packs

Bold Rock Crate Outdoors Can 12 pack

Bold Rock Crate Outdoors Can 12 pack

$18.99

Variety Pack: Apple, Blackberry, IPA, Premium Dry. ABV Rangers from 4.7% - 6.0%

Overpack'd Can 15 pack

Overpack'd Can 15 pack

$19.99

Variety Pack: 8 Days a Week, Nu Juice, Lake Shore Fog, Live Session, 2XIPA. ABV% Ranges from 4.8% - 8.2%

2X Factor Variety 12 pack

$19.99

Lemonade/Tea

BR Hard Tea Can 12 pack

BR Hard Tea Can 12 pack

$14.99

5.0% Hard Tea with a Twist of Lemon flavor

BR Lemonade Btl 6 pack

BR Lemonade Btl 6 pack

$9.99

5.0% Hard Lemonade

BR Half/Half Tea Can 12pk

BR Half/Half Tea Can 12pk

$14.99

5.0% Hard Tea Half & Half

TAKEOUT N/A BEV

Coke 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Sprite 20oz

$3.00Out of stock

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Hats

Badge Logo Charcoal

$30.00

Beanie Horz Logo Grey

$20.00

Dad Collegiate Lt Grey

$25.00

Dad Cross Logo Stone

$30.00Out of stock

FFit CircLogo Black

$30.00

FlatB Hop Circle Grey

$30.00

Hop Haze Patch Black

$25.00

Knit Cream Patch

$30.00Out of stock

PGH BnG Embroid

$20.00

Trck CircLogo Card/Stone

$30.00

Trck CircLogo Orng/Poppy

$30.00

Trck CircLogo Quarry

$30.00

Trck CrossIcon Patch Navy

$30.00Out of stock

Trck CrossIcon Wht/Blue

$25.00

Trck LeathPatch Gry/Crm

$30.00

T-Shirts

Arc Logo Vanilla

$22.00+

BnG CirLogo '21

$20.00+

Circle Logo Jean

$22.00+
CircLogo Blue/White

CircLogo Blue/White

$20.00+

CircLogo TieDye Wildflower

$22.00+

CirLogo Violet

$22.00+

Collegiate Crest Khaki

$22.00+

Cross Logo Terracotta

$22.00+

HockeyGuy Hthr Blue

$20.00+Out of stock

Hop Stamp Brick

$22.00+

HopHaze White

$20.00+

LS Hop Stamp Yam

$30.00+

LS IPA Vines Berry

$25.00+

LS PumkingFest '22 Stone

$30.00+

LS Script Logo Maroon

$30.00+

Mustard w/Black Logo

$20.00+

PGH Bitter Rivals Black

$22.00+

PGH Here We Gold

$22.00+

PGH Skyline White

$20.00+

Pumking Taproom Tee 2022

$22.00+

PumkingFest '22 Black

$22.00+

STBC Cir Logo Blk

$22.00+

STBC IPA Vines Tee Stone Grey

$22.00+

Outerwear

1/4Zip CirLogo Black

$60.00+

1/4Zip HorzLogo Grey

$60.00+

Circle Logo Pullover Black

$40.00+

Circle Logo ZipUp Asphalt

$55.00+

Horizontal Logo Pullover Heather Navy

$40.00+

Icons Crewneck Army Heather

$50.00+

RWB Circle Knockout Hoodie

$55.00+

Glassware

2XMAS Glass

$8.00Out of stock

Pumking Goblet'22

$6.00

Growlers

ABV Amber Growler

$10.00

ABV Stanley Navy Growler

$60.00

Misc

12" Haze Tacker

$20.00

12" Logo Tacker

$20.00

BnG Koozie '21

$3.00

Brewery Passport

$10.00
BTLOpen KeyCh21

BTLOpen KeyCh21

$3.00

Crowler Koozie - Green

$15.00

Crowler Koozie - Grey

$15.00

Dog Bandana '21

$8.00

Growler Koozie

$13.00

Hop Haze Koozie '21

$3.00

Hop Haze Sticker '21

$1.00

Key Chain - Leather

$4.00

Koozie- Blk/Wht

$3.00

Malibu Sunglasses

$5.00

Paddle Btl Open'21

$6.00

STBC Patch

$3.00Out of stock

Tin Tacker 8

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Southern Tier Brewing! Enjoy a Safe, Clean and Friendly space for Amazing Craft Beers and Ciders with Award Winning Food!

Location

316 N Shore Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15212

Directions

Gallery
Southern Tier Pittsburgh image
Southern Tier Pittsburgh image

