Southern Tier Distilling Company - Downingtown

Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

Since 1897, Bottled-in-Bond has been the highest quality standard for aged bourbon in the country. Our first batches of bourbon were distilled during the fall of 2015, barreled, and carefully stowed away. Sixteen seasons came and went before we released this bottle with its special Bottled-in-Bond distinction. Being patient certainly has its benefits. This four-year-old bourbon has aromatic notes of caramelized sugar and almond, with hints of cigar box and worn leather. The forward heat on the palate is balanced by softer characters of dried stone fruits, resulting in a layered complexity of flavors and a lingering sweetness. 50% ABV / 100 Proof