Restaurant header imageView gallery

Southern Tier Distilling Company - Downingtown

review star

No reviews yet

420 Acorn Lane

Downingtown, PA 19335

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Pumking Whiskey
4 PACK - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer
4 PACK - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

Packs

4 PACK - Bourbon Smash

4 PACK - Bourbon Smash

$12.99

This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof

4 PACK - King & Cola

4 PACK - King & Cola

$12.99

NEW! Drop some wildly popular pumpkin pie flavored whiskey into cola and you’re holding a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail. King & Cola is it!

4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita

4 Pack - Lime Agave Margarita

$6.00

Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather.

4 PACK - Vodka Madras

4 PACK - Vodka Madras

$12.99

This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

4 PACK - Vodka Soda

4 PACK - Vodka Soda

$12.99

Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

4 Pack - Vodka Transfusion

4 Pack - Vodka Transfusion

$12.99

Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.

4 PACK - Whiskey Mule

4 PACK - Whiskey Mule

$12.00

A perfect blend of flavors including ginger ale, chai tea, vanilla, and orange bitters in our cocktail-ready whiskey. Made with winter weather in mind, it’s meant to be a refreshing après-ski beverage, as well as a go-to for cozy times in front of a fireplace.

Cases

CASE - Bourbon Smash

CASE - Bourbon Smash

$69.99

This 2019 SIP Awards silver medal winner is our twist on a citrusy 19th century cooler, cousin to the mint julep. Bourbon Smash features our award winning Straight Bourbon and a perfect balance of lemon, ginger and mint for a slightly carbonated, sweet and citrusy finish. 10% ABV / 20 Proof

CASE - King & Cola

CASE - King & Cola

$69.99

NEW! Drop some wildly popular pumpkin pie flavored whiskey into cola and you’re holding a simple and deliciously crushable cocktail. King & Cola is it!

Case - Lime Agave Margarita

Case - Lime Agave Margarita

$24.00Out of stock

Bursting with fresh lime juice, orange juice, Blanco agave spirits & a touch of salt, our Lime Agave Margarita is an instant classic. Enjoy it as is or poured over ice, you’ll reminisce of white sand beaches, your favorite tacos & warm weather.

CASE - Vodka Madras

CASE - Vodka Madras

$69.99

This 2019 SIP Award Best of Class Platinum winner is a sweet and delicious cocktail consisting of cranberry juice, orange juice, lime, and of course our award winning vodka. The addition of chamomile and cardamom gives this carbonated cocktail a craft twist. It’s the perfect combination of juicy, sweet and savory. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

CASE - Vodka Soda

CASE - Vodka Soda

$69.99

Take our award winning Vodka and add a splash of blood orange and pomelo juice, some spicy kaffir lime, and a hint of rosemary for what could be the best Vodka Soda of all time. 8% ABV / 16 Proof

CASE - Vodka Transfusion

CASE - Vodka Transfusion

$69.99Out of stock

Thankfully, this classic golf course drink doesn’t require any skill to enjoy. Vodka in ginger ale, with a twist of lime and a splash of purple grape juice. At 8% alcohol by volume, Vodka Transfusion is just what the doctor ordered for golfers, duffers, and everyone in between.

CASE - Whiskey Mule

CASE - Whiskey Mule

$69.99

A perfect blend of flavors including ginger ale, chai tea, vanilla, and orange bitters in our cocktail-ready whiskey. Made with winter weather in mind, it’s meant to be a refreshing après-ski beverage, as well as a go-to for cozy times in front of a fireplace.

Packs

4 PACK - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

$5.99

Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

4 PACK - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

$5.99

Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

4 PACK - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

$5.99

Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

4 PACK - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

4 PACK - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

$5.99

What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

Cases

CASE - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Black Cherry & Pomegranate Vodka Seltzer

$15.00Out of stock

Black Cherry accompanies Pomegranate in a splash of tartness for one satisfying refresher. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Blood Orange & Pomelo Vodka Seltzer

$15.00Out of stock

Blood Orange & Pomelo share bright, citrus juiciness with a touch of tart for mad (the good mad) refreshment. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Mango & Peach Vodka Seltzer

$15.00Out of stock

Mango & Peach is like a sunrise walk on the beach, only without the ridiculously early morning. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

CASE - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

CASE - Watermelon & Cucumber Vodka Seltzer

$15.00Out of stock

What’s more pleasant than a cool slice of watermelon on sunny day? How about a seltzer that tastes just like that, plus a hint of cucumber. Enjoy chilled in the can or over ice — just add blue skies, sunny adventuring and friendly gatherings. 4.5% ABV / 9 Proof

Bottles - 750ml

2X Hopped Whiskey

2X Hopped Whiskey

$31.99

The true beauty of having both a distillery and a brewery? We get to marry beautiful things together. Our crew at Southern Tier Brewing Company brew beer with copious amounts of piney hops. We take the wort from the brewing process and ferment, dry hop, and distill it into this uniquely aromatic and award winning spirit. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

American Whiskey

American Whiskey

$29.99

American Whiskey starts with wheat and corn grown nearby our distillery in Lakewood, New York. To age it, we use hand-charred, locally grown and milled white oak staves. We then finish it in whiskey barrels that have been aged with maple syrup in the spirit of true pioneers. Oaky and vanilla notes with toasted oak, dark coffee and subtle sweetness on the palate. 42% ABV / 84 Proof

Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

Bottled-In-Bond Bourbon

$52.99

Since 1897, Bottled-in-Bond has been the highest quality standard for aged bourbon in the country. Our first batches of bourbon were distilled during the fall of 2015, barreled, and carefully stowed away. Sixteen seasons came and went before we released this bottle with its special Bottled-in-Bond distinction. Being patient certainly has its benefits. This four-year-old bourbon has aromatic notes of caramelized sugar and almond, with hints of cigar box and worn leather. The forward heat on the palate is balanced by softer characters of dried stone fruits, resulting in a layered complexity of flavors and a lingering sweetness. 50% ABV / 100 Proof

Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

$26.99

The candied apple is a standout treat among so many festival favorites. Now, imagine a grown up version, soaked in whiskey, with fi re-hot spicy cinnamon balanced by caramelized sugar & notes of refreshingly tart apple. 35% ABV / 70 Proof

Confetti Cake Whiskey

Confetti Cake Whiskey

$26.99

Like biting into a delicious slice of buttercream frosted cake, Confetti Cake Whiskey is a treat for any occasion. Heck, celebrate everything from a birthday to a promotion, from folding the laundry to ditching that jerkface so-called “partner” no one liked anyway. Live it up. Have your cake & drink it, too!

Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream

Creme Brulee Whiskey Cream

$24.99

As a distillery with deep roots in brewing, we couldn't help but be attracted to the big, bold flavors of the Blackwater Series made across the road at Southern Tier Brewing Company. Overflowing with creamy richness, & notes of vanilla & caramelized sugar, CREME BRULEE WHISKEY CREAM LIQUEUR is everything one would expect from the classic dessert... & more. Shake bottle lightly before pouring. Keep refrigerated after opening.

Hotter Cocoa

Hotter Cocoa

$26.99

We like to put a little ‘extra’ into a mug of hot chocolate, don’t you? Rich and decadent with natural chocolate and marshmallow flavor, Hotter Cocoa Whiskey is sure to heat things up!

King Abides

King Abides

$24.99

It's pretty simple to chill out when you're holding a cold glass of The King Abides. This is pumpkin spice taken to new levels of deliciousness with rich cream liqueur and coffee notes. It's an unparalleled experience when poured over ice, and that's not just our opinion, man. There's a beverage here!

Pumking Whiskey

Pumking Whiskey

$26.99

Pumking Whiskey is a spirited version of its namesake and a high proof addition to the royal family of Pumking beers from Southern Tier! With rich aromas of pie spice, buttery cream, and pie crust, Pumking Whiskey culminates in sweetness among mild whiskey notes that flavored whiskey drinkers have come to expect and is perfect as a shot, shooter, cocktail, or simply on the rocks. Of the many ways to enjoy it, one thing is certain: Pumking Whiskey a treat among tricks! 35% ABV / 70 Proof

S'mores Whiskey

S'mores Whiskey

$26.99

Prominent notes of milk chocolate, marshmallow sweetness & crisp graham cracker make S’mores Whiskey an adult take on this fi reside favorite, just without the gooey mess.

Single Cask Bourbon

Single Cask Bourbon

$52.99

Bold aromas, strong leather and tobacco overtones. Intense and pleasant flavors, complex, strong barrel notes, warm, smooth, a flourish of sensations at the finish, lingering on the palate. 58% ABV / 116 Proof

Smoked Bourbon Whiskey

Smoked Bourbon Whiskey

$31.99

This whiskey is a Western New York homage to thick sweaters and an open-air fire on a cold winter day. We start with New York State corn, smoked and chocolate malts, and then age this whiskey in oak barrels with a #3 char. The end result is a gentle smoky oak backbone with a smooth, spicy foundation and a sweet lingering finish. 45% ABV / 90 Proof

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Straight Bourbon Whiskey

$29.99

Our award-winning Straight Bourbon is deep golden brown in color and exhibits beautiful aromas of vanilla and leather. Smooth caramel and oak, lingering like the last light of day on the waters of nearby Lake Chautauqua. We love our Straight Bourbon and we bet you will too. Made in small batches with 100% New York State grains and perfectly aged for over two years in open-air-seasoned premium white oak barrels. 44% ABV / 88 Proof

Straight Rye Whiskey

Straight Rye Whiskey

$29.99

Rye never became trendy in Western New York. It’s always been beloved here. We start with New York State corn and rye and then age this whiskey in open-air-seasoned Canton Spirit white oak barrels with a #4 char. The result is a smooth butterscotch and oak flavor with a spicy, pepper nose and a classic NY rye peppery finish. 43% ABV / 86 Proof

Vapor Infused Gin

Vapor Infused Gin

$31.99

A proper gin, with a nose of intense juniper and subtle notes of fresh orange and coriander. Pine forward on the palate with a slight spice and a pleasant, lingering, dry aftertaste from a botanical recipe that includes coriander, angelica root, grains of paradise, cardamom and anise. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

Vodka

Vodka

$20.99

This is award winning vodka born from the land it calls home. Made from 100% New York State wheat and filtered to create smooth, clean spirit, this vodka still remembers when glaciers filled the valley here, which is one of the reasons it’s so good on ice. 40% ABV / 80 Proof

Bottles - 50ml

50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

50ml - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

$1.99

Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml - Pumking Whiskey

50ml - Pumking Whiskey

$1.99

Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

50ml x 10 - Cinnamon Candy Apple Whiskey

$18.99

A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey

50ml x 10 - Pumking Whiskey

$18.99

A 10 pack of 50mls! Same great liquid, just in a smaller size! Who doesn't love an airplane bottle of your favorite flavored whiskey?

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Spirits available directly to you through our Spirit Room in Downingtown!

Website

Location

420 Acorn Lane, Downingtown, PA 19335

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D image
Southern Tier Distilling Co. - D image

Similar restaurants in your area

Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Estrella Tacos y Mas
orange star4.6 • 53
202 East Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Georgio's Restaurant - 149 E. Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
149 E. Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Victory Brewing Downingtown
orange starNo Reviews
420 Acorn Lane Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Cafe Services - 482 - Comcast Downingtown
orange starNo Reviews
1002 Cornerstone Blvd Downington, PA 19335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Downingtown

LIONE'S PIZZA RESTAURANT
orange star4.8 • 3,628
116 Wallace Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Green Street Grill
orange star4.8 • 2,652
150 East Pennsylvania Avenue Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Michelangelo's Italian Restaurant - Downingtown, PA
orange star4.6 • 1,057
1223 Horseshoe Pike Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Levante Stables
orange star4.7 • 230
160 Park Road Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Estrella Tacos y Mas
orange star4.6 • 53
202 East Lancaster Ave Downingtown, PA 19335
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Downingtown
Exton
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Chester Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Kennett Square
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Parkesburg
review star
No reviews yet
Honey Brook
review star
Avg 4 (4 restaurants)
Glen Mills
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston