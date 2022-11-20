Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steady Eddy's

review star

No reviews yet

14436 Leo Road

Leo, IN 46765

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey on Rye
BLT
Arugula Cobb

Starters

Avocado Toast

$7.00

Toasted Sourdough with Green Olives, Hard-Boiled Egg, Sunflower Seeds, Avocado and Olive Oil

Griddled Seasonal Bread

$8.00Out of stock

Lemon Poppyseed Bread Grilled and Served with Butter and Fig Jam

Marinated Cucumbers

$9.00

Served with Goat Cheese, Mint, Pine Nuts, Pomengranate

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Lemon Zest, Hazelnuts, Crispy Sage, Brown Butter

Charcuterie Board

$25.00

Cured Meats, Assorted Cheeses, Fig Jam, Honey, Peppadew, Pickled Green Beans, Crackers

Herb Roasted Salmon Plate

$19.00

Goat Cheese, Marinated Cucumber, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Seeded Bread

Tomato Burrata Salad

$9.00

Soup - Potato, Green Bean and Kieblasa

$5.00

Soup - Potato

$5.00

Salads

Eddy's House Salad

$12.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Pine Nuts, Shallot, Mint, and Parsley with Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing

Baby Kale Caesar

$13.00

Baby Kale, Proscuitto, Breadcrumb, Parmesan, Red Onion with Ceasar Dressing

Arugula Cobb

$12.00

Arugula, Feta, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds with Ranch Dressing

Greek Salad

$12.00

Gem Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Green Olive, Red Onion, Cucumber, Feta, and Parsley with Oregano Vinaigrette Dressing

1/2 Salads

1/2 Eddy's House Salad

$6.00

Spring Mix, Cucumber, Cherry Tomato, Pine Nuts, Shallot, and Herbs with Citrus Vinaigrette Dressing

1/2 Baby Kale Caesar

$6.50

Baby Kale, Proscuitto, Breadcrumbs, Parmesan, Red Onion with Caesar Dressing

1/2 Arugula Cobb

$6.00

Arugula, Feta, Hard Boiled Egg, Bacon, Avocado, Sunflower Seeds with Ranch Dressing

1/2 Little Gem Greek Salad

$6.00

Gem Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Pepperoncini, Green Olives, Red Onion, Cucumber, and Feta with Oregano Vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Large All-Beef Hot Dog with Dill Pickle, Sweet Relish, Chopped Onion, Tomato, and Yellow Mustard on a Poppyseed Bun

Roasted Veggie

$13.00

Zucchini, Red Pepper, Mushroom, Feta, Basil, and Balsamic Mayo on Italian Bread

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

White Cheddar, Tomato Jam on Sourdough

Pear Brie & Ham

$14.00

Caramelized Onion, Dijon Mustard on a Baguette

Turkey on Rye

$13.00

Arugula, Green Olive Spread, Avocado, Red Onion on Marble Rye

Smoked Whitefish on Rye

$15.00

Arugula, Green Olive Spread, Avocado, Red Onion on Marble Rye

BLT

$14.00

Smoked Bacon, Tomato, Gem Lettuce, Mayo on Marble Rye

Chicago Dog x1

$9.00

Dill, Pickle, Sweet Relish, Chopped Onion, Tomato, Mustard, Poppyseed Bun

Chicago Dog x2

$16.00

Dill, Pickle, Sweet Relish, Chopped Onion, Tomato, Mustard, Poppyseed Bun

Eddy's Melt

$15.00Out of stock

Chopped Steak, Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Carmelized Onion, and Eddy's Sauce on Marble Rye

Flatbreads

Tomato Burrata

$9.00

Tomato, Burrata Mozzarella, Fresh Basil

Broccolini Flatbread

$12.00

Broccolini, Parmesan, Garlic Cream Sauce

Steak & Arugula Flatbread

$13.00

Chopped Stead, Arugula, Feta, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion

Italian Sausage Flatbread

$12.00

Tomato, Mozzarella, Sweet Peppers, Red Onion, and Fresh Basil

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Cheddar Cheese on Sourdough

Hot Dog

$6.00

Served plain with ketchup and mustard on the side.

Buttered Noodles

$6.00

Pasta Butter Parmesan

Pasta With Red Sauce

$6.00

Pasta, Red Sauce, Parmesan

Apples and Peanut Butter

$4.00

Desserts

Seasonal Tart

$5.00

Seasonal Flavor

Ice Cream

$3.00

Assorted Flavors

Float

$5.00

Sides

$5.00

Goat Cheese, Min, Pine Nuts and Pomegranate

Roasted Cauliflower

$5.00

Roasted Cauliflower with Lemon Zest, Hazelnuts, Crispy Sage and Brown Butter

Griddled Seasonal Bread

$4.00Out of stock

Grilled and Served with Butter and Fig Jam

Seasonal Fruit

$4.00

Herb Roasted Salmon

$7.00

Dijon Roasted Chicken

$5.00

Draft Beer

Hop River Lasers in the Jungle

$6.00

Hop River Kolsch

$6.00

Mad Anthony's Snowplowed

$6.00

Mad Anthony's Ruby Raspberry

$6.00

Canned Beer

Bud Light 16oz

$4.50

Michelob Ultra 12oz

$4.50

Miller Light 16oz

$4.50

Coors Light 16oz

$4.50

Pabst Blue Ribbon 16oz

$4.50

People's Brewing Clean Water IPA

$6.00

Hop River Kayak Trails Summer Ale

$6.00

Hop River You Only Hop Twice Session Hazy IPA

$6.00

Mad Anthony Good Karma

$6.00

Founders All Day IPA

$6.00

Narragansett 16oz

$4.50

Bells Two Hearted Ale

$6.00

Seltzer & Ciders

Truly's Wild Berry

$5.00

Truly Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Kekionga Crisp Cider

$6.00

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.00

White Claw Mango

$5.00

Mighty Swell Blood Orange

$5.00

Red by the Glass

Powers Cabernet GLS

$10.00

Block 9 Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Auspicion Cabernet GLS

$9.00

Andeluna Raices Malbec GLS

$8.00

Eruption Red Blend GLS

$13.00

Raymond Field Blend GLS

$11.00

White by the Glass

Tiamo Pinot Grigio GLS

$8.00

Yalumba Y Chardonnay GLS

$8.50

Deloach Russion River Chardonnay GLS

$15.00

Sandpoint Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$8.00

Mas Fi Cava Brut GLS

$10.00

Domaine Bousquet Rose GLS

$9.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Mistinguette Cava Brut

$9.00

Red by the Bottle

Powers Cabernet BTL

$38.00

Block 9 Pinot Noir BTL

$38.00

Auspicion Cabernet BTL

$36.00

Andeluna Raices Malbec BTL

$32.00

Eruption Red Blend BTL

$50.00

Raymond Field Blend BTL

$40.00

White by the Bottle

Tiamo Pinot Grigio BTL

$30.00

Yalumba Y Chardonnay BTL

$32.00

Deloach Russion River Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Sandpoint Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$32.00

Domaine Bousquet Rose BTL

$40.00

Sweet Wine Glass

Byler Rebel Currant

$12.00

Byler Rustic White

$12.00

Riesling

$8.00

Moscato

$10.00

Sweet Wine Bottle

Byler Lane Rebel Currant

$48.00

Byler Lane Rustic White

$48.00

ich bin eine Riesling BTL

$34.00

Vignetto Moscato d'Asti

$42.00

NA Drinks

Henry Weinhard's Root Beer

$3.25

Henry Weinhard's Orange Cream Soda

$3.25

Henry Weinhard's Black Cherry Cream Soda

$3.25

Henry Weinhard's Vanilla Cream Soda

$3.25

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.50

Liquid Death Mango Chainsaw

$3.50

Liquid Death Severed Lime

$3.50

Liquid Death Berry It Alive

$3.50

Coffee / Hot Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Water

Perrier

$3.00

La Croix

$2.50

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Izzi

$2.75

Celsius

$3.75

Propel

$2.75

Sparkling Ice

$2.75

Body Armor

$3.50

Ice Mountain Bottled Water

$2.00

Apparel

Hoodie

$42.00

T-shirt

$29.00

Tank

$24.00

Sticker

Sticker

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Downtown Leo on the Cedarville Reservoir - great food in a casual atmostphere.

Website

Location

14436 Leo Road, Leo, IN 46765

Directions

