Steady Pour 2125 E Hennepin Ave #205

SOFT OPEN

Cocktails

Here Comes The Sun

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Old Fashioned

$12.00

Spirit soda

$8.00

Slushie

$8.00

Jello Shot

$3.00

Beer

Fulton 300

$8.00

Modist SupraDeluxe

$8.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

Fulton THC Water

$11.00

Wine

House Red

$10.00

House White

$10.00

Lambrusco

$11.00

N/A

Here Comes The Sun

$8.00

Hot Take

$8.00

Assorted Sodas

$4.00

Main Menu

A La Carte

Venison Dumplings

$15.00

Pork and venison dumplings with mustard greens and rice with mange puree and UHK Krunchy Chili Oil

Summer Salad

$15.00

Hmong Cucumber and heirloom tomatoes with papaya dressing, toasted peanuts, cilantro, and mint.

Fried Rice Bowl

$18.00

Rice, protein, pickled vegetables, and cilantro yogurt sauce. Choice of Pork, Beef, or Chicken.

Chicken Thigh Sandwich

$18.00

Brined and seared chicken thigh, lettuce, tomato, cilantro-lime aioli, toasted bun

Banh Mi Sandwich

$18.00

Ham, pate, mayo, pickled vegetables, cilantro, baguette

Garlic Pork Noodles

$18.00

Udon noodles, garlic, ground pork, hoisin sauce, soy sauce, rice vinegar, green onion, bonito flakes

Stir-Fried Lo Mein

$18.00

Noodles, shiitake, cabbage, chives, soy sauce, sesame oil

Bo Ssam

$16.00

Pork Shoulder, chili crunch glaze, kimchi, lettuce, ssam sauce

Tasting Menu

2-Course Tasting

$55.00

4-Course Prix-Fixe

$80.00

4-Course Cocktail Pairings

$40.00

4-Course Wine Pairings

$40.00

Wine by the Bottle

Red

Lower East Cab Sauv - BTL

$42.00

G.D Vajra Red Blend - BTL

$32.00

Bonny Doon Red Blend - BTL

$32.00

Maitia Roto Cab Sauv - BTL

$36.00

Piazza Grande Lambrusco - BTL

$28.00

Tilia Malbec - BTL

$28.00

White

Big Salt White Blend - BTL

$52.00

Pine Ridge White Blend - BTL

$32.00

Le Hameau Sauv Blanc - BTL

$32.00

Sea Glass Pinot Grigio - BTL

$28.00

Luzon Blanco - BTL

$32.00

Rose

Milou Rose - BTL

$32.00

Champagne

Cristalino Brut - BTL

$22.00

La Vostra Prosecco - BTL

$28.00

NA Beverages

Bauhaus Nah Lager

$7.00

Dry Wit NA Wine

$9.00

Assam Tea Daiquiri

$8.00

Corgi Beach Day

$8.00

Here Comes the Sun

$8.00

Rodeo Drive

$8.00

Summer’s Blood

$8.00

Coke

$3.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2125 E Hennepin Ave #205, Minneapolis, MN 55413

Directions

