Steak it Easy

609 Irvington Avenue

Orlando, FL 32803

Meals

Picanha Steak

Picanha Steak

$17.00

In Brazil, the most prized cut of meat tends to be the Picanha. In the U.S. it is little known, but referred to as the top sirlojn cap, rump cover, rump cap, or coulotte. There, the fat is not removed from the cut until the steak has been cooked. We only add coarse salt on the preparation.

Steak Sandwich

Steak Sandwich

$16.00

Signature sandu Torched provolone cheese on the top of Picanha slices in a white hoagie. Prepared on the charcoal grill

Picanha CheeseBurger

Picanha CheeseBurger

$15.00

Ground Daily in House Picanha Cut (top sirloin cap - aprox 6oz) Torched Cheddar Cheese Bacon Bits House Sauce Brioche Bun Grilled on charcoal heat

Appetizers

Cheese Tots

Cheese Tots

$10.00

Fried and Breaded Crust Mozzarella Balls Portion with 9 units

Mini Chicken Bites

Mini Chicken Bites

$10.00

Chicken Bites is a popular snack in Brazil. It's fried and has a crunchy breaded crust Inside consists of shredded chicken meat with cream cheese. Our house version is mini chicken bites portion of 09 units so you can share it

Brazilian Sausage

Brazilian Sausage

$14.00

Long and sharable sausage curled in to a wheel. Pork brazilian sausge seasoned in garlic and mild pepper. Grilled on charcoal heat

French Fries

French Fries

$5.00
Spring Mix Salad with Cheese

Spring Mix Salad with Cheese

$6.00

Spring mix salad with shaved salad cheese on top. Seasoned with lemon juice, olive oil, black pepper and salt.

Singles

Picanha Steak - No sides

Picanha Steak - No sides

$15.00
Picanha Cheeseburger - No sides

Picanha Cheeseburger - No sides

$13.00
Steak Sandwich - No sides

Steak Sandwich - No sides

$14.00

Sauces

Chimichurri

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Sweet BBQ

$0.25

Spicy Brown Mustard

$0.25
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:59 pm
Casual Brazilian BBQ Food Truck

609 Irvington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32803

