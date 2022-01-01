A map showing the location of Steak N Egg Diner NEWView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Steakhouses

Steak N Egg Diner NEW

review star

No reviews yet

4700 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20016

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specialty Meat Platters

Country Fried Steak & Eggs

$18.99+

Breaded beef patty with hot country gravy. Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

8 oz Steak & Eggs

$21.99

Grilled to order, juicy 8oz USDA Choice steak! Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

16 oz Double Steak & Eggs

$27.99

Grilled to order, TWO juicy 8oz USDA Choice steaks! Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Philly Steak & Egg

$14.99

Sliced sirloin steak topped with hot country gravy. Grilled to order. Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

T-Bone Steak & Eggs

$23.99

A hearty juicy 12 oz USDA T-Bone steak grilled to order! Two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Grilled Pork Chops & Eggs

$18.99

2 lean center cut pork chops grilled to perfection served along with two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Grilled Chicken Breast & Eggs

$13.99

A generous breast of chicken grilled juicy and tender and served with two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Alaskan Salmon & Eggs

$21.99

USDA choice salmon steak cooked to perfection and served along with fresh asparagus, two eggs served any way you like, Your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Mexican Breakfast

$16.99

Two hashbrowns topped with chili, cheese and onions and served with two eggs cooked any way you like along with your choice of toast.

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$18.99

Our delicious corned beef hash served with two eggs any way you like, along with your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Old Favorite

$12.99

Two eggs served any way you like, with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, turkey bacon or turkey sausage along with your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Paul Bunyan

$13.99

Three eggs served any way you like, with your choice of bacon, ham, sausage, scrapple, turkey bacon or turkey sausage along with your choice of Potato and your choice of toast.

Eggs Benedict

$16.99

An English Muffin topped with poached eggs, Hollandaise sauce with your choice of bacon, sausage, chicken or ham and a side of asparagus.

Tomato Benedict

$14.99

Vegetable Potato Medley

$15.99

Salmon Patty Platter

$16.99

World Famous Omelettes

Western Omlt

$16.99

Ham, Green Pepper, Onions

Mexican Omelette

$17.99

Chili, Cheese & Onions

Loaded Omelette

$19.99

Chili, Cheese, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes, Bacon, Sausage, Ham

Chicken & Cheese Omelette

$18.99

Spinach & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Plain Omelette

$13.99

Cheese Omelette

$14.99

Vegetable Omelette

$16.99

Ham & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Bacon & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Sausage & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Mushroom & Cheese Omelette

$15.99

Philly & Cheese Omelette

$18.99

Meat Lovers & Cheese Omelette

$18.99

Ham, Bacon & Sausage

Corned Beef Hash & Cheese Omelette

$18.99

TBac & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

TSaus & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

VSaus & Cheese Omelette

$16.99

Scrambled Up

Tennessee Scramble

$17.99

Diced Ham, Sausage and Bacon scrambled with 3 eggs served with 2 biscuits topped with country gravy

Old South Sunday

$17.99

2 Biscuits topped with Gravy 2 Eggs 2 Sausage 2 Bacon

Vegetable & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes

Spinach & Cheese Scram

$15.99

Turkey & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Josh Philly Steak Scram

$17.99

Chicken & Cheese Scram

$18.99

Ham & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Bacon & Cheese

$16.99

Sausage & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Turkey Bacon & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Turkey Saus & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Veggie Saus & Cheese Scram

$16.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$5.99

Egg'N Cheese

$6.99

Steak, Egg & Cheese

$9.29

Salmon Cake, Egg & Cheese

$9.29

From The Griddle

Waffles

$9.99+

Pancakes

$9.99+

Killer Cakes

$10.99+

French Toast

$9.99

1/2 Waffles

$6.50+

Pancakes

$6.50+

Killer Cakes

$5.99+

1/2 French Toast

$6.50

Griddle meal with Meat and 2 Eggs

$14.99

Griddle Meal with Meat

$12.99

Sides

Side of Meat

$4.99+

Hashbrowns

$4.99+

Home Fries

$5.99+

French Fries

$5.99+

Onion Rings

$5.99

Side order toast

$2.99+

Grits

$3.89+

Biscuits & Gravy

$6.99

Biscuit, CFS & Gravy

$8.99

Biscuit, Sausage & Gravy

$7.99

Eggs With Toast

$4.99+

Eggs

$0.99+

Oatmeal

$3.89

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Asparagus

$4.99

Side Order Gravy

$2.99

Sour Cream

$0.50

Salsa

$0.99

Hollandase Sauce

$1.99

Randolph's Ham, Cheese & Egg Hash Browns

$7.99

Avocado

$1.99

Fruit Cup

$4.99

Banana

$0.99

Extra charge item $.25

$0.25

Extra charge item $.50

$0.50

Extra charge item $1.00

$1.00

Ranch

$0.50

Xtra Chg

$1.00

Strawberry

$1.99

TO GO

TO GO ORDER

Lunch Sandwiches

Club Classic

$13.99

BLT

$12.99

Patty Melt

$13.99+

Dijon Chicken

$13.99

Honey Dijon - does NOT come with Cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.99

Bacon, Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato

Chicken Melt

$13.99

Grilled Onions and Cheese

Philly Cheese Steak

$13.99+

Grilled Cheese

$6.99+

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.99+

Brazilian Burger

$18.99+

Egg, Ham, Bacon and Cheese

Smoky Mountain Burger

$15.99+

Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions & BBQ Sauce

Guapo's Mega Burger

$17.99+

One Egg, Bacon and Cheese on the Burger 2 eggs on Side scrambled withe ham, sausage, bacon, cheese and veggies

Impossible Burger

$10.99+

Turkey Burger

$12.99+

Salmon Cake

$12.99+

Quick Bites

Jalapeno Poppers 6

$6.99

Mozzarella Sticks 6

$6.99

Chicken Tenders 4

$7.99

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

$8.99

Chili

Chili Plain

$6.59

Chili With Onion and Crackers

$6.99

Chili With Cheese ,Onions and Crackers

$7.99

Coffee

Coffee

$2.90

Coffee - LARGE - TO GO

$2.90

Coffee - SMALL - TO GO

$2.90

Iced Coffee

$2.90

Drinks

Soda

$2.90

Water

MILK

$2.90+

Juice

Hot Chocolate

$2.90

Hot Tea

$2.90

LEMONADE

$3.50

SWEET TEA

$3.50

1/2LEMONADE/ 1/2TEA

$3.50

Egg Nog

$2.99

Bottled Water

$1.99

Cup of ice - TO GO

$0.50

Cup of Hot Water

Milkshakes

Milkshake

$8.00

Floats

Root Beer Float

$8.99

Coke Float

$8.99

Diet Coke Float

$8.99

Orange Float

$8.99

Pepsi Float

$8.99

Diet Pepsi Float

$8.99

Sprite Float

$8.99

Dr Pepper Float

$8.99

Mountain Dew Float

$8.99

Sierra Mist Float

$8.99

Coffee Float

$8.99

OTHER float - specify

$8.99

Fresh Orange juice

Fresh squeezed OJ

$5.99

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream Cup

$2.99

Hot Fudge Sundae

$3.99

Strawberry Sundae

$3.99

Caramel Sundae

$3.99

Apple Pie

$2.85

Pie A La Mode

$4.99

Sample Ice Cream

$1.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$7.99

Gourmet Carrot Cake

$7.99

Sky High Cheese Cake

$7.99

Rainbow Cake

$6.99

Pecan Pie

$7.99

Coconut Cream Pie

$6.99

Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$7.99

Triple Love Cheesecake

$9.99

Sweet Potato Fantasy Cheesecake

$9.99

Rockin Red Velvet Cheesecake

$9.99

Oreo Cheesecake

$9.99

Mojito Cheesecake

$9.99

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLL

CHEESESTEAK EGG ROLLS

$8.99

FRUIT CUP

FRUIT CUP

$4.99

TEES

T-SHIRT SMALL

$20.00

T-SHIRT MED

$20.00

T-SHIRT LARGE

$20.00

T-SHIRT XLRG

$20.00

T-SHIRT 2XLRG

$20.00

SWEATSHIRTS

SWEATSHIRT SMALL

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT MED

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT LRG

$30.00

SWEATSHIRT XLRG

$30.00

SWETSHIRT 2XLRG

$30.00

HATS

BLACK HAT

$20.00

WHITE HAT

$20.00

TERVIS CUPS

SMALL

$25.00+

GIFT CERTIFICATE

GIFT CERT $5

$5.00

GIFT CERT $10

$10.00

GIFT CERT $15

$15.00

GIFT CERT $20

$20.00

GIFT CERT $25

$25.00

GIFT CERT $40

$40.00

GIFT CERT $50

$50.00

GIFT CERT 1.00

$1.00

Kids ALL

Kiddy Cake

$7.99

Single Pancake

Kids waffle 1/2 Waff

$7.99

Kid 1/2 French Toast

$7.99

Mini Scramble

$4.99

Cold Cereal

$4.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Kids Burger and Fries

$5.75

Chic Nuggets and Fries

$5.75

Kids Tenders & Fries

$5.75

Grilled Chez and Fries

$5.99

Kids Side Kicks

$2.99

Kids Drinks

$1.99
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 6:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Steak N Egg Diner where we specialize in good home cooking served in a warm, friendly atmosphere! Breakfast served 24/7! Steak-n-eggs our specialty! If you're Hungry! We're open!

Website

Location

4700 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20016

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Bread Furst
orange star4.4 • 2,347
4434 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Cracked Eggery (Cleveland Park)
orange starNo Reviews
3420 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Terrain Cafe
orange star4.3 • 377
7228 Woodmont Ave Bethesda, MD 20814
View restaurantnext
Lupo Verde Osteria
orange star4.4 • 330
4814 MacArthur Blvd NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Open City
orange starNo Reviews
2331 Calvert Street NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
District Kitchen - Woodley Park, DC
orange star4.1 • 1,534
2606 Connecticut Ave NW Washington, DC 20008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston