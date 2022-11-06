Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steakway American Grill 1861 Brown Blvd

No reviews yet

1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219

Arlington, TX 76006

Popular Items

Country Fried Steak
All American
Ribeye

Starters

Chips, Salsa, & Queso

$6.99Out of stock

Crisp Tortilla Chips, warm Queso, and Salsa with just the right amount spice

Texas Potato Skins

$7.49

Texas sized potato skins topped with shredded cheddar jack cheese, crispy bacon, freshly chopped green onion, and sour cream. Add grilled chicken or shaved sirloin to make it even better!

Loaded Fries

$7.49

Crispy Fries served with beer cheese, bacon, green onions, grilled jalapenos, and a side of ranch

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.99Out of stock

Creamy Mac & Cheese, breaded and fried to golden perfection

Spicy Fried Pickles

$7.99Out of stock

Fried dill pickle chips coated with a spicy breading for a Texas kick. Served with ranch dressing

Build Your Own Quesadilla

$5.99

Start with Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese on an oversized Flour Tortilla for just $5.99 then add as many or as few toppings as you want. *Additional Charges Apply

Fajita Quesadilla

$13.99

Tender fajita marinated steak or chicken. grilled bell peppers, and grilled onions on an oversized flour tortilla with a side of salsa, sour cream, and homemade Pico de Gallo

Wings

Your choice of Buffalo, Hot Honey Garlic, Teriyaki, Mango Habanero, Lemon Pepper, or Garlic Parmesan Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese for dipping

10 Wings

$13.99

25 Wings

$33.99

40 Wings

$53.99

75 Wings

$99.99Out of stock

100 Wings

$129.99Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

$3.49

Choice of side garden salad or side caesar salad

Dinner Salad

$7.99

Choice of side garden salad or side caesar salad

Scoop Salad

$9.99

Our Garden Salad topped with your choice of tuna salad, chicken salad, or both

Stuffed Tomatoes

$9.99

Two tomatoes stuffed with your choice of chicken salad or tuna salad on bed of fresh greens with cucumber and sliced red onion

Chicken Garden Salad

$10.99

Your choice of Grilled, Blackened, or Crispy Chicken on a bed of Fresh Greens topped with Cucumbers, Grape Tomatoes, Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, and Croutons

Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.99

Grilled or Blackened Chicken Breast with Romaine Lettuce, Shredded Parmesan, Croutons, and a side of Creamy Caesar Dressing

Antipasto Salad

$11.99

Fresh Greens topped with Salami, Capicola, Ham, Provolone Cheese, Grape Tomatoes, Cucumber, and Sliced Red Onion

Steakway Club Salad

$11.99

Mixed Greens with Crispy Chicken, Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Egg, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Cucumber, and Grape Tomatoes

Favorites

5 wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Crispy Fries and Ranch or Blue Cheese

Shrimp Basket

$9.99

Golden Fried Shrimp and Crispy Fries served with Cocktail Sauce

Finger Basket

$9.99

Hand Breaded Chicken Fingers served with Crispy Fries and your choice of Ranch, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, BBQ, or Honey Mustard for dipping

Wings Basket

$9.99

5 Jumbo Wings tossed in your choice of sauce and served with Crispy Fries and Ranch or Blue Cheese

Fajitas

$13.99+

Your choice of Chicken, Steak, or Shrimp perfectly seasoned and grilled with Green Peppers, Red Peppers, and Onions served with warm Flour Tortillas, Cheddar Jack Cheese, Sour Cream, Homemade Pico de Gallo, and Guacamole

Ultimate Stuffed Potato

$9.99Out of stock

A Texas Sized Potato stuffed with your choice of tender Sirloin or Grilled Chicken with Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Crumbled Bacon, freshly cut Green Onions, Butter and Sour Cream. Served with a side Garden or Caesar Salad.

Country Fried Steak Sand

$8.49

Perfectly fried and served with lettuce, tomato, and Mayo on a Brioche Bun

From the Deli

8" Deli Classic

$8.49

Your choice of our classic deli meats built just the way you want it.

12" Deli Classic

$11.99

Your choice of our classic deli meats built just the way you want it.

Deli Classic Wrap

$8.49

Your choice of our classic deli meats built just the way you want it.

8" Deli Salad

$9.49

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and pickle on your choice of a fresh baked hoagie roll or wrap

12" Deli Salad

$12.99

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and pickle on your choice of a fresh baked hoagie roll or wrap

Deli Salad Wrap

$9.49

Tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, Mayo, and pickle on your choice of a fresh baked hoagie roll or wrap

8" Italian

$10.49

Genoa Salami, Ham, Capicola, Oregano, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a freshly baked Hoagie Roll

12" Italian

$13.99

Genoa Salami, Ham, Capicola, Oregano, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a freshly baked Hoagie Roll

Italian Wrap

$10.49

Genoa Salami, Ham, Capicola, Oregano, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Pickle on a freshly baked Hoagie Roll

8" Buffalo Chicken

$10.49

Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing with Lettuce and Tomato

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing with Lettuce and Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy Chicken tossed in Buffalo Sauce and Ranch Dressing with Lettuce and Tomato

8" Ranch Chicken

$10.49

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, and Swiss Cheese

12" Ranch Chicken

$13.99

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, and Swiss Cheese

Ranch Chicken Wrap

$10.49

Crispy Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, and Swiss Cheese

The Club

$10.99

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Swiss Cheese, and Mayo piled high on Texas Toast

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Lettuce, Grilled Onions, Grilled Red Peppers Grilled Green Peppers, Grilled Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese, and our House Vinaigrette

Cheesesteaks

8" Original

$9.49

Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, and Mayo

12" Original

$12.99

Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, Grilled Onions, and Mayo

8" Pub Steak

$10.49Out of stock

Grilled Onions, Crisp Bacon & Beer Cheese

12" Pub Steak

$13.99Out of stock

Grilled Onions, Crisp Bacon & Beer Cheese

8" Steakhouse

$10.49

Provolone Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Mayo, and A-1 Steak Sauce

12" Steakhouse

$13.99

Provolone Cheese, Grilled Mushrooms, Grilled Onions, Mayo, and A-1 Steak Sauce

8" Bomb

$11.49

Provolone Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Mayo

12" Bomb

$14.99

Provolone Cheese, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Bacon, and Mayo

8" BYO Cheesesteak

$8.49

Freshly Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken built just the way you want it

12" BYO Cheesesteak

$11.99

Freshly Shaved Sirloin or Grilled Chicken built just the way you want it

On a Bun

All American

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard

Magic Mushroom

$9.99

Sautéed Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, and Garlic Mayo

Texas Burger

$10.99

Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese, Bacon, Grilled Onions, and BBQ Sauce

That’s My Jam

$10.99

American Cheese, Bacon-Onion Jam, and Chipotle Mayo

The Cowboy

$12.99

(4) Quarter Pound Patties, American Cheese, Lettuce Tomato, Pickle, Grilled Onions, Bacon, Ketchup, and Mustard

BYO Burger

$8.99

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Ketchup and Mustard

Grilled Cheese & Melts

Say Cheese

$5.99

Choice of American, Provolone, Swiss, or Cheddar on Texas Toast. Add Bacon, Ham, Turkey, Tomato, Grilled Onions, Grilled Mushrooms, or Guacamole to make the perfect Grilled Cheese

Ham & Swiss

$7.99

Sliced Ham and Swiss Cheese on Texas Toast

Philly Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Freshly Shaved Sirloin, American Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Grilled Peppers, and Grilled Onions on Texas Toast

Kitchen Sink

$8.99

American, Swiss, Ham, Bacon, and Tomato on Texas Toast

Tuna Melt

$7.99

Our Homemade Tuna Salad, Provolone Cheese, and Tomato with 1000 Island Dressing on Texas Toast

Ultimate Patty Melt

$7.99Out of stock

A juicy hand pressed burger patty sandwiched between two pieces of Texas Toast with Swiss Cheese, Grilled Onions, and 1000 Island Dressing

Turkey Melt

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh Sliced Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Tomato and 1000 Island Dressing on Texas Toast

Dinners

Sirloin Tips

$16.99Out of stock

Tender Tips served with Sauteed Mushrooms and Brown Gravy

10oz Sirloin Steak

$19.99

10oz of our leanest cut, perfectly seasoned and grilled just the way you want it

Ribeye

$20.99+

Full of flavor and grilled to perfection

Fire Grilled Chicken Breast

$12.99Out of stock

Perfectly seasoned and grilled to perfection

Joanna's Smothered Chicken

$15.99Out of stock

Our Fire Grilled Chicken smothered with Mushrooms, Bacon, and Shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese

Chopped Hamburger Steak

$13.99

Served with Grilled Onions and a side of Brown Gravy

Country Fried Steak

$12.99

A Texas tradition, fried to golden perfection and served with Mashed Potatoes, Southern Cream Gravy, Salad, and a Roll

Shrimp Dinner

$18.99

Your choice of fried or grilled with cocktail sauce

Chicken Ranch Alfredo

$10.99Out of stock

Penne Pasta with broccoli, grape tomatoes, and ranch alfredo sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Penne Bolognese

$10.99Out of stock

Penne with a meat Bolognese sauce. Served with a side salad and garlic bread.

Sides

Chips

$1.99

Fries

$1.99

Loaded Fries

$4.99

Broccoli

$2.99

Mixed Veg

$2.99

Baked Potato

$2.99Out of stock

Works Potato

$4.99Out of stock

Mashed & Gravy

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

Loaded Mash

$4.99

Potato Skin

$2.99

Mac & Cheese

$2.99Out of stock

Beverages

Kids Bev

$1.29

2-Liter

$3.29

Cola

$1.99

Diet Cola

$1.99

Spritz

$1.99

Root Beer

$1.99

Dr. Doctor

$1.99

Iced Tea

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Real Lemomade

$1.99

Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Sweet Arnold Palmer

$1.99

Desserts

Cheesecake

$4.49Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Fudge Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Banana Pudding

$3.99Out of stock

Kids Menus

I Don't Know (K-Tips)

$6.99Out of stock

Sirloin Tips, Kid’s Side, Kid’s Drink, and a Treat

I'm Not Hungry (K-Tenders)

$6.99

Chicken Tenders, Kid’s Side, Kids Drink, and a Treat

I Don't Want That (K-Burger)

$6.99

Hamburger, Kid’s Side, Kids Drink, and a Treat

I Don't Care (K-Grilled Cheese)

$6.99

Grilled Cheese, Kid’s Side, Kids Drink, and a Treat

That's Not Fair (K-Mac & Cheese)

$6.99Out of stock

Kids Mac and Cheese, Kid’s Side, Kids Drink, and a Treat

But Mom (K-Deli sandwich)

$6.99

Kids Deli Sandwich, Kid’s Side, Kids Drink, and a Treat

All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987

1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington, TX 76006

