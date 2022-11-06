Steakway American Grill 1861 Brown Blvd
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Delivering the freshest cheesesteaks, burgers, steaks, and more since 1987
Location
1861 Brown Blvd Suite 219, Arlington, TX 76006
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Cartel Taco Bar - 506 East Division Street St. 150
No Reviews
506 East Division Street St. 150 Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurant
Mercury Chophouse - Arlington - 2221 East Lamar Boulevard
No Reviews
2221 East Lamar Boulevard Arlington, TX 76006
View restaurant
Zalat Pizza (Arlington - Collins)
4.5 • 12
1805 N Collins St, Ste 141 Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurant
Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop - Arlington, TX
No Reviews
1707 N. Collins St. Arlington, TX 76011
View restaurant