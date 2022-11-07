Restaurant header imageView gallery
Steakhouses

Steakhouse 85

review star

No reviews yet

85 CHURCH STREET

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Black Angus Burger
Hearts of romaine ceasar
Baby iceberg lettuce

Steaks, Chops, Etc...

12 oz Filet Mignon

$55.00

Classic, center cut, Angus Tenderloin

8 oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

A smaller version of our tender filet

18 oz Cowboy Ribeye

$57.00

A bone-in, center cut, well marbled ribeye

Dry Aged Delmonico 14 0z.

$53.00

Well marbled, flavorful cut, aged 35 days

Dry Aged Strip Steak 16 oz.

$53.00

Center Cut Strip,aged 28 daysand hand cut

The Tomahawk Chop 26 oz

$79.00

Encusted with a garlic blue cheese rub & bordelaise

Free Range Pork Chop 16 oz

$32.00

Charbroiled pork chop from Leid's of Lancaster

Roasted Chicken Breast

$30.00

Roasted eggplant ratatouille, tomato jus

Black Angus Burger

$19.00

Cast Iron seared, shoestring fries, choice of cheese

Sirloin 8oz

$32.00

Sliced, roasted garlic dipping sauce, a side of fries

The PorterHouse 40 oz

$99.00

Aged 14 days, and presented sliced off the bone

Classic Surf & Turf

$72.00

8oz prime Angus Filet mignon & a 6 oz lobster tail

The Kings Platter

$125.00

A 26 0z Tomahawk Chop, paired with twin 6 oz South African lobster tails

Appetizers

Crispy Calamari

$10.00

Lightly fried, marinara sauce

Prosciutto wrapped mozzarella

$10.00

Served warm with roasted tomatoes

Tenderloin meatballs

$10.00

House tomato gravy, ricotta, baby arugula

Applewood smoked bacon

$15.00

Thick cut & glazed with brown sugar

Long Island Littleneck Clams

$18.00

Steamed with garlic. white wine & lemon

Cilantro Lime Shrimp

$19.00

Chargrilled shrimp tossed in a zesty marinade

Jumbo Lump Crab Martini

$20.00

baby greens, lemon vodka, horseradish cocktail

Jumbo Lump Crab cake

$19.00

Broiled, served with ginger slaw & dijonnaise

Black Truffle Burrata

$20.00

Fire roasted tomatoes, balsamic reduction

Colossal Shrimp Cocktail

$20.00

served with horseradish cocktail

Onion Soup

$10.00

Broiled with gruyere swiss cheese

Lobster bisque

$14.00

kicked up with a touch of remy XO

Soups & Salads

Baby iceberg lettuce

$12.00

blue cheese crumbles, tomatoes, bacon & blue cheese dressing

roasted beets & goat cheese

$11.00

Arugula, toasted pine nuts, red wine vinaigrette

Baby spinach salad

$11.00

Vidalia Vinaigrette, bacon, hard boiled eggs

Hearts of romaine ceasar

$11.00

Parmesan croutons, white anchovies

Honeycrisp apple salad

$11.00

Cranberries, candied pecans, manchego & honey

Lobster Bisque

$14.00

Kicked up with a touch of remy XO

Onion Soup

$10.00

Broiled with gruyere cheese & crouton

From The Sea

Crab stuffed shrimp

$44.00

Broiled & draped with a lemon buerre blanc

Twin Lobster Tails

$56.00

Twin 6 oz South African cold water tails

Jumbo Lump Crab Cakes

$44.00

Broiled with ginger slaw, dijonnaise

Salmon

$38.00

Artichoke caponata

Crab Encrusted Grouper

$39.00

Sauteed SPinach, lemon, capers

Day Boat Sea Scallops

$44.00

Cauliflower risotto

Sides

Vidalia onion Rings

$8.00

Sauteed Asparagus

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$9.00

Broccoli Au Gratin

$9.00

Sauteed Spinach

$8.00

Sauteed Mushrooms

$8.00

Lobster risotto

$19.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$19.00

Yukon Mashed

$8.00

Scalloped Potatoes

$9.00

Shoestring Fries

$8.00

Steak Cut Fries

$8.00

Skillet Hash Browns

$8.00

Sweet potato casserole

$9.00

Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Truffle Tater Tots

$12.00

Bearnaise Sauce

$4.00

Maytag Blue Cheese

$4.00

Horseradish sauce

$4.00

Au Poivre Style

$4.00

Oscar Style

$19.00

Seared Foie Gras

$19.00

Foie Gras Butter

$9.00

6 oz lobster tail

$28.00

Baked Potato

$8.00

Classic Baked potato served with aside of sour cream & Butter

Date Night "To GO"

Date Night Dinner for 2

$125.00

This is our classic Monday & Friday Date Night Dinner option. It includes 2 appetizers, 2 entrees, 2 desserts. 1 side dish and 1 $30 bottle of wine.

Desserts

Amaretto Creme Brulee

$8.00

Warm Apple Tart

$9.00

New York Style Cheesecake

$10.00

Warm Chocolate Lava Cookie

$10.00

Triple Chocolate Brownie

$9.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.00

Breaded chicken tenders with french fries

Penne Pasta with Marinara sauce

$8.00

Penne with Butter

$8.00

Kids Burger with Fries

$9.00

Kids Sirloin Tips with Fries

$10.00

Sirloin Tips with Fries

$9.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Special Events

2 Person - Wine Dinner - 10-20-22 6:30 PM Start time

2 Person - Wine Dinner - 10-20-22 6:30 PM Start time

$260.00Out of stock

5 Course Meal with Pairings Chef Brian Karluk Creating & Hosting Limited Availability: Due to the limited availability we will be taking payment upfront and unfortunately we can not accept cancellations.

4 Person - Wine Dinner - 10-20-22 6:30 PM Start time

4 Person - Wine Dinner - 10-20-22 6:30 PM Start time

$520.00Out of stock

5 Course Meal with Pairings by Chef Brian Karluk This is a table for 4 people. No Cancellations or additional people will be accepted. Thank you for your understanding

6 Person - Wine Dinner - 10-20-22 6:30 PM Start time

6 Person - Wine Dinner - 10-20-22 6:30 PM Start time

$780.00Out of stock

5 Course Meal with Pairings by Chef Brian Karluk This is a table for 6 people. No Cancellations or additional people will be accepted. Thank you for your understanding

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

85 CHURCH STREET, NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901

Directions

Gallery
Steakhouse 85 image
Steakhouse 85 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Char Steak - Raritan
orange starNo Reviews
777 U.S. 202 North Raritan, NJ 08869
View restaurantnext
Navy Pier
orange starNo Reviews
37 Navy Pier Court Staten Island, NY 10304
View restaurantnext
Char Steak - Redbank
orange star4.3 • 3,708
33 Broad St Red Bank, NJ 07701
View restaurantnext
Hamilton Tap and Grill
orange star4.2 • 897
557 US-130 Hamilton Township, NJ 08961
View restaurantnext
DelMonico - 505 Pompton Ave - Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
orange star4.4 • 1,265
505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View restaurantnext
The Revere
orange starNo Reviews
802 RIVER RD WEST TRENTON, PA 08628
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in NEW BRUNSWICK

honeygrow - Rutgers
orange star4.6 • 5,213
36 College Ave. New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Fritz's
orange star4.7 • 2,525
115 Easton Avenue New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Destination Dogs - New Brunswick
orange star4.7 • 1,972
101 Paterson Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow
orange star4.4 • 1,802
106 Albany St New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
George Street Ale House
orange star4.0 • 1,312
378 George St New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Hub City Brewhouse
orange star4.0 • 709
335 George Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near NEW BRUNSWICK
Piscataway
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Somerset
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
North Brunswick
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Edison
review star
Avg 4.2 (25 restaurants)
Metuchen
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Parlin
review star
No reviews yet
Kendall Park
review star
Avg 3.7 (3 restaurants)
Old Bridge
review star
No reviews yet
Iselin
review star
Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston