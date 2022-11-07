Steakhouses
Steakhouse 85
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
85 CHURCH STREET, NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ 08901
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DelMonico - 505 Pompton Ave - Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
4.4 • 1,265
505 Pompton Ave Cedar Grove, NJ 07009
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in NEW BRUNSWICK
Destination Dogs - New Brunswick
4.7 • 1,972
101 Paterson Street New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurant
Old Man Rafferty's - New Brunswick - Toastnow
4.4 • 1,802
106 Albany St New Brunswick, NJ 08901
View restaurant
More near NEW BRUNSWICK