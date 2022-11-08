Main picView gallery

Rosebud Steakhouse RS - MUNSTER

review star

No reviews yet

9061 Calumet Avenue

Unit D

Munster, IN 46320

Beer

Heineken

$8.00

Lagunitas NA

$7.00

Pilsner Urquell

$8.00

Revolution Anti Hero

$8.00

Three Floyds Zombie Dust

$9.00

Peroni

$7.00

Modelo Negra

$8.00

Corona Light

$8.00

Kaliber

$7.00

White Wines

BTL - Henriot Blanc

$120.00

BTL - Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$48.00

GLS - Ruffino Prosecco Rose

$12.00

BTL - J Cuvee Brut

$80.00

BTL - Mionetto Prosecco

$48.00

GLS - Mionetto Prosecco

$12.00

BTL - Nicholas Feuillatte

$80.00

GLS - Nicholas Feuillatte

$20.00

SPLIT Nicholas Feuillatte 187

$40.00

BTL - Moet Imperial

$110.00

BTL Complicated Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Far Niente Chard

$130.00

BTL Flowers Chardonnay

$90.00

BTL Harken Chardonnay

$56.00

BTL Louis Jadot Chablis

$72.00

BTL Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$68.00

BTL Prisoner The Snitch Chardonnay

$80.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Wente Chardonnay

$52.00

BTL Decoy SB

$60.00

BTL Oyster Bay Sauvignon Blanc

$52.00

BTL Robert Mondavi Pinot Grigio

$56.00

BTL Whispering Angel

$60.00

BTL Kim Crawford SB

$56.00

BTL Charles Smith "Kung Fu Girl" Riesling

$56.00

BTL Complicated Chardonnay

$68.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

9061 Calumet Avenue, Unit D, Munster, IN 46320

