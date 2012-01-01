Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Steakhouses

Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen

606 Reviews

$$$$

316 E Hopkins Ave

Aspen, CO 81611

Popular Items

8 oz Filet
Lulu's Kale
Jumbo Shrimp

Raw Bar

Crudo

$29.00

Chef’s Inspiration

West Coast Oysters

$5.00

Petit Seafood Plateau

$70.00

Hogwash, Cocktail, Mustard Sauce

Grand Seafood Plateau

$140.00

Hogwash, Cocktail, Mustard Sauce

Le 316 Seafood Plateau

$280.00

Hogwash, Cocktail, Mustard Sauce

Jumbo Shrimp

$30.00

King Crab Legs 1/2 LB

$100.00

Japanese Oysters

$18.00

Oysters Rockefeller (3)

$18.00

Add 1 Rockefeller Oyster

$6.00

Raw Oysters 1/2 DZ

$24.00

Tuna Tartare

$27.00

Green Peppercorn Crème Fraiche, Basil Pesto, Crostini

Add 1 Japanese Oyster

$6.00

Salads

Caesar

$21.00

Crispy Brussels Leaves, Tomato Jam, Lemon Oil, Worcestershire

Goat Cheese & Yellow Beet

$24.00

Lulu's Kale

$22.00

Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil, Parmesan

Simple Salad

$16.00

Market Greens, Fresh Herbs, Radish, Champagne Vinaigrette

Wedge

$22.00

Baby Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Bacon, Shaved Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing

Appetizers

Bread And Butter To Go

Clam Chowder

$18.00

Crab Cakes

$26.00

Pommery Mustard Sauce, Arugula, Cornichon, Grilled Lemon

Foie Gras

$36.00

PB&J Style, Brioche, Port Wine Cherry Jam, Pine Nut Butter, Cocoa & Pistachio Crumble

Jamon Iberico

$38.00

Mussels & Frites

$26.00

Champagne, Jalapeño Peppers, Garlic, Hand Cut French Fries

Onion Rings

$20.00

House-Made Steak Sauce

Fish & Fowl

Chicken

$42.00

Dover Sole

$68.00

Shallot Lemon Brown Butter

Sea Bass

$54.00

Skuna Bay Salmon

$48.00

Dijon, Local Honey, Baby Fennel & Leeks, Herbs, Preserved Lemon Beurre Blanc

Vegetarian

$35.00

Whole Lobster

$82.00Out of stock

Bay Scallops, Prawns, Gruyere, Lemon Beurre Blanc

Scallops Special

$35.00Out of stock

Prime Butcher Shop

Flat Iron

$54.00

8 oz Filet

$65.00

Bone in Filet 10 oz

$70.00

Eye Of Ribeye

$75.00Out of stock

New York Strip

$77.00

Cowboy Rib-Eye 20 oz

$85.00

Porterhouse for Two 32 oz

$125.00

Tomahawk Rib-Eye for Two 38 oz

$145.00

Wagyu Boneless Ribeye

$115.00Out of stock

16 Oz Bison Ribeye

$85.00Out of stock

Over The Top

Blue Cheese Crust

$8.00

Crab Cake

$15.00

Caramelized Onions

$7.00

Crab Oscar

$42.00

Lobster Oscar