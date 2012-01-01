Steakhouse No. 316 - Aspen
316 E Hopkins Ave
Aspen, CO 81611
Popular Items
Raw Bar
Crudo
Chef’s Inspiration
West Coast Oysters
Petit Seafood Plateau
Hogwash, Cocktail, Mustard Sauce
Grand Seafood Plateau
Hogwash, Cocktail, Mustard Sauce
Le 316 Seafood Plateau
Hogwash, Cocktail, Mustard Sauce
Jumbo Shrimp
King Crab Legs 1/2 LB
Japanese Oysters
Oysters Rockefeller (3)
Add 1 Rockefeller Oyster
Raw Oysters 1/2 DZ
Tuna Tartare
Green Peppercorn Crème Fraiche, Basil Pesto, Crostini
Add 1 Japanese Oyster
Salads
Caesar
Crispy Brussels Leaves, Tomato Jam, Lemon Oil, Worcestershire
Goat Cheese & Yellow Beet
Lulu's Kale
Kale, Currants, Pine Nuts, Olive Oil, Parmesan
Simple Salad
Market Greens, Fresh Herbs, Radish, Champagne Vinaigrette
Wedge
Baby Iceberg, Blue Cheese, Heirloom Tomatoes, Candied Bacon, Shaved Red Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
Appetizers
Bread And Butter To Go
Clam Chowder
Crab Cakes
Pommery Mustard Sauce, Arugula, Cornichon, Grilled Lemon
Foie Gras
PB&J Style, Brioche, Port Wine Cherry Jam, Pine Nut Butter, Cocoa & Pistachio Crumble
Jamon Iberico
Mussels & Frites
Champagne, Jalapeño Peppers, Garlic, Hand Cut French Fries
Onion Rings
House-Made Steak Sauce