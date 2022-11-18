Restaurant header imageView gallery

Dodge City - Wilkesboro

review star

No reviews yet

4803 US-421

Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

1/2 Dozen Rolls
Chuckwagon Chop Steak
Festus Steak Tips

Appetizers

Fried Pickle Spears

$7.99

Long Branch Cheese Fries

$9.99

Popcorn Chicken App

$8.99

Potato Skins

$6.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.49

Rattlesnake Bites

$7.99

Seared Ahi Tuna

$9.99

Tumble Weed Onion

$7.99

Wings (12)

$14.49

Wings (6)

$9.49

Salad / Soup

Ahi Tuna Salad

$15.49

Dodge City Steak Salad

$15.99

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.59

Caesar Salad

$4.99

House Salad

$5.49

Tender Salad

$10.99

Steaks

12oz Ribeye

$21.99

12oz Sirloin

$18.49

18oz Ribeye

$29.99

6oz Filet

$21.49

8oz Filet

$23.99

8oz Sirloin

$15.99

Chuckwagon Chop Steak

$11.99

Deputy Marshall Sizzler

$16.99

Doc Adams NY Strip

$20.99

Festus Steak Tips

$15.49

Gunslinger Ribeye

$26.99Out of stock

Prime Rib

$20.99Out of stock

10oz NY Strip Special

$14.99Out of stock

Entrees

Bacon & Apple Pork Ribeye

$14.99

BBQ Platter

$13.99

Full Baby Back Rib

$21.99

Half Baby Back Rib

$17.99

Ultimate Rib Combo

$23.99

Grilled Mahi Mahi

$16.49

Sam's Salmon

$16.99

Shrimp Skewers

$15.99

BBQ Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tenders

$12.49

Grilled Chicken

$13.49

Popcorn Chicken Entrée

$12.49

Southwestern Chicken

$13.99

Sandwiches

Round-Up Steak Burger

$11.49

Dodge City Burger

$11.99

Classic Cheeseburger

$10.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.99

Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

Philly Cheesesteak

$12.49

Pork Ribeye Sandwich

$12.99

BBQ Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Philly

$11.49

Sides

1/2 Dozen Rolls

$3.50

Baked Potato

$2.99

Cole Slaw

$2.99

Corn on the Cob

$2.99

Creamed Spinach

$4.49

French Fries

$2.99

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$4.49

Loaded Potato

$4.49

Loaded Sweet Potato

$4.49

Macaroni and Cheese

$2.99

Mashed Potatoes

$2.99

One Dozen Rolls

$6.50

One Shrimp Skewer

$5.99

Rice Pilaf

$2.99

Seasonal Vegetables

$2.99

Side Caesar

$2.99

Side Salad

$2.99

Southern Corn

$2.99

Southern Green Beans

$2.99

Sweet Potato

$2.99

Sweet Potato Casserole

$2.99Out of stock

Veggie Plate

$8.49

Kids Meals

Kid Cheeseburger

$5.99

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.99

Kid Hamburger Steak

$6.99

Kid Grilled Chicken

$6.99

Kid Chicken Tenders

$5.99

Kid Baby Back

$6.99

Kid Fettuccini

$6.99

Kid Sirloin

$6.99

Desserts

Vanilla Ice Cream

$1.99

Hot Fudge Brownie

$4.99

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

Bourbon Street Pecan Pie

$4.99Out of stock

Creme Brulee Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Oreo Cookie Bash

$4.99Out of stock

Cowboy Sundae

$4.99

Raspberry Donut Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Homestyle Favorites

Country Fried Steak 2 Sides

$10.99

Country Fried Pork Chop 2 Sides

$10.99

Meatloaf 2 Sides

$10.99

Country Fried Steak 3 Sides

$11.99

Country Fried Pork Chop 3 Sides

$11.99

Meatloaf 3 Sides

$11.99

NY Strip Combo

Pretzel Bite App

NY Strip Combo

$28.99

Brownie

Soft Beverages

Cheerwine

$2.99

Coffee

$2.59

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Diet Mt Dew

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Pink Lemonade

$2.99

Red Bull

$3.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

After Dinner Drinks

Baileys & Coffee

$7.50

Baileys Irish Creme

$7.50

Caramel Irish Creme

$8.00

Kahlua & Coffee

$7.50

Kentucky Coffee

$7.50

Nutty Irishman

$7.50

Peppermint Mocha

$7.50

Outlaw Drinks

Cowboy Milkshake

$6.00Out of stock

Mojito

$6.00Out of stock

Outlaw Margarita

$6.00

Red Sangria

$6.00

Rum Punch

$6.00

Washington Apple

$7.00

White Sangria

$6.00

Keep Your Jar

$6.00

Soft Beverage

Cheerwine

$1.39

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.39

Diet Mt Dew

$1.39

Diet Pepsi

$1.39

Dr Pepper

$1.39

Mt Dew

$1.39

Pepsi

$1.39

Pink Lemonade

$1.39

Sierra Mist

$1.39

Sweet Tea

$1.39

Unsweet Tea

$1.39

Water

Appetizers

Fried Pickles

$3.99

Potato Skins

$4.99

Entrees

Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Classic Cheese Burger

$8.99

Lunch Chopped Steak (8oz)

$8.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$8.99

Chicken Tips

$8.99

Fish N Chips

$8.99

Lunch Ribs

$8.99

NY Strip

$11.99

Cowboy Steak N Shrimp

$13.99

Pick Two

$8.99
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:20 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:20 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

4803 US-421, Wilkesboro, NC 28697

Directions

Gallery
Dodge City - Wilkesboro image
Dodge City - Wilkesboro image

Similar restaurants in your area

Coach's Neighborhood Grill - Wilkesboro
orange starNo Reviews
1840 Winkler St Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
TwoBoros Brewery - 111 East Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 East Main Street Wilkesboro, NC 28697
View restaurantnext
Oldhouse Goods
orange starNo Reviews
599 Hwy 16 South Jefferson, NC 28640
View restaurantnext
The High Country Greek
orange star4.8 • 256
507 Bamboo Rd. Boone, NC 28607
View restaurantnext
Garden Route Coffee 1 - 5945 Rena Rd
orange starNo Reviews
5945 Rena Rd Hamptonville, NC 27020
View restaurantnext
Happy Valley Filling Station
orange starNo Reviews
1275 Highway 268 Lenoir, NC 28645
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Wilkesboro
Elkin
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Boone
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Statesville
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Hickory
review star
Avg 4 (21 restaurants)
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Mount Airy
review star
Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)
Denver
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Mooresville
review star
Avg 4.2 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston