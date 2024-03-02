The Original Steaks and Hoagies Medina
No reviews yet
947 N Court St
Medina, OH 44256
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
The Original Steaks and Hoagies
Cheesesteaks
- Cheesesteak$9.36
Hand shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with choice of Whizz, Provolone or White American Cheese.
- Original Cheesesteak$9.36
Fried onions, mushrooms, hot and sweet peppers, choice of cheese whizz, provolone or white american
- The Ultimate$10.40
Lettuce, tomato, oregano, mayo, salami, white american, oil and vinegar
- Pizza$9.36
Hand Shaved Ribeye, freshly chopped with marinara sauce, oregano, chopped pepperoni, provolone cheese. Topped with crispy pepperoni
- The Hangover$10.40
Hand Shaved Ribeye freshly chopped with hot sauce, fried egg, crispy bacon, onions, hot cherry peppers, whizz
- Black and Blue$9.36
Cajun seasoning, mushrooms, blue cheese cream
- Spicy$9.36
Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone
- Philly Fries$9.36
Fresh cut fries topped with philly steak, onions, sweet peppers, whizz
Chicken Cheesesteaks
- Original Chicken Cheesesteak$9.36
Choice of Whizz, Provolone White American
- Buffalo Chicken$9.36
Hot sauce, spicy peppers, blue cheese cream
- Pizza Chicken$9.36
Marinara sauce, oregano, pepperoni, provolone cheese
- Teriyaki Chicken$9.36
Fried onions, pineapple, sweet peppers, provolone teryiaki sauce
- BBQ Chicken$9.36
Onion rings, bacon, bbq, white american
- Spicy Chicken$9.36
Spicy mayo, hot peppers, provolone
- Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.36
Bacon, ranch, lettuce, tomato, provolone
- Chicken Parm$9.36
Vegetarian Cheesesteaks
Hoagies
Starters
Salads
- House$6.24
Romaine, tomatoes, onions, shredded provolone, croutons
- Original Cheesesteak Salad$11.44
Romain, onions, mushrooms, sweet peppers, hot peppers, provolone, steak or chicken
- Original Cauliflower Salad$10.40
Romaine, onions, mushrooms, hot peppers, sweet peppers, provolone,
- Halley Jo$10.40
Romaine, turkey, candied walnuts, provolone, dried cranberries, fat free raspberry ving