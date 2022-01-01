Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steaksters 2

3509 Niagara Falls Boulevard

North Tonawanda, NY 14120

Order Again

Popular Items

12" Steak & Cheese Sub
6" Steak & Cheese Sub
Fries

Cold Subs

BYO Cold Sub

$10.50Out of stock

Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

Italian Hoagie

$14.25Out of stock

Ham, Capicola, Salami, caramelized onions, Bell Peppers, American cheese & mayo

The Philly Hoagie

$14.25

Steak, caramelized onions, Bell Peppers, American cheese, cheddar cheese & mayo

Capicola Hoagie

$14.25Out of stock

Steak, Capicola, caramelized onions, Bell peppers, American cheese, Cheddar cheese & mayo

Hot Subs

12" Steak & Cheese Sub

$14.50

Steak, American Cheese, Lettuce, Onions, Tomato, Mayo, Oil, Seasoning

6" Steak & Cheese Sub

$8.00

Steak, American cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Mayo, Oil & seasoning

Steak & Capicola Sub

$14.25

Steak, Capicola, provolone Cheese, American Cheese, Lettuce, Sautéed Onions, Mayo, Oil, Seasoning

12" Chicken Finger

$14.25

6" Chicken finger

$8.00

Stinger 12"

$15.50

Stinger 6"

$9.50

The BIG steakster 12"

$15.00

The BIG steakster 6"

$8.00

Wraps

Steak, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, oil & seasoning

Steak Wrap

$11.00

BBQ Chopped Wrap

$11.00Out of stock

Lettuce, pepper jack cheese, BBQ chicken, tortilla strips, Green onion, sweet corn, homemade ranch dressing in a wrap

Chicken Finger Wrap

$11.00

Smash Burgers

Single SMASH Cheeseburger

$8.00

Single Burger with American Cheese Choose Toppings Includes choice of side

Double SMASH Cheeseburger

$11.00

Double Burger with American Cheese Choose Toppings Includes choice of side

Logs

Specialty Logs served with mayo or blue cheese

Taco Logs

$7.50

Steak Logs

$7.50

Sides

Mac and Cheese

$3.00Out of stock

Homemade Mac and cheese

Chips

$1.50

Fries

$5.00

Chocolate chunk cookie

$3.75

Salted Caramel cookie

$3.75

Salads

BBQ Chopped SALAD

$11.00Out of stock

Lettuce, pepper jack cheese, BBQ chicken, tortilla strips, Green onion, sweet corn, homemade ranch dressing

Medium Drink

Pepsi

$2.00

Root Beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Raspberry Tea

$2.00

Diet Pepsi

$2.00

Water Bottle

$2.00

Large Drink

Pepsi

$2.50

Diet Pepsi

$2.50

Mtn Dew

$2.50

Brisk Lemon

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50

Rootbeer

$2.50

Orange Soda

$2.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Subs, Hoagies, Burgers, Tacos & More! Fast food in a relaxing atmosphere, stop on in and enjoy!

Location

Directions

