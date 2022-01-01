Steaksters 2
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
Subs, Hoagies, Burgers, Tacos & More! Fast food in a relaxing atmosphere, stop on in and enjoy!
Location
3509 Niagara Falls Boulevard, North Tonawanda, NY 14120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company - Wurlitzer
4.3 • 752
908 Niagara Falls Blvd North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in North Tonawanda
Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange
4.8 • 4,159
184 Sweeney Street North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurant
Woodcock Brothers Brewing Company - Wurlitzer
4.3 • 752
908 Niagara Falls Blvd North Tonawanda, NY 14120
View restaurant
More near North Tonawanda