Steam Boys Germantown

review star

No reviews yet

1200 2nd Avenue North

Nashville, TN 37208

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
Pork Bao 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo
Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo - Frito

Bao

First availability: 11:30am

Pork Bao 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

$4.50

Beef Bao 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

$4.50

Veggie Bao 蔬菜包 bollo de verduras

$4.50Out of stock

Gua Bao

Gua Bao Beef 牛肉 Carne de Vaca

$6.00

Gua Bao Pork Belly 猪肉 Cerdo

$6.00

Gua Bao Chicken Cutlet 脆皮鸡 Pollo Frito

$6.00

Seared Bao

Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

$7.25Out of stock

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

$7.25Out of stock

Seared Veg 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

$7.25Out of stock

Boiled Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo

$8.50

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones

$9.00

Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 bola de masa de pollo

$9.00

Hot Dumpling Bowl 辣水饺 tazon de masa picante

$9.00

Pan Seared Dumplings

Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo - Frito

$10.50

Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones -Frito

$11.00

Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 Masa De Pollo - Frito

$11.00

Seared Hot Dumpling Bowl 煎饺子碗 tazón de bola de masa frita caliente

$11.50

Noodle Soups

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

$11.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Veg Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

$11.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

$13.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Boba Tea

Boba teas are made with non-dairy creamer.

Black Tea

$6.50

Coconut

$6.50

Coffee

$6.50

Mango

$6.50

Matcha

$6.50

Rose

$6.50

Strawberry

$6.50

Taro

$6.50

Thai

$6.50

Tiger Sugar Milk Tea

$6.50

Pumpkin Spice ***Limited Time***

$7.00Out of stock

Boba-Fruit Tea

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$7.00

Rose Fruit Tea

$7.00

Passion Fruit Tea

$7.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.50

DRAGONBLOOD TEA ***LIMITED TIME***

Out of stock

Cold Drinks

Soda Can (12oz)

$2.25

Coke, Pepsi, Ginger Ale, Crush, Diet Pepsi

Starbucks Vanilla Frap

$4.50

Large Pellegrino (16oz)

$4.75

Bottled Water

$2.95

Minute Maid

$3.95

Open Food

Side of Noodles 一碗面 lado de los fideos

$5.00

Beef Broth Only 牛肉骨汤 caldo de carne

$6.50

Green Bowl (Salad)

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Noodle Soup

$9.00

Steamboys Clothing

Hat

$27.00Out of stock

Shirt

$20.00Out of stock

Sticker Send Noods

$0.50Out of stock

Sticker Make Life Happy

$0.50Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
We serve the best Dumplings, Bao and Chinese Noodle Soups in Nashville!

