Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steam Bell Beer Works

review star

No reviews yet

1717 Oak Lake Boulevard

Midlothian, VA 23112

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

FLAT-BREAD INDIVIDUAL PIZZA
CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH WRAP
TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

FOOD

SNACKS

CHIPS & SALSA

$6.00

HOUSE MADE HEARTY SALSA & CHIPS SERVED UP FRESH AND HOT MADE FROM OUR FOOD TRUCK

GRAZING BOARD

GRAZING BOARD

$15.00

STEAM BELL'S OWN SPIN ON CHARCUTERIE - FEATURING ASSORTED MEATS AND CHEESES, JAM PRESERVES AND A MIX OF CRACKERS

PICKLE FRIES

$7.00Out of stock

PICKLE STRIPS BATTERED AND FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI

PIMENTO CHEESE & CHIPS

$6.00

HOUSE-MADE PIMENTO CHEESE DIP & CHIPS SERVED UP FRESH AND HOT FROM OUR FOOD TRUCK

REGULAR FRIES

$6.00

OUR STRAIGHT CUT FRIES TOSSED IN SALT & PEPPER

SMOKED GOUDA MAC AND CHEESE BITES

$8.00

SERVED WITH RANCH DIPPING SAUCE

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

TRUFFLE PARMESAN FRIES

$8.00

STRAIGHT CUT SEASONED FRIES TOSSED IN PARMESAN AND TRUFFLE OIL, SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI.

2 OZ CPT SALTY PEANUTS

$2.00

1 LB CPT SALTY PEANUTS

$10.00

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE, PARMESAN CHEESE AND CROUTONS WITH A CREAMY CAESAR DRESSING.

GREEK SALAD

GREEK SALAD

$10.00

ROMAINE LETTUCE WITH FRESHLY CUT RED ONIONS, CUCUMBERS, TOMATOES, BLACK OLIVES, BANANA PEPPERS, AND FETA CHEESE WITH A GREEK VINAIGRETTE DRESSING.

HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$10.00

MIXED GREENS WITH CHERRY TOMATOES, RED ONION, AND SHREDDED CHEESE.

MAINS

2 CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$10.00

2 CHICKEN TENDERS BREADED AND FRIED TO GOLDEN BROWN. SERVED WITH STRAIGHT CUT FRIES AND HONEY MUSTARD

4 CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

4 CHICKEN TENDERS & FRIES

$14.00
CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH WRAP

CHICKEN, BACON, RANCH WRAP

$13.00

CHICKEN, BACON BITS, LETTUCE, CHEESE, AND RANCH WRAPPED IN A TORTILLA. SERVED WITH FRIES

FLAT-BREAD INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

FLAT-BREAD INDIVIDUAL PIZZA

$8.00

FLATBREAD PIZZA WITH RED SAUCE AND SHREDDED MOZZARELLA CHEESE. OPTION TO ADD UP TO 3 TOPPINGS FOR A $1.00 EACH.

FRIED OYSTERS AND FRIES

FRIED OYSTERS AND FRIES

$13.00

5 HAND-BREADED FRIED CHESAPEAKE BAY OYSTERS WITH HOUSE MADE REMOULADE & FRIES

JUST OYSTERS

$10.00

JUST TENDERS - 2

$7.00

JUST WRAP

$10.00

WEEKEND SPECIAL

se fries!

CAPRESE FLATBREAD

$13.00

DESSERTS

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$3.00

A JUMBO SIZED COOKIE WARMED TO PERFECTION.

TWO COOKIES

$5.00

SALTED CARAMEL

$3.00

BEER TO-GO

CANNED TO GO

TIRAMISU STOUT 4PK - 16OZ

$16.00

DOGWOOD WIT 4PK - 16OZ

$16.00

EXTRA PLENTLY: HIBICUS 6PK - 12OZ

$12.00

EXTRA PLENTY: MARGARITA 6PK - 12OZ

$12.00

GLORIOUS GOSE 4PK - 16OZ

$16.00

GRISETTE 6PK - 12OZ

$12.00

BOTTLED TO GO

FIRST ANNIVERSARY ALE

$5.00

SIXTH ANNIVERSARY ALE

$10.00

CROWLER

TIRAMISU STOUT

$18.00

DIY SELTZER

$18.00

DOGWOOD WIT

$18.00

EXTRA PLENTY GOSE: HIBISCUS CUCUMBER

$18.00

EXTRA PLENTY GOSE: MARGARITA

$18.00

PEPPERMINT TIRAMISU STOUT

$18.00

GLORIOUS GOSE

$18.00

SIXTH ANNIVERSARY ALE

$18.00

VERY BERRY DOGWOOD WIT

$18.00Out of stock

PORCH SITTIN'

$18.00

RED RASPBERRY BERLINER

$18.00Out of stock

BOLD ROCK HARD APPLE CIDER

$18.00

IPA

$18.00

GROWLER

GROWLER

$32.00

MERCH

STICKERS

LOGO STICKER

$1.00

BARRELS

BARREL

$70.00

GLASSES

WINE

$5.00

TULIP

$8.00

TASTER

$5.00

SHIRTS

LADIES V NECK

$18.00

T SHIRT

$15.00

SWEATSHIRT

$25.00

STUFF N THINGS

SUNGLASSES

$10.00

DOG TOY

$15.00

HAT

$10.00

CORN HOLE

CORN HOLE

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Craft brewery located in Midlothian, Virginia specializing in farmhouse ales. With our own on site food truck!

Location

1717 Oak Lake Boulevard, Midlothian, VA 23112

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sugar Shack Donuts & Burgers - North Chesterfield
orange starNo Reviews
2425 Colony Crossing Pl Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
River City Chocolate
orange star5.0 • 92
3930 Castle Rock Rd Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Brooklyn Pizza Authority
orange star4.5 • 101
10613 Hull Street Road Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
River City Wood Fire - The Big Red Trailer. We are 100 percent mobile
orange starNo Reviews
Richmond Richmond, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Midlothian

Candela’s Pizzeria & Ristorante Italiano
orange star4.6 • 6,324
14235 Midlothian Tpke 14235 Midlothian Tpke, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Wild Ginger
orange star4.7 • 2,145
3734 Winterfield Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Midlothian
orange star4.0 • 1,420
15732 WC Main St Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
The Hard Shell - Bellgrade
orange star4.3 • 1,100
11400 W Huguenot Rd Midlothian, VA 23113
View restaurantnext
Flyin' Pig - 13560 Waterford Place
orange star4.3 • 1,080
13560 Waterford Place Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Sergio's Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 916
4824 Market Square Ln Midlothian, VA 23112
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Midlothian
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (279 restaurants)
Henrico
review star
Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)
Chesterfield
review star
No reviews yet
Glen Allen
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Powhatan
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Mechanicsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Colonial Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Hopewell
review star
No reviews yet
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston