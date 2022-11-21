Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steam Boys- Cleveland TN 5 - Cleveland, TN

674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402

Cleveland, TN 37312

Popular Items

Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 Masa De Pollo - Frito
Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo - Frito

Steamed Bao

First availability: 11:30am

Pork Bao 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

$4.25

Beef Bao 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

$4.25

Veggie Bao 蔬菜包 bollo de verduras

$4.25

Seared Bao

Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

$7.25

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

$7.25

Seared Veg 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

$7.25

Boiled Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | 猪肉白菜 | masa de cerdo y repollo

$8.50

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings | 猪肉虾仁 | masa de camarones

$9.00

Chicken Dumplings | 鸡肉饺子| Masa De Pollo

$9.00

Hot Dumpling Bowl 辣水饺 tazon de masa picante

$9.00

Pan Seared Dumplings

Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings 猪肉白菜 masa de cerdo y repollo - Frito

$9.50

Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings 猪肉虾仁 masa de camarones -Frito

$10.00

Seared Chicken Dumplings 鸡肉饺子 Masa De Pollo - Frito

$9.50

Noodles & Soups

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

$10.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

$10.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Veg Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

$10.00+

All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面

$13.50

Boba Tea

Boba teas are made with non-dairy creamer.

Thai

$6.00

Please note: choosing No Ice will not change the amount of tea each customer receives. I.e. in the case of no ice, the cup will not be filled all the way.

Taro

$6.00

Please note: choosing No Ice will not change the amount of tea each customer receives. I.e. in the case of no ice, the cup will not be filled all the way.

Black Tea

$6.00

Please note: choosing No Ice will not change the amount of tea each customer receives. I.e. in the case of no ice, the cup will not be filled all the way.

Mango

$6.00

Please note: choosing No Ice will not change the amount of tea each customer receives. I.e. in the case of no ice, the cup will not be filled all the way.

Matcha

$6.00

Please note: choosing No Ice will not change the amount of tea each customer receives. I.e. in the case of no ice, the cup will not be filled all the way.

Coconut

$6.00

Coffee

$6.00

Strawberry

$6.00

Oolong

$6.00

Honeydew

$6.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.00

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.00

Drinks

Soda Can (12oz)

$2.00

Coke, Pepsi, Ginger Ale, Crush, Diet Pepsi

Bottled Drink

$3.00

Bottle water

$2.00

Hot tea

$3.00Out of stock

Traditional Chinese four seasons hot oolong tea

Combos

SB Classic

$13.75

The Goods

$10.95

Dumplings & Boba

$12.25

combo for 2

$26.00Out of stock

the amazing combo of: one order of dumpling, one order of seared bao, one small noodle soup, and two can drinks for only $26(here you save $5!), of course you can always upgrade your can drinks to our yummy boba milk/fruit tea for only $3.50 up-charge each.

Open Food

Side of Noodles 一碗面 lado de los fideos

$3.00

Beef Broth Only 牛肉骨汤 caldo de carne

$3.00

Seaweed Salad 凉拌海带丝 ensalada de algas

$5.00Out of stock

Boiled Egg

$1.50

Green Tea

$4.50Out of stock

Side Of Veggies Verduras

$3.00Out of stock

side of rice

$3.00

side of curry

$3.00

side of pork belly

$5.00

side of chicken

$5.00

Rice Bowl

Chicken Katsu with Rice

$12.00

Pork Belly Rice

$12.00

Slow roast pork belly served with white rice, lettuce, and a boiled egg. Garnished with cilantro and green onions.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

674 NW Paul Huff Pkwy unit 402, Cleveland, TN 37312

Directions

