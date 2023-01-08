  • Home
Steam Mill Brewing 96 Sunday River Road

96 Sunday River Road

Bethel, ME 04217

Order Again

Appetizers

Bao Buns

$15.00

Beef Tartar

$25.00

Birria tacos

$16.00

Boneless Chicken Strips

$17.00

Charcutier

$25.00

Fried Brussels

$14.00

Fried Calamari

$14.00

Fruit and Cheese Plate

$17.00

Giant Ass Pretzel

$12.00

Habanero bombs

$6.00

Mushroom Arancini

$15.00

Nachos

$15.00

PEI Mussels

$17.00

Poutine

$20.00

Sesame Tuna

$22.00

SMB Wings

$20.00

Storm Wing

$3.00

Soups & Salads

Beet Salad

$15.00

Brussels Salad

$14.00

Caesar

$11.00

House Salad

$12.00

Onion Soup

$12.00

Soup of Day

$10.00

The Cobb

$17.00

Duck confit beet salad

$24.00

Mains

Backyard Burger

$20.00

BBQ Pork Burger

$25.00

Butter Chicken

$23.00

Caprese Panini

$14.00

Cuban Panini

$16.00

Falafel

$17.00

Haddock Sandwich

$18.00

Half Panini & Soup

$15.00

Korean Chicken

$17.00

Mac n Cheese

$16.00

Mushroom Ravioli

$22.00

Pork Burrito

$15.00

Pork Chop

$28.00Out of stock

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Rice Bowl

$15.00

Steak Frites

$26.00

Steak Panini

$17.00

Stuffed Chicken

$23.00

Swordfish

$32.00

Tomahawk

$50.00

Veggie burger

$18.00

Desserts

James' Buns

$10.00Out of stock

Mini Whoopie Pie Flight

$8.00

Pecan Cookie

$8.00

Stout Brownie

$8.00

Sally Special

$8.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Truffle Fries

$7.00

Grilled Veggies

$7.00

House Side Salad

$6.00

Caesar Side Salad

$6.00

Regular Fries

$5.00

Sauces

Ranch

$0.50

Hot Sauce

$0.50

Blue cheese

$0.50

Caesar dressing

$0.50

Side balsamic vin

$0.50

Side buffalo

$0.50

Side bbq

$0.50

Side truffle aioli

$0.50

Side pico

$1.00

Side sour cream

$1.00

Side spicy aioli

$0.50

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Red Hot Dog

$8.00

N/A Drinks

Coffee

$4.00

Cranberry

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Ginger beer

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Mocktail

$5.50

Mt. Dew

$4.00

OJ

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Root beer

$4.50

Siera Mist

$4.00

Soda Water

$1.50

Sour

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

Tonic

$4.00

Shirley temple

$4.50

Roy rodgers

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Accessories

Buffs

$12.00

Gloves

$10.00

Head Bands

$20.00

Koozies

$5.00

Sunglasses

$10.00

Beanies

Carhartt Beanies

$38.00

Regular Beanies

$25.00

Staff Carhartt Beanie

$25.00

Glasses

Coffee Mug

$28.00

Oktoberfest Boot

$20.00

Pint Glass

$8.00

Shot Glass

$6.00

Tasting Glass

$6.00

Teal Glass

$8.00

Hats

Corduroy Hat

$40.00

Leather Back

$28.00

Snapback

$25.00

Stickers

80's Ski Goggle

$6.00

Large Round

$5.00

MTB

$4.00

Small Round

$5.00

Steam Mill Brewing

$4.00

Sweat Shirts

80's Goggle Crew

$45.00

Berry Tie Dye

$65.00

Sea foam Crew

$45.00

T-Shirt

Bro Tank

$28.00

Dusty Rose T

$25.00

Long Sleeve T

$35.00

Maroon T

$25.00

Mustard Womens V

$25.00

Teal Womens V

$25.00

Clearance

Clearance Item

$20.00

Cocktails

Apres all day

$12.00

Caribou Mountain

$14.00

Flying Monkey Margarita

$12.00

Frozen Drank

$12.00

Right Stuff (Espresso Martini)

$13.00

Snow Bunny

$11.00

Tin Woodsman

$13.00

Wizards Gulch

$12.00

Yetti eddy

$12.00

Long island

$12.00

Irish coffee

$11.00

Dark and stormy

$11.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Steam mill bloody

$12.50

Mimosa flight

$18.00

John daily

$11.00

Apple cider mimosa

$10.00

Egg nog

$12.00

Shotski.

$36.00

Mai tai

$11.00

Bees knees

$13.00

Hot toddy

$11.00

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$9.50

Empress Gin

$12.00

Hardshore Gin

$13.50

Hendricks

$10.50

Split Rock

$12.50

Tanqueray

$8.50

Well Gin

$7.50

Liquor

Amaro Nonino

$10.50

Aperol

$10.50

Baileys

$10.50

Bully Boy Amaro

$10.50

Chambord

$9.50

Campari

$10.50

Di Sarono Amaretto

$10.50

Doctors

$8.50

Frangelico

$10.50

Grand Marnier

$15.50

Jager

$9.50

Khalua

$9.50

Sambucca

$9.50

Rum

Bacardi

$8.50

Captain Morgan

$8.50

Gosslings

$9.50

Malibu

$8.50

Mt. Gay

$9.50Out of stock

Myers

$8.50

Plantation Pineapple

$10.50

Pussers

$10.50

Well Rum

$7.50

Scotch

Balvenie

$18.50

Dewers

$8.50

Glen Livet

$10.50

Johnny Walker Black

$9.50

Laphroaig

$20.50

Oban

$18.50

Tequila

1942 Don Julio

$40.50

Altos

$9.50

Casamigos Anjeo

$16.50

Casamigos Blanco

$15.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$15.50

Casamigos Reposado

$15.50Out of stock

Cazadores Blanco

$9.50

Cazadores Reposado

$9.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$35.50

Don Julio Silver

$14.50

El Jimador

$8.50

Espalon Silver

$10.50

Hornitos

$9.50

Hornitos Reposado

$9.50

Jalapeño Tequila

$9.50

Peloton Mezcal

$9.50

Pineapple Tequila

$9.50

Well Tequila

$7.50

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$8.50

Absolute Raspberry

$8.50

Absolute Vanilla

$8.50

Grey Goose

$10.50

House Blueberry Vodka

$9.50

Kettle GF Rose

$10.50

Kettle One

$10.50

Stoli Orange

$9.50

Titos

$9.50

Well Vodka

$7.50

Absolute

$8.50

Whiskey

Basil Haden

$14.50

Blantons

$17.50

Bookers

$14.50

Bullet

$9.50

Bullet Rye

$9.50

Bushmills

$9.50

Calumet Farms 8 Year

$17.50

Crown Royal

$8.50

House Fireball

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson Orange

$9.50

Jim Beam

$8.50

Makers Mark

$9.50

Tullamore Dew

$10.50

Well Whiskey

$7.50

Woodford Reserve

$10.50

Fire ball

$10.00

Angels envy

$13.00

Red Wine

House red

$10.00

Earthquake Cab

$12.00

J Lohr Pinot Noir

$12.00

Freakshow Red Blend

$12.00

Bottle cab

$36.00

Whites, Rose, Sparkling

House white

$10.00

MD Chardonnay

$12.00

Giesen Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

Tiefeubrunner Pinot Grigio

$12.00

Stafford Reisling

$12.00

Chateau Beaubois Rose

$12.00

Treveri Sparkling Rose

$12.00

Bottle Chardonnay

$40.00

Bottle sauvignon blanc

$40.00

Bottle pinot Gricio

$40.00

Kitchen

Kitchen Beers

$10.00

Club Member

Club Member

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

96 Sunday River Road, Bethel, ME 04217

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

