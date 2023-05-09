Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steam Pub

review star

No reviews yet

606 2nd street Pike

southampton, PA 18966

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Large Chop Chop Salad

$13.00

Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette

Dozen Wings

$15.00

Breaded or naked, served with celery & bleu cheese

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing

Food

Seasonal Specials

Gnocchi & Brussel Sprouts

$24.00

Sautéed Brussel sprouts, potato gnocchi, sage brown butter, parmesan cheese

Chicken Salad Wrap

$15.00

House-made chicken salad, craisins, pecans, spinach, flour tortilla

Risotto

$17.00

Mandarin oranges, pecans, raisins, mushrooms, sage brown butter sauce

Pierogi Flatbread

$17.00

Mashed potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar jack, scallions, sour cream

Whipped Ricotta

$16.00

Grilled bread, balsamic glaze

The "Donnie" Flatbread

$18.00

Diced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pesto, spinach, garlic herb oil

Mac & Cheese Bites

$14.00Out of stock

Tostado Burger

$18.00

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$18.00

Spicy Fried Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Appetizers

Arancini

$16.00

Deep fried rice balls, stuffed with spinach & cheese, served with a pesto cream sauce, grated parma granna

Cajun Filet Sliders

$16.00

Cajun grilled filet, American cheese sauce, roasted peppers, toasted brioche

Pork Shumai

$16.00

Pork dumplings, mushrooms, scallions, julienne carrots, sweet & spicy teriyaki

Fried Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds

Bacon Wrapped Buffalo Shrimp & Scallops

$22.00

Bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp & scallops, house made hot sauce, bleu cheese

Bang Bang Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded & fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce

Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried cauliflower tossed in house made hot sauce, served with celery & bleu cheese slaw

Tuna Tartare

$18.00

Spicy ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, teriyaki glaze, wonton crisps, wasabi

Pretzel Bites

$12.00

Sea salt with cheese dip

Hummus

$17.00

olives, roasted peppers, feta, cucumber, grilled pita

Half Dozen Wings

$9.00

Breaded or naked, served with celery & bleu cheese

Dozen Wings

$15.00

Breaded or naked, served with celery & bleu cheese

Boneless Wings

$14.00

10oz of breaded boneless chciken, served with celery and bleu cheese dressing

Chicken Quesadillas

$16.00

Cajun chicken, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli

Burger Sliders

$14.00

Mini burgers, house-made pickles, chipotle ketchup, American cheese

Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

$13.00

Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, chipotle ketchup

Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortillas, american cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions, pico de gallo, guacamole, olives

Tator Tots

$10.00

Tater Tots with Bacon & Cheese

$12.00

Tater Tots & Cheese

$11.00

Garlic Parm Tots

$12.00

Fingers & Fries

$12.00

Breaded chicken served with french fries

Truffle Fries

$5.00

Garlic Parm Fries

$4.00

Steak Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

French Fries

$3.00

Soups and Salads

Grilled Steak Salad

$18.00

Grilled steak, romaine, spinach, avocado, bacon, pico, grilled onions, pepper jack, avocado ranch

Mediterranean Salad

$16.00

Romaine, arugula, grape tomatoes, chick peas, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and glaze

Small Chop Chop Salad

$7.00

Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette

Large Chop Chop Salad

$13.00

Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$6.00

Romaine, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$11.00

Romaine, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing

Small House Salad

$6.00

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, crouton

Large House Salad

$11.00

Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, crouton

Spicy Crab Soup

$9.00

Maryland crab style, tomato bassed soup

French Onion Soup

$8.00

Beef stock, caramalized onions, bacon, croutons, guyere, parmesan

Chili

$8.00

Potato Leek Soup

$8.00

Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps

Plain Burger

$12.00

"The Wass" Burger

$16.00

8oz chuck, chopped bacon, american cheese, chipotle mayo, LTO, Toasted brioche

Brad Fox Burger

$16.00

8oz chuck bruger, short rib, frizzled onions, cheddar jack, chipotle lime bbq, LTO, toasted brioche

Pig & Fig Turkey Burger

$16.00

Apricot jam, bacon, figs, spring mix, brie

Vegetable Wrap

$16.00

Spinach, roasted peppers, pesto, mushrooms, flour tortilla

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Sriracha agave sauce, pepper jack, lettuce relish

Calambras Tacos

$19.00

Grilled steak, guacamole, roasted pepper, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lime, chimichurri

Cheese Steak

$16.00

Chopped Ribeye, american cheese, steak roll

Chicken Cheese Steak

$16.00

Chopped chicken breast, american cheese, steak roll

Shortrib Sandwich

$17.00

Short rib, chipotle lime bbq, cheddar jack, frizzled onions, brioche

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$15.00

Fried or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bleu cheese, hot sauce, spring mix

French Dip

$16.00

Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, provolone, toasted baguette, au jus, horseradish sauce

Steak Wrap

$16.00

Grilled steak, bleu cheese, arugula, bacon, grilled onions, Avocado ranch

Fish Tacos

$18.00

Blackened mahi mahi, guacamole, pico, chipotle aioli, flour tacos

Pulled Pork Tacos

$18.00

Pulled pork, chipotle lime bbq sauce, pepper jack, guacamole, micro cilantro

Entrees

Filet Mignon

$39.00

8oz filet, yukon whipped potatoes, arugula roasted peppers & grilled onion salad, demi-glace

Pulled Pork & Short Rib Jalapeno Mac & Cheese

$27.00

Pulled pork, short rib, penne, jalapeños, toasted bread crumbs

Pappardelle Bolognese

$28.00

Braised beef, pork & veal simmered in a zesty tomato sauce with a hint of cream, tossed with pappardelle, garlic bread

Chicken Piccata

$26.00

sautéed chicken, lemon, capers, white wine garlic sauce, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach

Apricot Salmon

$33.00

Asparagus, arugula, mandarin oranges, craisins, apricot cream sauce

Steak Frites

$36.00

Grilled 14oz ribeye, truffle fries, arugula & parmesan salad, truffle aioli

Scallop & Shrimp

$36.00

Sautéed shrimp & scallops, arugula, tomatoes, pasta purses, roasted pepper vodka cream sauce

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Fingers

$8.00

Three fried chicken tenders, honey mustard, fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Texas toast and cheddar cheese, served with fries

Kids Mini Burger

$8.00

Two mini burgers, melted American cheese, fries

Kids Pizza

$7.00

Fresh baked mini pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese

Kids Pasta

$8.00

Linguine pasta tossed in tomato sauce OR butter

Kids Mac N Cheese

$7.00

Cavatappi pasta & cheddar cheese sauce

Kids Chicken Parm

$9.00

Baked chicken fingers, tomato sauce, cheese, cavatappi pasta

Sides & Extras

Blackened Chicken

$5.00

Blackened Salmon

$8.00

Blackened Shrimp

$6.00

Blackened Steak

$8.00

Bleu Cheese on Side

$0.50

Bowl of Potato Chips

$2.50

Bowl of Tortilla Chips

$2.50

Carmelized Onions on Side

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$6.00

Chicken Salad

$4.00

Crispy Chicken

$5.00

Extra Celery

$0.50

Guacamole on Side

$1.00

Hot Peppers on side

$0.50

Hot Sauce on Side

$0.50

Pico de Gallo on Side

$0.50

Pita on Side

$2.00

Pulled Pork

$6.00

Ranch On Side

$0.50

Roast Peppers on Side

$0.50

Salmon

$8.00

Salsa on Side

$1.00

Scallops

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Side of Asparagus

$3.00

Side of Bacon

$1.00

Side of Broccoli

$3.00

Side of Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side of Risotto

$5.00

Side of Sauteed Spinach

$3.00

Sour Cream on Side

$0.50

Steak

$8.00

Tuna

$6.00

Tuna Salad

$4.00

Desserts

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

House-made brownie served warm in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, choclate syrup, caramel, whipped cream

Cookie Skillet

$12.00

House-made cookie served warm in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, choclate syrup, caramel, whipped cream

Fried Cheesecake

$9.00

Cheese cake wrapped in vanilla cream cheese crepe, deep fried and dipped in cinnamon sugar

Tiramisu

$9.00

Lady Fingers soaked in Kahlua & coffee layered with mascarpone cheese & cocoa

Brookie

$12.00

a mix of House-made brownieand cookie served warm in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, choclate syrup, caramel, whipped cream

Chocolate Lava Cake

$9.00

Flourless chocolate cake served warm with liquid chocolate center

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.50

Chocolate Ice Cream

$2.50

Creme Brulée Special

$12.00

delicious custard with a burnt sugar topping filled with chef's weekly ingredients

Bread Pudding

$12.00

N/a Beverages

SODA

Coca Cola

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25