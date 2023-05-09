- Home
Steam Pub
Steam Pub
No reviews yet
606 2nd street Pike
southampton, PA 18966
Popular Items
Food
Seasonal Specials
Gnocchi & Brussel Sprouts
Sautéed Brussel sprouts, potato gnocchi, sage brown butter, parmesan cheese
Chicken Salad Wrap
House-made chicken salad, craisins, pecans, spinach, flour tortilla
Risotto
Mandarin oranges, pecans, raisins, mushrooms, sage brown butter sauce
Pierogi Flatbread
Mashed potatoes, bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar jack, scallions, sour cream
Whipped Ricotta
Grilled bread, balsamic glaze
The "Donnie" Flatbread
Diced tomatoes, shredded mozzarella, pesto, spinach, garlic herb oil
Mac & Cheese Bites
Tostado Burger
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Spicy Fried Chicken Pasta
Appetizers
Arancini
Deep fried rice balls, stuffed with spinach & cheese, served with a pesto cream sauce, grated parma granna
Cajun Filet Sliders
Cajun grilled filet, American cheese sauce, roasted peppers, toasted brioche
Pork Shumai
Pork dumplings, mushrooms, scallions, julienne carrots, sweet & spicy teriyaki
Fried Brussels Sprouts
Ginger soy sauce, sesame seeds
Bacon Wrapped Buffalo Shrimp & Scallops
Bacon wrapped jumbo shrimp & scallops, house made hot sauce, bleu cheese
Bang Bang Shrimp
Lightly breaded & fried shrimp tossed in bang bang sauce
Buffalo Cauliflower
Fried cauliflower tossed in house made hot sauce, served with celery & bleu cheese slaw
Tuna Tartare
Spicy ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed salad, teriyaki glaze, wonton crisps, wasabi
Pretzel Bites
Sea salt with cheese dip
Hummus
olives, roasted peppers, feta, cucumber, grilled pita
Half Dozen Wings
Breaded or naked, served with celery & bleu cheese
Dozen Wings
Breaded or naked, served with celery & bleu cheese
Boneless Wings
10oz of breaded boneless chciken, served with celery and bleu cheese dressing
Chicken Quesadillas
Cajun chicken, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli
Burger Sliders
Mini burgers, house-made pickles, chipotle ketchup, American cheese
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
Chopped ribeye, grilled onions, American cheese, chipotle ketchup
Nachos
Corn tortillas, american cheese sauce, sour cream, scallions, pico de gallo, guacamole, olives
Tator Tots
Tater Tots with Bacon & Cheese
Tater Tots & Cheese
Garlic Parm Tots
Fingers & Fries
Breaded chicken served with french fries
Truffle Fries
Garlic Parm Fries
Steak Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
French Fries
Soups and Salads
Grilled Steak Salad
Grilled steak, romaine, spinach, avocado, bacon, pico, grilled onions, pepper jack, avocado ranch
Mediterranean Salad
Romaine, arugula, grape tomatoes, chick peas, kalamata olives, red onion and feta cheese tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette and glaze
Small Chop Chop Salad
Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette
Large Chop Chop Salad
Spinach, arugula, romaine, craisins, mandarin oranges, candied pecans, feta, cranberry orange vinaigrette
Small Caesar
Romaine, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing
Large Caesar
Romaine, house-made croutons, shaved parmesan, house-made caesar dressing
Small House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, crouton
Large House Salad
Spring mix, cucumber, tomato, carrots, red onion, crouton
Spicy Crab Soup
Maryland crab style, tomato bassed soup
French Onion Soup
Beef stock, caramalized onions, bacon, croutons, guyere, parmesan
Chili
Potato Leek Soup
Burgers, Sandwiches, and Wraps
Plain Burger
"The Wass" Burger
8oz chuck, chopped bacon, american cheese, chipotle mayo, LTO, Toasted brioche
Brad Fox Burger
8oz chuck bruger, short rib, frizzled onions, cheddar jack, chipotle lime bbq, LTO, toasted brioche
Pig & Fig Turkey Burger
Apricot jam, bacon, figs, spring mix, brie
Vegetable Wrap
Spinach, roasted peppers, pesto, mushrooms, flour tortilla
Spicy Chicken Sandwich
Sriracha agave sauce, pepper jack, lettuce relish
Calambras Tacos
Grilled steak, guacamole, roasted pepper, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, lime, chimichurri
Cheese Steak
Chopped Ribeye, american cheese, steak roll
Chicken Cheese Steak
Chopped chicken breast, american cheese, steak roll
Shortrib Sandwich
Short rib, chipotle lime bbq, cheddar jack, frizzled onions, brioche
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried or grilled chicken, pico de gallo, bleu cheese, hot sauce, spring mix
French Dip
Shaved ribeye, grilled onions, provolone, toasted baguette, au jus, horseradish sauce
Steak Wrap
Grilled steak, bleu cheese, arugula, bacon, grilled onions, Avocado ranch
Fish Tacos
Blackened mahi mahi, guacamole, pico, chipotle aioli, flour tacos
Pulled Pork Tacos
Pulled pork, chipotle lime bbq sauce, pepper jack, guacamole, micro cilantro
Entrees
Filet Mignon
8oz filet, yukon whipped potatoes, arugula roasted peppers & grilled onion salad, demi-glace
Pulled Pork & Short Rib Jalapeno Mac & Cheese
Pulled pork, short rib, penne, jalapeños, toasted bread crumbs
Pappardelle Bolognese
Braised beef, pork & veal simmered in a zesty tomato sauce with a hint of cream, tossed with pappardelle, garlic bread
Chicken Piccata
sautéed chicken, lemon, capers, white wine garlic sauce, mashed potatoes, sautéed spinach
Apricot Salmon
Asparagus, arugula, mandarin oranges, craisins, apricot cream sauce
Steak Frites
Grilled 14oz ribeye, truffle fries, arugula & parmesan salad, truffle aioli
Scallop & Shrimp
Sautéed shrimp & scallops, arugula, tomatoes, pasta purses, roasted pepper vodka cream sauce
Kids Menu
Kids Chicken Fingers
Three fried chicken tenders, honey mustard, fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
Texas toast and cheddar cheese, served with fries
Kids Mini Burger
Two mini burgers, melted American cheese, fries
Kids Pizza
Fresh baked mini pizza, tomato sauce, mozzarella cheese
Kids Pasta
Linguine pasta tossed in tomato sauce OR butter
Kids Mac N Cheese
Cavatappi pasta & cheddar cheese sauce
Kids Chicken Parm
Baked chicken fingers, tomato sauce, cheese, cavatappi pasta
Sides & Extras
Blackened Chicken
Blackened Salmon
Blackened Shrimp
Blackened Steak
Bleu Cheese on Side
Bowl of Potato Chips
Bowl of Tortilla Chips
Carmelized Onions on Side
Chicken Breast
Chicken Salad
Crispy Chicken
Extra Celery
Guacamole on Side
Hot Peppers on side
Hot Sauce on Side
Pico de Gallo on Side
Pita on Side
Pulled Pork
Ranch On Side
Roast Peppers on Side
Salmon
Salsa on Side
Scallops
Shrimp
Side of Asparagus
Side of Bacon
Side of Broccoli
Side of Mashed Potato
Side of Risotto
Side of Sauteed Spinach
Sour Cream on Side
Steak
Tuna
Tuna Salad
Desserts
Brownie Sundae
House-made brownie served warm in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, choclate syrup, caramel, whipped cream
Cookie Skillet
House-made cookie served warm in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, choclate syrup, caramel, whipped cream
Fried Cheesecake
Cheese cake wrapped in vanilla cream cheese crepe, deep fried and dipped in cinnamon sugar
Tiramisu
Lady Fingers soaked in Kahlua & coffee layered with mascarpone cheese & cocoa
Brookie
a mix of House-made brownieand cookie served warm in a skillet topped with vanilla ice cream, choclate syrup, caramel, whipped cream
Chocolate Lava Cake
Flourless chocolate cake served warm with liquid chocolate center
Vanilla Ice Cream
Chocolate Ice Cream
Creme Brulée Special
delicious custard with a burnt sugar topping filled with chef's weekly ingredients