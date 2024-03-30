Steamboat Rock Restaurant LLC 420 West Main Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 8:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
STEAMBOAT ROCK RESTAURANT is a small mexican American cuisine serving special plates of comfort food. Dine in or to go, reserve tables and or request orders online. We offer full bar for your favorite drinks And family and friendly atmosphere for everyone of all ages to enjoy.
Location
420 West Main Street, Coulee City, WA 99115
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Country Deli - 245 Basin Street Northwest
No Reviews
245 Basin Street Northwest Ephrata, WA 98823
View restaurant
More near Coulee City