Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Steamboat on Central

240 Reviews

$

2423 N. Central St.

Knoxville, TN 37917

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Loaded Potato Salad
Half Chipotle Turkey Club
Hand Shaken Lemonade

Signature Sandwiches

Half Steamboat

$8.69

Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce

Half Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.69

Sliced Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato

Half Club

$6.99

Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Half Italiano

$8.69

Smoked Ham, Mild Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Mayo, White Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing

Half Ultimate Club

$8.99

Roast Beef, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Spicy Mustard, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato

Half Chipotle Turkey Club

$8.69

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce

Whole Steamboat

$14.99

Smoked Ham, Genoa Salami, Exciter Sauce, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard, Pickle, Lettuce

Whole Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.99

Sliced Smoked Chicken, Bacon, Provolone, Ranch, Lettuce, Tomato

Whole Club

$12.79

Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato

Whole Italian

$15.29

Smoked Ham, Mild Capicola, Genoa Salami, Pepperoni, Provolone, Lettuce, Mayo, White Onion, Banana Peppers, Italian Dressing

Whole Ultimate Club

$15.99

Roast Beef, Smoked Ham, Turkey, Bacon, Mayo, Spicy Mustard, Swiss, American, Lettuce, Tomato

Whole Chipotle Turkey Club

$15.59

Turkey, Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Tiger Sauce

Classic Sandwiches

Half Ham

$7.69

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Roast Beef

$8.49

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Turkey

$8.99

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Chicken

$8.69

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Veggie

$7.39

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Chicken Salad

$8.69

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Tuna Salad

$7.99

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Half Pimento Cheese

$7.79Out of stock

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Ham

$12.99

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Roast Beef

$15.29

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Turkey

$15.99

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Chicken

$15.59

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Veggie

$12.99

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Chicken Salad

$15.69

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Whole Tuna Salad

$14.29

Build your own! Choose your toppings!

Sides

Chips

$1.59

Cookies

$2.99

Peanut butter OR Chocolate Chunk

Brownies

$3.99

Loaded Potato Salad

$3.59

Red Beans & Rice

$3.25

Daily Soup

$3.99

Tomato bisque with homemade croutons!

Side of Tiger Sauce

$1.00

2oz ramekin

Side of Ranch

$1.25

Side of Exciter Sauce

$0.45

Side of Italian

$1.00

Drinks

Hand Shaken Lemonade

$3.29

Iced Tea

$2.29

Coke Products

$2.29

Jarritos - Pineapple

$2.99

Jarritos mineragua

$2.99

Jarritos - Mandarin

$2.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Friday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:45 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2423 N. Central St., Knoxville, TN 37917

Directions

Gallery
Steamboat Sandwiches image
Steamboat Sandwiches image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nixon's Deli #11
orange star4.5 • 222
5716 Kingston Pike Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - The Gallery - Kingston Pike
orange star4.4 • 526
7240 KINGSTON PIKE Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Its All So Yummy Cafe
orange star4.6 • 668
124 S Peters Rd Knoxville, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
Old Mill Bread Company
orange starNo Reviews
432 N Cedar Bluff Road KNOXVILLE, TN 37923
View restaurantnext
Bit Burger
orange star4.8 • 928
151 N Seven Oaks Dr Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Kitchen - Knoxville
orange star4.4 • 282
10420 Kingston Pike ste E Knoxville, TN 37922
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Knoxville

Cotton Eyed Joe
orange star4.1 • 4,417
11220 Outlet Dr Knoxville, TN 37932
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Knoxville TN
orange star4.6 • 3,564
111 N Central St. Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
The Tomato Head - Market Square
orange star4.7 • 2,537
12 Market Sq Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
A Dopo Pizza
orange star4.8 • 2,304
516 Williams St Knoxville, TN 37917
View restaurantnext
Casa Don Gallo
orange star4.6 • 1,742
7741 S Northshore dr #108 Knoxville, TN 37919
View restaurantnext
Ruby Sunshine - Knoxville
orange star4.1 • 1,356
37 Market Square Knoxville, TN 37902
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Knoxville
Alcoa
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Maryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)
Kodak
review star
No reviews yet
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Sevierville
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Townsend
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Pigeon Forge
review star
Avg 4.3 (20 restaurants)
Gatlinburg
review star
Avg 3.9 (19 restaurants)
Morristown
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston