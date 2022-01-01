  • Home
Steamboat Willies Gastro Pub 309 St Johns Ave

No reviews yet

309 St Johns Ave

Palatka, FL 32177

Hours

Popular Items

FRENCH FRIES
12 WINGS

STARTERS

Tortilla chips smothered and covered in queso cheese, taco meat, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions, jalapenos, black olives, sour cream and salsa.
CHEESE STICKS (5)

CHEESE STICKS (5)

$5.50

5 cheese sticks served with marinara.

CHICKEN FINGERS (4)

CHICKEN FINGERS (4)

$8.00

4 Chicken fingers served with your choice of dipping sauce.

CHIPS N QUESO

CHIPS N QUESO

$7.00

Queso cheese served with tortilla chips for dipping.

CHIPS N SALSA

CHIPS N SALSA

$5.50
CORN NUGGETS

CORN NUGGETS

$5.50

A generous portion of corn nuggets served with your choice of dipping sauce.

DIRTY BOAT FRIES

$8.00+
FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00+
FRIED GREEN BEANS

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$5.50

Delicious golden battered fried green beans served with your choice of dipping sauce.

FRIED MUSHROOMS

FRIED MUSHROOMS

$5.50

12-15 Breaded deep fried mushrooms served with your choice of dipping sauce.

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS (4)

FRIED PICKLE SPEARS (4)

$5.50

4 breaded CAJUN pickle SPEARS served with pickle dip.

FRIED SHRIMP (12)

FRIED SHRIMP (12)

$7.50

Fried shrimp lightly dusted with OLD BAY served with your choice of dipping sauce.

OKRA

$5.50Out of stock

ONION RINGS

$5.50
PRETZEL

PRETZEL

$12.00

served with beer cheese and/or mustard.

BURGERS / SANDWICHES

BREAKFAST BURRITO

BREAKFAST BURRITO

$6.50
CHEESEBURGER

CHEESEBURGER

$8.00
CHICKEN BACON-RANCH SANDWICH

CHICKEN BACON-RANCH SANDWICH

$7.50
CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH

$8.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.50

SHRIMP WRAP

$9.99

BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP

$9.99

WINGS

3 WINGS

3 WINGS

$4.25
6 WINGS

6 WINGS

$8.50
12 WINGS

12 WINGS

$17.00
18 WINGS

18 WINGS

$25.50
24 WINGS

24 WINGS

$34.00

SIDES

FRENCH FRIES

FRENCH FRIES

$2.00+
POTATO SALAD

POTATO SALAD

$3.00
BAG OF CHIPS

BAG OF CHIPS

$1.00

SALADS

CHEF SALAD

CHEF SALAD

$6.95+
HOUSE SALAD

HOUSE SALAD

$4.95+

DAILY SPECIALS

HOT DOG

$8.00

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$5.50

N/A BEVERAGES

SWEET TEA

SWEET TEA

$3.00
COKE CAN

COKE CAN

$2.00
DIET COKE CAN

DIET COKE CAN

$2.00
DR. PEPPER

DR. PEPPER

$2.00
MOUNTAIN DEW CAN

MOUNTAIN DEW CAN

$2.00
ROOTBEER CAN

ROOTBEER CAN

$2.00
SPRITE ZERO CAN

SPRITE ZERO CAN

$2.00
SPRITE CAN

SPRITE CAN

$2.00
BOTTLED WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50
REDBULL CAN

REDBULL CAN

$3.50
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Located in the heart of downtown Palatka, Steamboat Willies is a long standing staple of our community. Enjoy our Giant Pretzel that ate Palatka, or our delicious Chicken Wings that are said to be the best of the best. Please come enjoy a warm atmosphere, yummy drinks and delicious food with us.

309 St Johns Ave, Palatka, FL 32177

Directions

