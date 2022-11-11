Steamboys - Nolensville imageView gallery
Chinese

Steamboys - Nolensville 3 Burkitt Commons Ave

95 Reviews

$

300 Burkitt Commons Ave

Nolensville, TN 37135

Popular Items

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne
Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | masa de cerdo y repollo - FRITO
Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

Bao

Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

Steamed Pork 猪肉包 bollo de cerdo

$4.25

Our signature style ground pork, ginger, and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.

Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

Steamed Beef 牛肉包 bollo de ternera

$4.25

Tender beef, ginger and green onions wrapped in our light airy dough.

Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano

Steamed Veggie 蔬菜包 bollo de vegano

$4.25

Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas wrapped in our light and airy dough.

Gua Bao Beef | Bao Abierto Vaca / Niú Ròu

Gua Bao Beef | Bao Abierto Vaca / Niú Ròu

$5.00

An open-face steamed bun wrapped around juicy slices of pork belly topped with Steamboy sauce.

Gua Bao Pork | Bao Abierto Cerdo / Zhū Ròu

$5.00
Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

Seared Pork 猪肉煎包 cerdo chamuscado

$7.25

Signature style bun with pork and spices seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

Seared Beef 牛肉煎包 vaca chamuscado

$7.25

Beef, ginger and green onions, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.

Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

Seared Veggie 蔬菜煎包 verdura chamuscado

$7.25

Napa cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, and peas, seared with cornflower for a delicate flake.

Gua Bao Chicken

$5.00

Dumplings

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | 猪肉白菜 | masa de cerdo y repollo

Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | 猪肉白菜 | masa de cerdo y repollo

$8.50

Seven pieces of our classic style pork with ginger, white onions, cabbage, and a mix of spices. Boiled

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings | 猪肉虾仁 | masa de camarones

Pork & Shrimp Dumplings | 猪肉虾仁 | masa de camarones

$9.00

Seven pieces and boiled. With pork, shrimp, chives, and spice mix.

Hot Dumpling Bowl | 辣水饺 | tazon de masa picante

Hot Dumpling Bowl | 辣水饺 | tazon de masa picante

$9.00

Classic style pork and cabbage dumplings smothered in our house-made sichuan chili oil, vinegar, green onions, and cilantro.

Chicken Dumplings | 鸡肉饺子| Masa De Pollo

Chicken Dumplings | 鸡肉饺子| Masa De Pollo

$8.50

Our signature style boiled dumpling with a chicken, garlic & parsley filling.

Pan-Seared Pork & Cabbage Dumplings | masa de cerdo y repollo - FRITO

$10.50

8 pieces of pork & cabbage dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.

Pan-Seared Pork & Shrimp Dumplings | Masa de camarones - FRITO

$11.00

8 pieces of pork & shrimp dumplings seared to perfection on all sides to ensure a delicate crispy texture.

Pan-Seared Hot Dumpling Bowl | 辣水饺 | tazon de masa picante - FRITO

$11.00

Pan-Seared Chicken Dumplings | 鸡肉饺子| Masa De Pollo - FRITO

$10.50

Noodles & Soups

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

Beef Noodle Soup 牛肉面 sopa de carne

$11.50+

Sliced beef shank, baby bok choy, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Veggie Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

Veggie Noodle Soup 蔬菜面 sopa de verduras

$11.00+

Tofu, broccoli, snow peas, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

Seafood Noodle Soup 海鲜面 sopa de mariscos

$12.50+

Shrimp, scallops, lettuce, green onions, and cilantro. Our traditional Chinese noodle soups are both lean and filling. All soups use a beef bone broth as their base.

Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面

Zha Jiang Noodles 炸酱面

$11.00

This is a broth-less noodle dish. Enjoy a large bowl of noodles topped with pork meat and tofu in a gravy-like sauce.

Cold Drinks

Soda Cans

$2.25

Soda Plastic Bottle

$3.25

Pure Leaf Tea

$2.95

Bottled Water

$2.95

Gold Peak Tea

$2.95

Agua Frescas

$2.95

Monster Energy Drink

$4.00

Espresso Shot

$4.25

Apple Juice

$2.95

Boba Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

Thai Milk Tea

$6.00

Earthy notes, nutty undertones, and a kick of sweetness All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Taro Milk Tea

Taro Milk Tea

$6.00

Sweet and nutty. Tastes similar to Fruity Pebble cereal milk. All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Black Tea

Black Tea

$6.00

Enjoy a classic well balanced and sweet milky beverage! All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Coffee

Coffee

$6.00

Sweet and creamy with a hint of bitterness from the coffee. Need a jumpstart? Get our Coffee Bubble Tea!

Matcha Milk Tea

Matcha Milk Tea

$6.00

Sweet and refreshing with a slightly earthy flavor that balances out well. All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Strawberry Milk Tea

Strawberry Milk Tea

$6.00

Slightly tangy but super sweet! All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Mango Milk Tea

Mango Milk Tea

$6.00

Fruity, tropical flavor that's perfect for first-timers! All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Oolong Milk Tea

Oolong Milk Tea

$6.00

Earthy, fresh & light! All teas are made with nondairy creamer!

Honeydew Milk Tea

Honeydew Milk Tea

$6.00

Sweet like cotton candy, refreshing and mild in flavor. All teas are made with nondairy creamer.

Chocolate Bubble Tea

$6.00

Mocha Milk Tea

$6.00

Tiger Brown Sugar Milk Tea

$6.00

Cinnamon Milk Tea Special For Nov

$6.00

Fruit Tea Boba

Pineapple Fruit Tea

$6.00

Strawberry Fruit Tea

$6.00

Rose Fruit Tea

$6.00

Lychee Fruit Tea

$6.00

Peach Fruit Tea

$6.00

Orange Fruit Tea

$6.00

Mango Fruit Tea

$6.00

Fruit Punch Tea

$6.00

Lemon

$6.00

Dragonblood Tea **Limited Time***

$6.00

Boba Slush-Tea

Pineapple Slush-Tea

$7.00

Strawberry Slush-Tea

$7.00

Rose Slush-Tea

$7.00

Lychee Slush-Tea

$7.00

Peach Slush-Tea

$7.00

Orange Slush-Tea

$7.00

Mango Slush-Tea

$7.00

Steam Boys Merch

Hat

Hat

$27.50

Adjustable Strap. Fits Most.

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to the Steam Boys Experience!

Website

Location

300 Burkitt Commons Ave, Nolensville, TN 37135

Directions

Gallery
Steamboys - Nolensville image

