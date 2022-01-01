  • Home
  • /
  • Jackson
  • /
  • Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market - Westland Plaza
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market - Westland Plaza

review star

No reviews yet

2530 Robinson Road

Jackson, MS 39209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Dinner-Crab Half Shrimp
Seafood Baked Potato
Lunch-Shrimp

Lunch Plate

Lunch-Shrimp

Lunch-Shrimp

$9.99

This Meal comes with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 sides of your choice and a soft drink

Lunch-Crab

Lunch-Crab

$12.99
Jumbo Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Dinner Feast

Dinner-Shrimp

Dinner-Shrimp

$19.99
Dinner-Crab

Dinner-Crab

$24.99
Dinner-Crab Half Shrimp

Dinner-Crab Half Shrimp

$22.99

Side Items

Baby Potatoes

Baby Potatoes

$2.15
Baby Cabbage

Baby Cabbage

$2.15

Corn on the Cob

$2.15
Broccoli

Broccoli

$2.15

French Fries

$2.15

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.15

Side Salad

$2.39

Salads

Side Salad

$2.39
Shrimp Seafood Salad

Shrimp Seafood Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99Out of stock

Shrimp by the Pound

Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.49

Jumbo Shrimp by the Pound

Jumbo Shrimp by the Pound

$16.99

Snow Crab by the Pound

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$23.99

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

Seafood Baked Potato

Seafood Baked Potato

Seafood Baked Potato

$9.99

Shrimp Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

$9.99

Crab Cakes (2)

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$9.99

Sausage

Sausage

$2.25

Extras

Texas Toast

$1.00

Extra Butter

$0.50

Fanatic’s Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$6.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$12.99
18 Wings

18 Wings

$18.99

Lunch Plate

Lunch-Shrimp

Lunch-Shrimp

$9.99

This Meal comes with 1/2 lb. shrimp, 2 sides of your choice and a soft drink

Lunch-Crab

Lunch-Crab

$12.99
Jumbo Fried Shrimp

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$10.99

Dinner Feast

Dinner-Shrimp

Dinner-Shrimp

$19.99
Dinner-Crab

Dinner-Crab

$24.99

Dinner-Crab Half Shrimp

$22.99

Side Items

Corn on the Cob

$2.15
Baby Potatoes

Baby Potatoes

$2.15
Baby Cabbage

Baby Cabbage

$2.15

Broccoli

$2.15

French Fries

$2.15

Sweet Potato Fries

$2.15

Side Salad

$2.39

Salads

Side Salad

$2.39
Shrimp Seafood Salad

Shrimp Seafood Salad

$9.99

Chicken Salad

$7.99

Shrimp by the Pound

Shrimp

Shrimp

$13.49

Jumbo Shrimp by the Pound

Jumbo Shrimp by the Pound

$13.99

Crab by the Pound

Snow Crab

Snow Crab

$23.99

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

Shrimp Pasta

$14.99

Shrimp Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

Shrimp Gumbo

$9.99

Seafood Baked Potato

Seafood Baked Potato

Seafood Baked Potato

$9.99

Crab Cakes (2)

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$9.99

Sausage

Sausage

$2.25

Extras

Texas Toast

$1.00

Extra Butter

$0.50

Fanatic’s Wings

6 Wings

6 Wings

$6.99
12 Wings

12 Wings

$12.99
18 Wings

18 Wings

$18.99

Combo1 -add Fries

$1.00

Combo2 -add Drink

$1.00

Dessert

Cinnamon Rolls

$2.99

Beverages

Pepsi Cola

$1.99

Mountain Dew

$1.99

Dr. Pepper

$1.99

Mist Twist

$1.99

Hawaiian Punch

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Brisk Iced Tea Peach

$1.99

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Bottled Water

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Ordering: Restaurant, Drive-Thru, On-Line for Pickup

Location

2530 Robinson Road, Jackson, MS 39209

Directions

Gallery
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market image
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market image
Steamer's Shrimp and Crab Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Daiquiri Bar
orange starNo Reviews
208 W. Capitol St Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
4th Avenue Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
209 S Lamar St Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext
Elvie's
orange star5.0 • 83
809 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Good Bar - 807 Manship Street
orange starNo Reviews
807 Manship Street Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Martin's Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
214 south state street Jackson, MS 39201
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Jackson

The Pig & Pint
orange star4.5 • 1,366
3139 N State St Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Broad Street Baking Company & Cafe - Broad Street
orange star4.6 • 785
4465 I-55 North Jackson, MS 39206
View restaurantnext
The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 776
1200 N State St Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Brent's Drugs
orange star4.4 • 658
655 Duling Ave Jackson, MS 39216
View restaurantnext
Capitol Grill - Jackson
orange star4.0 • 424
5050 I-55 North Suite F Jackson, MS 39211
View restaurantnext
Fenian's Pub - 901 E. Fortification St.
orange star4.5 • 415
901 E. Fortification St. Jackson, MS 39202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Jackson
Flowood
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Clinton
review star
Avg 4.9 (5 restaurants)
Ridgeland
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Madison
review star
Avg 5 (15 restaurants)
Brandon
review star
Avg 3.5 (13 restaurants)
Laurel
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Meridian
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Hattiesburg
review star
Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston