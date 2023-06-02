Restaurant header imageView gallery

Steamers Sports Pub

1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205

Charlotte, NC 28205

FOOD

APPETIZERS

~APP SEND FIRST~

BUFFALO CHIPS

$6.29

BUFFALO TENDERS

$10.49

CALAMARI

$19.99

CHICKEN NUGGET BASKET (8 WITH NO SIDE)

Out of stock

CHICKEN NUGGETS WITH FRIES

$8.39Out of stock

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS WITH FRIES

$13.59

CORN NUGGETS

$7.29

CRAB SALAD - CRACKERS

$9.49

CRAB SALAD - NACHOS

$9.49

FRIES BASKET

$5.99

FRIED GREEN BEANS

$8.39

EGG ROLLS- TEX MEX- CHICKEN

$11.49

MAC & CHEESE BITES

$10.49

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.39

NACHO CHIPS

$6.29

NACHO SUPREME

$7.29

OKRA BASKET

$7.29

O-RINGS BASKET

$8.39

FRIED SLICED PICKLE BASKET

$8.89

PRETZEL BITES W/ CHEESE

$7.29

POTATO SKINS

$9.39

PUB CHIPS

$6.29

SAMPLER PLATTER

$14.69

STEAK BITES

$14.69

BASKET SWEET POTATO FRIES

$7.29

BASKET TATER TOTS

$7.29

VEGGIE PLATE

$7.29

ONE SCOOP TUNA SALAD

$5.79

ONE SCOOP CHICKEN SALAD

$5.79

TRIO SALAD

$9.59

12 OZ CUP DRESSING

$5.19

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.85

QUESADILLAS

REG CHEESE QUESADILLA

$6.29

REG BACON CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.49

REG VEGGIE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$8.39

REG CHICKEN CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.49

REG STEAK MUSHROOM CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.49

REG GROUND BEEF CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.49

LARGE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$9.49

LARGE BACON CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.69

LARGE VEGGIE CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.49

LARGE CHICKEN CHEESE QUESADILLA

$12.59

LARGE STEAK MUSHROOM CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.69

LARGE GROUND BEEF CHEESE QUESADILLA

$13.69

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.85

BURGERS

BURGER

$10.99

CHEESE BURGER

$11.49

BACON CHEESE BURGER

$12.59

PATTY MELT BURGER

$12.59

SHROOM SWISS BURGER

$12.59

EXTRA BURGER PATTY

$5.29

SANDWICHES

GRILLED CHICKEN

$11.59

BREADED CHICKEN

$11.59

TUNA SALAD

$11.59

CHICKEN SALAD

$11.59

COD FILET

$13.59

CLUB

$13.59

CHICKEN PHILLY

$12.59

GRILLED CHEESE

$7.29

GRILLED BACON CHEESE

$9.99

GRILLED HAM CHEESE

$9.99

BLT

$9.39

TURKEY CLASSIC

$12.59

HAM CLASSIC

$12.59

ROAST BEEF CLASSIC

$16.29

FRENCH DIP

$13.69

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.69

REUBEN

$12.59

MEATBALL

$12.59

BUFFALO BREADED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

BUFFALO GRILLED CHICKEN WRAP

$11.49

SOUP / SALADS

REGULAR HOUSE SALAD

$5.29

REGULAR CAESAR SALAD

$5.29

LARGE HOUSE SALAD

$7.29

LARGE CAESAR SALAD

$7.29

COBB SALAD

$13.69

CHEF SALAD

$13.69

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$10.49

BOWL OF CHILI

$6.29

WINGS

5 WINGS

$9.49

10 WINGS

$14.19

15 WINGS

$19.39

20 WINGS

$24.09

50 WINGS

$57.79

8 BONELESS

$10.49

15 BONELESS

$17.79

20 BONELESS

$22.09

50 BONELESS

$53.49

6 BONELESS W/ FRIES

$12.59

EXTRA SAUCE

$0.85

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.85

EXTRA CARROTS

$1.15

EXTRA CELERY

$1.15

12 OZ CUP OF DRESSING

$5.29

SEAFOOD

FRIED CLAM BASKET

$11.49

POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET

$11.49

1/2 POUND STEAMED SHRIMP

$12.59

1/2 POUND CHILLED SHRIMP

$12.59

FISH AND CHIPS

$13.69

DINNERS

CHICKEN DINNER

$15.59

HAMBURGER STEAK DINNER

$16.79

OPEN FACE ROAST BEEF DINNER

$17.89

COUNTRY FRIED STEAK DINNER

$15.79

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST

$6.29

BAKED POTATOES

PLAIN BAKED

$3.19

VEGGIE BAKED

$6.29

LOADED STUFFED BAKED

$8.39

KIDS

KIDS CHICKEN NUGGETS

$6.29Out of stock

1/2 GRILLED CHEESE

$6.29

3 BONELESS

$6.29

DESSERT

REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE NO WHIP CREAM

$5.29

REESES PEANUT BUTTER PIE W/ WHIP CREAM

$5.29

CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE NO WHIP CREAM

$5.29

CHOCOLATE CHIP BROWNIE W/ WHIP CREAM

$5.29

SIDES

SIDE OF APPLESAUCE

$2.09

SIDE OF OKRA

$4.19

SIDE OF BROCCOLI

$3.99

SIDE OF PUB CHIPS

$3.99

SIDE OF FRIES

$3.99

SIDE OF MASHED NO GRAVY

$3.99

SIDE OF MASHED W/ GRAVY

$3.99

SIDE OF O-RINGS

$4.69

SIDE OF PASTA SALAD

$4.19

SIDE OF SWEET POTATO FRIES

$3.69

SIDE OF TATER TOTS

$4.69

SIDE OF TOAST

$2.09

POTATO SALAD

$4.19Out of stock

BOAT OF PICKLES

$2.09

EVENTS

EGG SANDWICH

$6.49

EGG & CHEESE SANDWICH

$6.99

2 EGGS, BACON, HASHBROWNS AND TOAST

$8.99

SIDE OF HASHBROWNS

$2.49

FOOD PREP MODIFIER***

SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS

!!TOGO!! !!TOGO!!

IN THE HOLE

DONT MAKE

~GOES WITH LAST TICKET~

~GOES WITH NEXT TICKET~

ADD LIST

GOES WITH NEXT TICKET

GOES WITH NEXT TICKET

ADD TO ORDER

ON SIDE

ADD AU JUS

ADD AMERICAN

$1.09

ADD BACON (2OZ)

$1.09

ADD BACON (4OZ)

$2.59

ADD BANANA PEPPERS

ADD BLACK OLIVES

ADD BLEU CHEESE CRUMBLES

$1.09

ADD BROWN GRAVY

$1.09

ADD BSB

ADD EXTRA CARROTS

$1.09

ADD EXTRA CELERY

$1.09

ADD CHEESE SAUCE

$1.09

ADD CHILI (2OZ)

$1.09

ADD CHILI (4OZ)

$2.59

ADD CROUTONS

ADD CUCUMBERS

ADD EGG

$1.09

ADD GREEN PEPPERS

ADD SAUTEED ONIONS

ADD HORSERADISH

ADD JALAPENO

ADD KETCHUP

ADD LET, TOM, MAYO

ADD LETTUCE

ADD MAYONNAISE

ADD MUSHROOMS

ADD MUSTARD

ADD PICKLES

ADD PROVOLONE

$1.09

ADD RED ONION

ADD RELISH

ADD SAUERKRAUT

ADD SHREDDED CHEESE

$1.09

ADD SPICY MUSTARD

ADD SWISS CHEESE

$1.09

ADD TOMATO

ADD GROUND BEEF

$5.29

ADD GRILLED CHICKEN

$6.29

ADD BREADED CHICKEN

$6.29

ADD STEAK

$14.69

ADD HAM

$4.00

ADD TURKEY

$4.00

ADD CORNED BEEF

$5.50

ADD ROAST BEEF

$5.50

ADD SHRIMP

$12.59

NO LIST

NO BACON

NO BLEU CHEESE

NO BROWN SUGAR BUTTER

NO CHEESE

NO CROUTONS

NO CUCUMBER

NO EGG

NO GRAVY

NO JALEPANO

NO LETTUCE

NO MAYONNAISE

NO MUSHROOMS

NO ONIONS

NO PEPPERS

NO PICKLES

NO SALT

NO TOMATO

NO 1000 ISLAND

BEVERAGE

N/A BEVERAGES

PITCHER OF*

$5.25

REFILL- PITCHER OF*

$2.75

SWEET TEA

$2.15

UNSWEET TEA

$2.15

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.15

1/2 1/2 TEA

RED BULL

$4.50

SUGAR FREE REDBULL

$4.50

SOFT DRINK

$2.15

GLASS OF WATER

LEMONADE

$2.15

STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$2.15

APPLE JUICE

$2.99

CRANBERRY JUICE

$2.99

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

$2.99

ORANGE JUICE

$2.99

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$2.99

V-8

$2.99

TOGO CUP

NO ICE

LIGHT ICE

BAR DONT NEED

FREE REFILL*

$1.05 REFILL*

$1.05

~SAME GLASS~

~NEW GLASS~

BOTTLE WATER

$1.05

ICE CUP

PITCHER OF ICE

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.15

COFFEE

$2.15

SPECIAL INSTRUCTION

!!TOGO!! !!TOGO!!

IN THE HOLE

DONT MAKE

~GOES WITH LAST TICKET~

~GOES WITH NEXT TICKET~

LIQUOR MODIFIERS

PINT GLASS

TALL GLASS

SHORT GLASS

SHOT GLASS

MARTINI GLASS

BACK OF

ADD SALT

ADD SUGAR

SUGAR FREE RED BULL

$2.65

RED BULL

$2.65

WATER

COKE

DIET COKE

SPRITE

DIET SPRITE

TONIC

SODA

GINGERALE

ORANGE SODA

MT. DEW

ROOT BEER

DR. PEPPER

LEMONADE

SWEET TEA

UNSWEET TEA

SUN DROP

SOUR MIX

GRAPEFRUIT JUICE

ORANGE JUICE

CRANBERRY JUICE

GRENADINE

LIME JUICE

RETAIL

DARTS

STEEL TIP HOUSE DARTS

$9.99

VIVID STEEL TIP DARTS

$34.99

GENESIS STEEL TIP DARTS

$49.99

FLIGHTS

$2.75

NYLON SHAFTS

$1.50

DART SHAFTS

$3.00

TOP SPIN SHAFTS

$5.99

DART SHARPENER

$3.95

DART LINE

$12.00

DART CHALK

$22.99

SOFT TIP POINTS

$3.00

FIRE ALLOY SOFT TIP DARTS

$32.99

BLAZE SOFT TIP DARTS

$29.99

NINJA SOFT TIP DARTS

$25.99

HORNET SOFT TIP DARTS

$21.99

USED DART BOARDS

$12.00

OTHER

ADVIL

$1.09

TYLENOL

$1.09

TUMS

$1.89

MARLBORO RED

$9.75

MARLBORO LIGHT

$9.75

NEWPORT

$10.50

LIGHTER

$1.09

T SHIRTS

$25.00

2 OZ BAG OF NUTS

$1.09

SLIM JIM

$1.15

1/2 HOUR POOL

$8.35

1 HOUR POOL

$14.70

8 LB BAG OF ICE

$1.05

**EMPLOYEE MARLBORO RED

$8.00

**EMPLOYEE MARLBORO LIGHT

$8.00

**EMPLOYEE NEWPORT

$8.75

NFL

NFL MENU

CRAB SALAD

$9.49

PRETZEL BITES W/ CHEESE

$7.29

VEGGIE PLATE

$7.29

FRIED PICKLES

$7.29

CHICKEN TENDERS

$9.99

CHICKEN TENDERS W/ FRIES

$13.59

MOZZARELLA STICKS

$8.39

FRIES BASKET

$5.99

NACHO CHIPS

$6.29

NACHO SUPREME

$7.29

POPCORN SHRIMP BASKET W/ FRIES

$11.69

5 WINGS

$9.49

10 WINGS

$14.19

15 WINGS

$19.39

20 WINGS

$24.09

6 BONLESS WINGS W/ FRIES

$12.59

CHICKEN PHILLY

$13.69

PHILLY CHEESESTEAK

$13.69

CHEESEBURGER

$11.49

EXTRA BURGER PATTY

$7.39
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Are you ready for a good time with friends? Join us at Steamers Sports Pub for your next night out! Come solo, bring your partner, or grab a friend and enjoy a bite to eat, your favorite drink, and a good game. We serve some of the tastiest dishes in the Charlotte, North Carolina area, including hearty wings, juicy burgers, flavorful sandwiches, and tons of other options to satisfy your appetite.

Website

Location

1513 Pierson Dr, Charlotte, NC 28205, Charlotte, NC 28205

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

